Young Thug Trial Compromised: Jury Under Investigation After Contacting His Lawyers?

Rapper Young Thug has been in jail since May 2022 after being arrested following a grand jury indictment alleging them of conspiring to violate Georgia's RICO act. After several attempts to secure bond release, Thugger was turned down every time. The prosecution accuses Young Thug, formally known as Jeffrey Williams, of being the mastermind behind YSL Records, who is also believed to have been operating as a gang in Atlanta, Georgia.
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Scott Peterson’s Former Attorney Says Bryan Kohberger’s Defense Can ‘Poke Holes’ in ‘Every Single’ Piece of Evidence Against Him

A former attorney for convicted murderer Scott Peterson says that Bryan Kohberger’s defense counsel should be able to “poke holes in every single of these pieces” of evidence law enforcement have publicly released in the case accusing the criminal justice graduate student of the grisly quadruple homicide that took the lives of four University of Idaho students late last year.
Drakeo the Ruler Death: Judge Rules Live Nation Can Be Held Liable for Deadly Attack

Live Nation failed to make the court dismiss the lawsuits filed against it following Drakeo the Ruler's death. The attendees of the Once Upon A Time in L.A. concert in December 2021 witnessed the fatal attack on Drakeo the Ruler, whose real name was Darrell Caldwell. Live Nation, the event organizer, had since filed documents insisting that the case should not proceed.
