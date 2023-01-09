ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Why isn't John McEnroe at the Australian Open? Full commentary team revealed

Channel 9 has recently revealed their commentary team for the upcoming 2023 Australian Open, with regular American John McEnroe excluded from the line-up. It has been reported that McEnroe won't be venturing down to Australia for the opening Grand Slam of the tennis season. ESPN opted not to send the...
tennisuptodate.com

Pat Cash takes aim at Tennis Australia and Nick Kyrgios for charging for Djokovic practice match: "They've bent over backwards to help Nick to get some matches"

Pat Cash was not impressed by Tennis Australia staging a series of practice matches as he was talking about the practice match between Djokovic and Kyrgios. The former player doesn't see the point of stagging all of that and then charging for it as if it was a real competition. The match between Djokovic and Kyrgios is in doubt because the Serbian did not finish his practice match against Medvedev earlier today. Speaking to the media Cash criticized all of it:
Yardbarker

Kyrgios beats Djokovic in Melbourne; joined by ball kids and wheelchair players in 3rd set

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic took care of a great show in Melbourne as they entertained a crowd of 14 thousand of people and many more at home. The two friends played an exhibition match, which was part of their practice and the event called The Arena Showdown. Fans in the stands paid to watch the match and the proceeds are set to go to The Australian Tennis Foundation, so the event was also played for a good cause.
tennismajors.com

Djokovic, Nadal in opposite halves of the Australian Open men’s draw

Top seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal and nine-time champion Novak Djokovic have been drawn in opposite halves of the men’s singles event of the 2023 Australian Open as tournament organizers released the draw on Thursday in Melbourne. Nadal won the tournament 12 months ago coming back from two-sets-to-love...
ng-sportingnews.com

Australian Open 2023: What is AO Adventure - the new game available on Roblox

The Australian Open has entered a new digital arena for the 2023 edition of the Grand Slam with the launch of a unique game on the platform Roblox. Named AO Adventure, the game allows users to explore the world of the Australian Open, completing activities and earning prizes. The users...
tennisuptodate.com

Top tennis stars participate in Tennis Plays for Peace as Nadal teams with Sakkari and Kostyuk and Gauff challenges Tiafoe

The Australian Open followed the US Open in putting on a Tennis Plays for Peace event with a heavy focus on what has been going on in Ukraine for the past year. Several Ukrainian players participated in the event as well as plenty of other tennis stars that featured in the US Open event as well. The star-studded lineup included Andy Murray, Alexander Zverev, Maria Sakkari, Grigor Dimitrov, Alex de Minaur, and Ukrainian tennis players Marta Kostyuk and Dayana Yastremska.
AFP

World number one Swiatek leads Australian Open charge

World number one Iga Swiatek is the woman to beat when the Australian Open begins on Monday without retired great Serena Williams and last year's champion Ashleigh Barty. Poland's Swiatek is clear favourite, having dominated women's tennis following the retirement in March last year of the Australian Barty.
FOX Sports

AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Djokovic back in Melbourne; no Barty

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A glance at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2023:. Play in the two-week tournament begins Monday morning in Australia (Sunday night EST) and there are day and night sessions. The women’s singles final is Saturday, Jan. 28; the men’s singles final is Sunday, Jan. 29.
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s return to the Australian Open is not what you might expect

Novak Djokovic pointed to his head and then cupped his ear. He was back, a champion in Australia once again, and after the harrowing experience of being deported from the country 12 months ago this was surer, more familiar ground to be standing on. Djokovic has admitted the events of last January will stay with him for the rest of his life; from being interrogated at border control, his detention in an immigration facility, to the cancelation of his visa amid a political storm that grew beyond tennis, Djokovic was at the centre of the biggest news story in...

