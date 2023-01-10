Read full article on original website
Young Thug Trial Compromised: Jury Under Investigation After Contacting His Lawyers?
Rapper Young Thug has been in jail since May 2022 after being arrested following a grand jury indictment alleging them of conspiring to violate Georgia's RICO act. After several attempts to secure bond release, Thugger was turned down every time. The prosecution accuses Young Thug, formally known as Jeffrey Williams, of being the mastermind behind YSL Records, who is also believed to have been operating as a gang in Atlanta, Georgia.
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Scott Peterson’s Former Attorney Says Bryan Kohberger’s Defense Can ‘Poke Holes’ in ‘Every Single’ Piece of Evidence Against Him
A former attorney for convicted murderer Scott Peterson says that Bryan Kohberger’s defense counsel should be able to “poke holes in every single of these pieces” of evidence law enforcement have publicly released in the case accusing the criminal justice graduate student of the grisly quadruple homicide that took the lives of four University of Idaho students late last year.
A married couple taking care of a 4-year-old girl is under arrest and face charges in her disappearance, Oklahoma officials say
A married couple who police say was caring for a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma has been arrested and charged after the child's disappearance, investigators said.
Tennessee man charged with kidnapping woman at gunpoint, firing at police during car chase
Gary Ball, 35, faces a slew of charges after allegedly holding a woman against her will and firing upon police during a car chase through Cocke County, Tennessee last month.
Marvin Gaye's Son Under Investigation for Assault, Pointed a Gun At Own Cousin
Marvin Gaye III is being investigated for assault after allegedly pointing a gun at his cousin in his Los Angeles home on Thursday. 57-year-old Gaye allegedly engaged in an altercation with his wife and cousin, which may have involved a previous assault, and then pointed a weapon at his cousin, as reported by TMZ.
Drakeo The Ruler Update: Live Nation Loses Motion To Dismiss 'Wrongful Death' Lawsuit
Drakeo The Ruler's family has scored a small legal victory after a Los Angeles judge sided with them in the pursuit of seeking justice for the tragic murder of the rapper. Following the death of Drakeo, Drakeo's brother, Devante Caldwell, filed a suit against concert promoter Live Nation for their negligence that led to his murder.
Drakeo the Ruler Death: Judge Rules Live Nation Can Be Held Liable for Deadly Attack
Live Nation failed to make the court dismiss the lawsuits filed against it following Drakeo the Ruler's death. The attendees of the Once Upon A Time in L.A. concert in December 2021 witnessed the fatal attack on Drakeo the Ruler, whose real name was Darrell Caldwell. Live Nation, the event organizer, had since filed documents insisting that the case should not proceed.
