Wilkes-Barre Area superintendent reviews building projects and plans
PLAINS TWP. — The Wilkes-Barre Area School District is planning a series of building projects that will be funded without new debt or higher taxes, Superintendent Brian Costello said during an address at Monday’s school board meeting. Plans include: a new administration office complex across from the new...
Pa. Senate committee passes bill to cut state gas tax
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A possible plan is in the works to try and bring down Pennsylvania's gas tax, the second highest in the country.With no one wanting to pay more at the pump than they already do, state lawmakers advanced a bill yesterday aimed at reforming the gas tax.Senate Bill 35 would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price at $2.99 per gallon.The bill passed the Senate Transportation Committee by an 11-3 vote.The chairman says it's crucial to pass this policy, especially at a time when people are already faced with rising costs at the pump, at the grocery store, and on their utility bills.
Pennsylvania Senate passes bill to cut state gas tax
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s State Senate passed a bill Wednesday to cut the state’s gas tax, one of the nation’s highest. Senate Bill 35, which was approved by the Transportation Committee on Monday, would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price of gasoline at $2.99 per gallon.
Pa. county will be national test site for home-based approach to testing and treatment of COVID-19
Berks County will become the first community in the United States to participate in a pilot program aimed at protecting against COVID-19 and providing home treatment. It will enable people to receive at-home, urgent tests in the mail. Those who have COVID-19 will have access to telemedicine visits with a health care provider as well as anti-viral medication delivered to their home or that can be picked up at a local pharmacy.
Proposed central Pa. shopping center that would include Wawa hits roadblock: Report
Convenience store chain, Wawa, the largest private company in Pennsylvania (according to Forbes) has big plans for central Pennsylvania, where it plans to open as many as 40 locations. But one of the first locations Wawa announced in central Pennsylvania has apparently run into a roadblock because on Monday night,...
Four Years Of Fundraising Ruined By School Band Booster Theft: Authorities
More than 100 music students in Pennsylvania raised thousands over four years, to go to Walt Disney World in Florida, but now that trip has been indefinitely canceled due to a theft, authorities, and parents say.Pennsylvania police are investigating the missing United School District High School Ma…
Three amendments rolled into one bill pass PA Senate
Three amendments have passed on the floor of the Pennsylvania State Senate today, all attached to one bill. According to State Senator Dan Laughlin’s office, Senate Bill One was proposed as a voter identification amendment. During the session, a second amendment was added to the bill to allow a two-year window for sexual abuse victims […]
Thomas announces candidacy for Wilkes-Barre City Controller
WILKES-BARRE — Tony Thomas on Tuesday announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for Wilkes-Barre City Controller.
Pa. officials fly high in state plane on taxpayers’ dime
Gov. Tom Wolf appeared in Allentown one day last fall to celebrate his success in boosting early education funding. An hour later he was at a news conference 90 miles away in Steelton, touting free breakfasts for students. Despite the distance, no speed limits were broken. Wolf winged it from...
St. Charles student arrested following shooting threat at St. Charles High School
Jan. 11—ST. CHARLES — A 16-year-old St. Charles High School student was arrested following a. found on a bathroom stall. The graffiti was located on a girls' bathroom stall on Monday, Jan. 9, with the threat, "Jan 13, 2023 I'm shooting up the school." The St. Charles Police...
PA Driver License and Photo Center Closures
All Pennsylvania driver license and photo centers will be closed over the weekend. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that all driver license and photo centers in the state will be closed in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The closings will begin on Saturday the 14th, and run through Monday the 16th.
Shapiro taps superintendent to be Pa. education secretary
PENNSYLVANIA — A school superintendent who won Pennsylvania superintendent of the year and has experience in both the wealthiest and poorest districts will be Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s nominee for secretary of education, the Democrat said Monday. Khalid Mumin, who has been superintendent of the Lower Merion School district...
State College
Pine Grove Hall Owner Planning Neighboring Restaurant
A new restaurant could soon neighbor a popular dining and music establishment in Pine Grove Mills. On Monday, the Ferguson Township Planning Commission recommended granting two waiver requests for submitted plans for a proposed restaurant at 125 E. Pine Grove Rd. A preliminary land development plan, which has not been finalized, calls for the conversion of the property into a new eatery that will directly neighbor Pine Grove Hall.
Pennsylvania’s ‘divisive’ constitutional amendments inch closer to ballot box
(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Senate approved three constitutional amendments Wednesday after the chamber spent hours debating the validity of bundling the issues into one resolution. The joint resolution described in Senate Bill 1 proposes “separate and distinct” amendments – to require voter ID in each election, reform the statute of limitations for survivors of childhood sexual abuse, and shield regulatory disapprovals from the governor’s veto pen – ahead of a looming deadline to include the referendums on the May primary ballot. ...
This Pa. county is about to start a hand recount of its 2020 presidential election results
This article is shared with LebTown by content partner Spotlight PA. More than two years after the last ballot was cast in the 2020 election, Lycoming County plans to recount all presidential votes by hand — an extraordinary step no other Pennsylvania county has taken. County commissioners ordered the...
Domestic flights resume at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport after computer outage
AVOCA, Pa. — The Federal Aviation Administration says U.S. flights are back in the air after a computer outage Wednesday morning. Newswatch 16 found at least two flights at the Wilkes-barre Scranton International Airport impacted by that outage. One passenger came from Bloomsburg for a 6 a.m. flight. After...
Liquor Control cites local business for violations
Williamsport, Pa. — Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 22 warning letters and 7 violations to restaurants, convenience stores, and fire companies over alleged liquor law infractions recently. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement released its list of citations last week that included the following: Clinton County • Keystone Hotel, Renovo: Aug. 1-2,...
Granddaughter of former Pennsylvania governor to lead family business
The granddaughter of the late former Pennsylvania Gov. George Leader and his wife, Mary Jane Leader, has been named president and CEO of the family business. Meredith Mills will now take over the top spot at Country Meadows Retirement Communities and Ecumenical Retirement Community. Mills takes over for her uncle,...
Pennsylvania House Republicans introduce voter ID legislation
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania House Republicans have introduced legislation requiring voters to provide identification before voting. The bill introduced by Republican Representatives Thomas Kutz (Cumberland) and Torren Ecker (Adams/Cumberland) would create a constitutional amendment to require voter ID. The proposal would allow for photo and non-photo ID options as acceptable forms of voter ID. […]
Zito: Pennsylvania Democrats upended as House speaker flips to independent
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania — Come January in Harrisburg, there are two constants: The annual Farm Show will be better than it was the year before — it always is — and swearing-in for the new two-year legislative session is guaranteed to be packed with drama. Tuesday was no...
