Los Angeles, CA

Golden Globes 2023: The Red Carpet Looks You Need To See

By Josephine Harvey, Damon Dahlen
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HfhYs_0kADlNT000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tQo62_0kADlNT000

Stars warmed up the red carpet Tuesday as the 2023 awards season kicked off with the 80th annual Golden Globes .

After scandal, backlash and a boycott put the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in the hot seat and bumped the awards show off television last year, the Golden Globes are back on NBC with a ceremony that will attempt to regain the support of viewers and attendees.

Stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the three-hour ceremony at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, following in the footsteps of Tiny Fey and Amy Poehler in 2021 and Ricky Gervais in 2020.

Last year, NBC canned its broadcast of the show amid swirling controversy over institutional diversity issues and unethical business practices exposed in 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation . Many celebrities called for a boycott of the HFPA after the report, which included the stunning revelation that not one of its voting members was Black.

In the two years since, the HFPA has announced a series of reforms in the hopes of welcoming back a star-studded collection of nominees and restoring its reputation.

While the jury’s still out on that front, one thing’s for certain: The awards show wouldn’t be itself without bold and beautiful fashion and dazzling red carpet moments.

See all the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet looks below.

Jenny Ortega

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bcNju_0kADlNT000 "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NHlsU_0kADlNT000

Viola Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pOthp_0kADlNT000

Salma Hayek

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yFwI8_0kADlNT000

Billy Porter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OaoU4_0kADlNT000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lCqjX_0kADlNT000

Margot Robbie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y419b_0kADlNT000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aM2A6_0kADlNT000

Jennifer Coolidge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=048YuY_0kADlNT000

Selena Gomez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aYW5Z_0kADlNT000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g4TkA_0kADlNT000

Quinta Brunson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kjspi_0kADlNT000 "Abbott Elementary" star Quinta Brunson.

Claire Danes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PdfOL_0kADlNT000

Stephanie Hsu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oTkyb_0kADlNT000 Stephanie Hsu of "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Sheryl Lee Ralph

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B3lQE_0kADlNT000 "Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Sigourney Weaver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hyf4L_0kADlNT000

Julia Garner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19AUcM_0kADlNT000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rs01p_0kADlNT000

Andrew Garfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HDgHj_0kADlNT000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30WEgJ_0kADlNT000

Austin Butler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bVNZ9_0kADlNT000

Quentin Tarantino

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1En9QI_0kADlNT000

Michelle Yeoh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HUmPM_0kADlNT000

Emma D’Arcy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SKdWo_0kADlNT000

Seth Rogan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0crpum_0kADlNT000

Laverne Cox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16qgjp_0kADlNT000 "Orange is the New Black" star Laverne Cox. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w7OBx_0kADlNT000

Jennifer Hudson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S5saT_0kADlNT000 Singer and actor Jennifer Hudson.

Lily James

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45tAg1_0kADlNT000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o7VhT_0kADlNT000

Bailey Bass

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35sDnO_0kADlNT000 Bailey Bass, who starred as Tsireya in "Avatar: The Way of Water." https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tobJC_0kADlNT000

Henry Golding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fOynU_0kADlNT000 “Crazy Rich Asians” actor Henry Golding.

Anya Taylor-Joy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ioQ1_0kADlNT000 “The Queen’s Gambit” star Anna Taylor-Joy.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GS7xD_0kADlNT000 “Where the Crawdads Sing” star Daisy Edgar-Jones. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V4xfD_0kADlNT000

Angela Bassett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RDzab_0kADlNT000 "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actor Angela Bassett.

Michelle Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kCXNH_0kADlNT000

Sebastian Stan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EqKoi_0kADlNT000 Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Sebastian Stan.

Heidi Klum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y3P1g_0kADlNT000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O8JVR_0kADlNT000 Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Letitia Wright

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nb7ed_0kADlNT000 "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" star Letitia Wright. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pi6kn_0kADlNT000

Hilary Swank

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1teaVq_0kADlNT000

Glen Powell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15rZZP_0kADlNT000 "Top Gun: Maverick" actor Glen Powell.

Jamie Lee Curtis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I9NW7_0kADlNT000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LY7g7_0kADlNT000

Tyler James Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oa6Qs_0kADlNT000 “Abbott Elementary” star Tyler James Williams.

Chloe Flower

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iPtz0_0kADlNT000 Pianist, producer and composer Chloe Flower.

Britt Lower

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mviXz_0kADlNT000 "Man Seeking Woman" star Britt Lower. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ENou_0kADlNT000

Eddie Redmayne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xjTnh_0kADlNT000 "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" actor Eddie Redmayne.

Jenny Slate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yGWFs_0kADlNT000 Actor and comedian Jenny Slate.

Colman Domingo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TonM4_0kADlNT000 "Euphoria" actor Colman Domingo.

Lucia Hwong and Lisa Lu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qxIwr_0kADlNT000 Composer Lucia Hwong and actor Lisa Lu.

Kaley Cuoco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XExjV_0kADlNT000 "Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco

Niecy Nash-Betts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V81OJ_0kADlNT000 "Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" actor Niecy Nash-Betts.

HuffPost

HuffPost

