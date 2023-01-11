Golden Globes 2023: The Red Carpet Looks You Need To See

Stars warmed up the red carpet Tuesday as the 2023 awards season kicked off with the 80th annual Golden Globes .

After scandal, backlash and a boycott put the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in the hot seat and bumped the awards show off television last year, the Golden Globes are back on NBC with a ceremony that will attempt to regain the support of viewers and attendees.

Stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the three-hour ceremony at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, following in the footsteps of Tiny Fey and Amy Poehler in 2021 and Ricky Gervais in 2020.

Last year, NBC canned its broadcast of the show amid swirling controversy over institutional diversity issues and unethical business practices exposed in 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation . Many celebrities called for a boycott of the HFPA after the report, which included the stunning revelation that not one of its voting members was Black.

In the two years since, the HFPA has announced a series of reforms in the hopes of welcoming back a star-studded collection of nominees and restoring its reputation.

While the jury’s still out on that front, one thing’s for certain: The awards show wouldn’t be itself without bold and beautiful fashion and dazzling red carpet moments.

See all the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet looks below.

Jenny Ortega

Viola Davis

Salma Hayek

Billy Porter

Margot Robbie

Jennifer Coolidge

Selena Gomez

Quinta Brunson

Claire Danes

Stephanie Hsu

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sigourney Weaver

Julia Garner

Andrew Garfield

Austin Butler

Quentin Tarantino

Michelle Yeoh

Emma D’Arcy

Seth Rogan

Laverne Cox

Jennifer Hudson

Lily James

Bailey Bass

Henry Golding

Anya Taylor-Joy

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Angela Bassett

Michelle Williams

Sebastian Stan

Heidi Klum

Letitia Wright

Hilary Swank

Glen Powell

Jamie Lee Curtis

Tyler James Williams

Chloe Flower

Britt Lower

Eddie Redmayne

Jenny Slate

Colman Domingo

Lucia Hwong and Lisa Lu

Kaley Cuoco

Niecy Nash-Betts

"Orange is the New Black" star Laverne Cox.Singer and actor Jennifer Hudson.Bailey Bass, who starred as Tsireya in "Avatar: The Way of Water."“Crazy Rich Asians” actor Henry Golding.“The Queen’s Gambit” star Anna Taylor-Joy.“Where the Crawdads Sing” star Daisy Edgar-Jones."Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actor Angela Bassett.Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Sebastian Stan.Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" star Letitia Wright."Top Gun: Maverick" actor Glen Powell.“Abbott Elementary” star Tyler James Williams.Pianist, producer and composer Chloe Flower."Man Seeking Woman" star Britt Lower."Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" actor Eddie Redmayne.Actor and comedian Jenny Slate."Euphoria" actor Colman Domingo.Composer Lucia Hwong and actor Lisa Lu."Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco"Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" actor Niecy Nash-Betts.