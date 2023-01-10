ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Wilkes-Barre Area superintendent reviews building projects and plans

PLAINS TWP. — The Wilkes-Barre Area School District is planning a series of building projects that will be funded without new debt or higher taxes, Superintendent Brian Costello said during an address at Monday’s school board meeting. Plans include: a new administration office complex across from the new...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Senate committee passes bill to cut state gas tax

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A possible plan is in the works to try and bring down Pennsylvania's gas tax, the second highest in the country.With no one wanting to pay more at the pump than they already do, state lawmakers advanced a bill yesterday aimed at reforming the gas tax.Senate Bill 35 would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price at $2.99 per gallon.The bill passed the Senate Transportation Committee by an 11-3 vote.The chairman says it's crucial to pass this policy, especially at a time when people are already faced with rising costs at the pump, at the grocery store, and on their utility bills.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Senate passes bill to cut state gas tax

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s State Senate passed a bill Wednesday to cut the state’s gas tax, one of the nation’s highest. Senate Bill 35, which was approved by the Transportation Committee on Monday, would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price of gasoline at $2.99 per gallon.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. county will be national test site for home-based approach to testing and treatment of COVID-19

Berks County will become the first community in the United States to participate in a pilot program aimed at protecting against COVID-19 and providing home treatment. It will enable people to receive at-home, urgent tests in the mail. Those who have COVID-19 will have access to telemedicine visits with a health care provider as well as anti-viral medication delivered to their home or that can be picked up at a local pharmacy.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Three amendments rolled into one bill pass PA Senate

Three amendments have passed on the floor of the Pennsylvania State Senate today, all attached to one bill. According to State Senator Dan Laughlin’s office, Senate Bill One was proposed as a voter identification amendment. During the session, a second amendment was added to the bill to allow a two-year window for sexual abuse victims […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wesb.com

PA Driver License and Photo Center Closures

All Pennsylvania driver license and photo centers will be closed over the weekend. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that all driver license and photo centers in the state will be closed in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The closings will begin on Saturday the 14th, and run through Monday the 16th.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

Pine Grove Hall Owner Planning Neighboring Restaurant

A new restaurant could soon neighbor a popular dining and music establishment in Pine Grove Mills. On Monday, the Ferguson Township Planning Commission recommended granting two waiver requests for submitted plans for a proposed restaurant at 125 E. Pine Grove Rd. A preliminary land development plan, which has not been finalized, calls for the conversion of the property into a new eatery that will directly neighbor Pine Grove Hall.
PINE GROVE MILLS, PA
The Center Square

Pennsylvania’s ‘divisive’ constitutional amendments inch closer to ballot box

(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Senate approved three constitutional amendments Wednesday after the chamber spent hours debating the validity of bundling the issues into one resolution. The joint resolution described in Senate Bill 1 proposes “separate and distinct” amendments – to require voter ID in each election, reform the statute of limitations for survivors of childhood sexual abuse, and shield regulatory disapprovals from the governor’s veto pen – ahead of a looming deadline to include the referendums on the May primary ballot. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Liquor Control cites local business for violations

Williamsport, Pa. — Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 22 warning letters and 7 violations to restaurants, convenience stores, and fire companies over alleged liquor law infractions recently. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement released its list of citations last week that included the following: Clinton County • Keystone Hotel, Renovo: Aug. 1-2,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania House Republicans introduce voter ID legislation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania House Republicans have introduced legislation requiring voters to provide identification before voting. The bill introduced by Republican Representatives Thomas Kutz (Cumberland) and Torren Ecker (Adams/Cumberland) would create a constitutional amendment to require voter ID. The proposal would allow for photo and non-photo ID options as acceptable forms of voter ID. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

