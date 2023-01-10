Read full article on original website
Million dollar bars: An easy dessert recipe made with chocolate, caramel and cookies
Craving a new, sweet recipe? This weekend, make this million dollar bar dessert made with simple ingredients that can be prepare in just 30 short minutes.
The Season’s Buzziest Cookie Is Like a Spicy Snickerdoodle and We’re Obsessed
No matter where you’re from, everyone loves a rich, chewy cookie. But sometimes you want to mix up the menu with a creative cookie riff! This holiday season, New York Times food columnist Eric Kim has you covered with his unique twist on a classic cookie favorite. Thousands of food enthusiasts have tried and shared his recipe, thanks to both its familiar “snickerdoodle vibes” and its surprising secret ingredient: spicy-sweet gochujang, a Korean chili that gives these cookies a whole new flavor.
Healthy Chocolate Chip Oat Cookies
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. These Healthy Chocolate Chip Oat Cookies are the perfect combination of a classic chocolate chip cookie and a hearty oatmeal cookie, also flourless and gluten-free. Healthy Chocolate Chip Oat Cookies. These cookies are a healthier alternative to traditional cookies, as...
MINT CHOCOLATE CUPCAKES + BOXED CAKE MIX HACKS
Mint Chocolate Cupcakes are made easily with our boxed cake mix hacks! These cupcakes with boxed cake mix are dipped in a chocolate glaze and topped with smooth mint buttercream. Topped with a mint marshmallow frosting and a chocolate glaze, these chocolate mint cupcakes are absolutely heavenly. This mint chocolate...
How to Make Gluten-Free Oatmeal Cookies
It’s the age-old question: are oatmeal cookies a dessert or a snack? The good news is, both answers are right. Loaded with whole grain oats, the slightly sweet, super-chewy treats both fill you up and satisfy your sweet tooth. Plus, the rich, hearty dough is easy to make gluten-free. (All our favorite gluten-free cookies are just as delicious.)
