Jeff Beck's Last Concert Before His Death Revisited: Guitarist Played Chilling Song as Final Tune
Jeff Beck's last concert has been revisited by fans following his death. Before Beck's death, the guitarist collaborated with Johnny Depp on his album, "18." It ultimately became his last album before his passing on Jan. 10. The 13-track album featured two original songs written by Depp and their covers...
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner Split Because Rapper Never Did THIS After Her Constant Demand?
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner called it quits almost a year after welcoming their second child. However, this wasn't the first time that they parted. Fans are still left wondering what transpired between the two to prompt their rekindling of their temporary or permanent estrangement. An informant who talked to...
Shakira Unleashes Anger at Ex-Husband Gerard Pique with New Song [Listen]
Shakira isn't one to give up without a fight, and she's proved this to everyone so many times throughout her struggle to keep her marriage afloat. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer is back again with a new song dedicated to her ex-husband Gerard Pique, but it's not as subtle as her previous releases; this one is direct to the point.
Jonas Brothers New Album 2023: Nick Says Sixth Project Already 'Done', Touring is Next!
This is it! Jonas Brother's new album is already on the horizon!. Nick Jonas, 1/3 of the phenomenal Jonas Brothers, has confirmed to The Kelly Clarkson Show that the Jonas Brothers' new album is already done. The announcement came months after the Jonas Brothers' concluded their Las Vegas Residency at...
RUMOR HAS IT: Does Twitter Trend Mean Adele is a Favorite To Win iHeart Music Award for Favorite Residency?
Adele has been nominated for Favorite Residency at the iHeart Music Awards, and the Twittersphere could not be more pleased. Adele has one of the most brilliantly melodic voices of our generation. From the days of "Rolling in the Deep" to her inspiring album 30, the superstar has ensured that we have a deep catalogue of fantastic numbers to listen to as the soundtracks of our lives. As is the case with most mega-sensations, Adele's fans are die-hard. They love the star, celebrating every victory she has. Her most recent triumph is receiving the nomination for Favorite Residency for the 2023 iHeart Music Awards.
Calvin Harris the Reason Why Ellie Goulding Delayed Her Album? Duo Collaborating on NEW Song
Heads up, fans of early 2010s music! Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding are teaming up again to give their supporters a big treat for this year; when is it coming out?. Taking to his official Instagram account, the Scottish record producer shared a photo of himself with the "Lights" songstress in the recording studio.
Is Miley Cyrus's "Flowers" About Ex Liam Hemsworth? Here's Why Bruno Mars Leaves Fans Thinking YES!
Miley Cyrus released her new song "Flowers," and the internet is going absolutely wild over the intelligent nuance of the number. Miley Cyrus has been making her mark on the entertainment world for years. The talent has taken great care and tact to separate herself and her work from the child star that she once was. While Hannah Montana will always hold a special place in our hearts, Cyrus is a star of her own right. She has built a discography and impressive music career that stands proudly her own. Flowers is just such a song. It captures the power of the star, motivating all who listen to it. In layman's terms: It ROCKS.
The Kid LAROI New Music 2023: Singer Finally Unveils Debut Album 'The First Time'
The Kid Laroi is finally dropping his highly-anticipated debut studio album "The First Time" this year, and he just gave fans a glimpse of what's in store. The Australian native unveiled a 30-second trailer of his upcoming single, which is slated for release next week. He begins by saying: "You...
Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: What Was Bachman-Turner Overdrive Member's Cause of Death?
Robbie Bachman, a drummer for Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died. He was 69. Bachman's brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, confirmed the saddening news on Twitter Thursday. He shared a black-and-white photo of the band alongside a heartfelt caption to pay tribute to his bandmate. "Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind...
Taylor Swift Debuts ‘Anti-Hero’ Live at the 1975 Concert Following Collaboration Rumors [WATCH]
Aside from announcing new music out of nowhere, Taylor Swift also loves popping out of other artists' concerts as a surprise act. More recently, the global pop star shocked fans when she performed at The 1975's show in London just months after they were rumored to be collaborating. According to.
BRIT Awards 2023 Nominees Revealed: Host, Venue, Details, More!
The 2023 BRIT Award nominees have finally been announced, and big acts are going to put on quite a show this year!. The most nominated acts this year are Harry Styles and Wet Leg, garnering four nominations each. Meanwhile, The 1975, Stormzy, Cat Burns, and Fred Again earned three each. (via BBC)
Dove Cameron Now 2023: Age, Net Worth + How She Felt Living in a Closet, Pleasing Her Dad
Happy birthday Dove Cameron! Know that all your fans are behind you, and we do not ever, ever thnk that your "sudden" change is just for show. Dove Cameron is an American actress and singer with a $4 million net worth. Her full name is Chloe Celeste Hosterman and she was born in Washington, DC on January 15, 1996.
Throwback Thursday: Will Hilary Duff Return To Her Music, What Really Happened to Her Career?
Hilary Duff is yet to release a new album or do anything related for her music career as of this moment. What happned to her music career? Why did it vanish?. After nearly eight years since the release of her fifth studio album, "Breathe In, Breathe Out," in 2015, Hilary Duff is yet to release any new music. She actually expressed that she wanted to back in 2022, but the world is yet to see her make it happen this year.
Jeff Beck, Stevie Wonder's Friendship: Iconic Duo Recorded Different Versions of THIS Smash-Hit Song
Jeff Beck is and will always be remembered as one of the greatest guitarists, and his music will live on forever. A song that should have been included in his discography is a wildly popular and successful Stevie Wonder song, "Superstition." According to reports, apparently, the hit single, included in...
Miley Cyrus Fans Investigate ‘Flowers’ Symbolism; Pop Star's New Single About Ex Liam Hemsworth?
Fans are excited for Miley Cyrus as she started her 2023 by entering a new era of music, but many of them are also investigating her recent single as they believed that it was about her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. According to Billboard, the couple divorced in 2019 and was finalized...
