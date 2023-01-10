Rapper Young Thug has been in jail since May 2022 after being arrested following a grand jury indictment alleging them of conspiring to violate Georgia's RICO act. After several attempts to secure bond release, Thugger was turned down every time. The prosecution accuses Young Thug, formally known as Jeffrey Williams, of being the mastermind behind YSL Records, who is also believed to have been operating as a gang in Atlanta, Georgia.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO