Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84
Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family. “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.” The couple became a symbol of...
Popculture
Drummer Exits Metal Band After Disagreement
Another heavy metal band is losing a member. Drummer Nanu Villalba left Brazilian thrash/death metal band Nervosa, the band announced. The group cited a "lack of common agreement" for Villalba's sudden departure. She was a member of the band for less than a year. "With this post, we would like...
Michael Flatley diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ form of cancer
Riverdance star has undergone surgery and is in care of doctors, according to Instagram account
Lars Ulrich, Dave Mustaine + Rock Community Mourn Death of ‘Metal Legend’ Bob Nalbandian
The rock world is mourning the death of journalist, documentarian and metalhead Bob Nalbandian. Blabbermouth reported that Nalbandian was recently diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma and passed away on Dec. 30, 2022, in Redding, California. Nalbandian was known and loved for many things, but more than anything else, he was...
Jeff Beck death: Mick Jagger, Ozzy Osbourne, Gene Simmons among rockers paying tribute: 'Band of brothers'
Fellow musicians reacted to the death of legendary rock guitarist Jeff Beck from meningitis on Tuesday, calling him a "friend" and "one of the greats."
musictimes.com
Dave Holland Dead: Rob Halford Reflects on Drummer's Inclusion During Judas Priest's Induction
Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
papermag.com
MMA Star Victoria Lee Dead at 18
MMA fighter Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Her cause of death has yet to be revealed, though her passing is a huge loss for the MMA community. According to TMZ, the ONE Championship atomweight fighter — who just graduated high school in June — went undefeated during her brief career, which earned her the nickname "The Prodigy." Victoria was also crowned a Junior World Champion and an IMMAF Junior State and World Champion.
Jeff Beck death: Legendary rock guitarist dies aged 78
Jeff Beck has died, at the age of 78.The legendary rock guitarist, who played with the Yardbirds and fronted the Jeff Beck group, died on Tuesday (10 January) after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis”, his representative said.“On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” the statement said.“His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”The English musician, whose fingers and thumbs were famously insured for £7m, was an eight-time Grammy winner, earning his first seven...
Rock’s biggest names pay tribute to ‘guitar master’ Jeff Beck
Some of rock’s biggest names have paid tribute to Jeff Beck, describing him as one of the “all-time guitar masters”.Beck’s collaborators and contemporaries said the musician had “blazed a trail impossible to follow” and hailed the “powerful influence” he had had on many others.The renowned guitarist, known for his work with the Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group, died on Tuesday at the age of 78, his family said in a statement posted online.I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic’s passing. What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans. It was...
This is how Nirvana's Nevermind would sound if the songs were written by Iron Maiden, Megadeth, Green Day and more
Steve Welsh has cleverly revisited all the songs from Nirvana's Nevermind in the style of 12 different bands
The greatest Slayer songs ever, picked by Corey Taylor, Ghost’s Tobias Forge, Dani Filth and more
Metal's all-star players pick the Slayer songs that changed metal
Behemoth’s Nergal Slams Majority of New Metal Albums for Sounding ‘Robotic’
On top of his music, Behemoth bandleader Adam "Nergal" Darski is known to metalheads for freely speaking his mind on a wide variety of topics, including the very business of metal — just two months ago, he warned metal musicians against starting new bands. "Do you really want to...
‘Most heavy metal wedding ever’: Bride and groom exchange guitars, not rings
It struck an emotional chord. A head-banging bride and groom found a way to amp up their “most heavy metal wedding ever” — by exchanging electric guitars instead of “crappy” rings. Unblushing bride Madi Danger and her hardcore groom, Jay Aspen, said that they wanted to avoid tired old traditions on their big day. Instead, they aimed for something “less stressful and more personal” when they tied the knot on December 16 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. The flamboyant couple, both 26, were high school sweethearts and dated for nearly nine years while bonding over their love of heavy metal music. “It was...
Kirk Hammett’s Childhood: Metallica Guitarist’s First 72 Seasons
Metallica’s 11th album, 72 Seasons, arrives on April 14. Frontman James Hetfield revealed that the LP’s title and theme revolve around an individual’s formative years. "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” he explained in a statement. In anticipation of the album, UCR looks back at the respective childhoods of Metallica’s current and former members:
Behind the Band Name: Megadeth
Formed in Los Angeles in 1983, Megadeth is the brainchild of lead vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine. But the origins of the band actually stem from another iconic rock band: Metallica. Mustaine was Metallica’s lead guitarist for two years before he was fired in 1983 due to substance abuse and...
Rockers Pay Tribute to Jeff Beck – Ozzy Osbourne, Jimmy Page, Tony Iommi + More
The rock 'n' roll community was hit with another tough loss today when Jeff Beck's family shared in a statement that the guitar legend had died at the age of 78. Fellow musicians have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late rocker, and express their admiration for his legacy.
hubpages.com
5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time
It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
Jay Weinberg Explains the Story Behind Every One of His Slipknot Masks
Jay Weinberg is now the second member of Slipknot to visit the home of the largest Slipknot mask collection in the world, The House of Masks, after Sid Wilson went in late 2022. In a new video, the drummer tells the story behind each of his Slipknot masks, starting with the very first.
Noisecreep
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT
From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.https://noisecreep.com/
Comments / 0