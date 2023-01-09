Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Why isn't John McEnroe at the Australian Open? Full commentary team revealed
Channel 9 has recently revealed their commentary team for the upcoming 2023 Australian Open, with regular American John McEnroe excluded from the line-up. It has been reported that McEnroe won't be venturing down to Australia for the opening Grand Slam of the tennis season. ESPN opted not to send the...
Sporting News
Novak Djokovic injury updates: Serbian in doubt for Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios practice match
Novak Djokovic is in doubt for the Australian Open after being forced to withdraw with injury from a practice match at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. The world No.5 quit the exhibition contest against Daniil Medvedev after one set because of an apparent left hamstring issue. The Sporting News has all...
Fears for Novak Djokovic's Australian Open campaign as he's forced to leave the court with injury
Novak Djokovic's hamstring injury scare continues to hover over his Australian Open tilt after he required treatment on his left leg throughout an exhibition practice match against Daniil Medvedev.
Novak Djokovic is accused of playing mind games with Australian Open title rival Nick Kyrgios
Aussie tennis legend Todd Woodbridge has accused Novak Djokovic of playing mind games with Nick Kyrgios after the Serb superstar snubbed the Aussie's chances at the Australian Open.
Australian Open draw: Rafael Nadal begins title defense with tough test in opening round
Defending champion Rafael Nadal will face English youngster Jack Draper in the opening round of the Australian Open in a bid to retain his 2022 crown and extend his grand slam tally.
tennisuptodate.com
Pat Cash takes aim at Tennis Australia and Nick Kyrgios for charging for Djokovic practice match: "They've bent over backwards to help Nick to get some matches"
Pat Cash was not impressed by Tennis Australia staging a series of practice matches as he was talking about the practice match between Djokovic and Kyrgios. The former player doesn't see the point of stagging all of that and then charging for it as if it was a real competition. The match between Djokovic and Kyrgios is in doubt because the Serbian did not finish his practice match against Medvedev earlier today. Speaking to the media Cash criticized all of it:
Yardbarker
Kyrgios beats Djokovic in Melbourne; joined by ball kids and wheelchair players in 3rd set
Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic took care of a great show in Melbourne as they entertained a crowd of 14 thousand of people and many more at home. The two friends played an exhibition match, which was part of their practice and the event called The Arena Showdown. Fans in the stands paid to watch the match and the proceeds are set to go to The Australian Tennis Foundation, so the event was also played for a good cause.
tennismajors.com
Djokovic, Nadal in opposite halves of the Australian Open men’s draw
Top seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal and nine-time champion Novak Djokovic have been drawn in opposite halves of the men’s singles event of the 2023 Australian Open as tournament organizers released the draw on Thursday in Melbourne. Nadal won the tournament 12 months ago coming back from two-sets-to-love...
BBC
Australian Open draw: Jack Draper to play Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray faces Matteo Berrettini
Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on 5 Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Rising British star Jack Draper will play top seed Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open first round, with Andy Murray also handed a difficult draw.
ng-sportingnews.com
Australian Open 2023: What is AO Adventure - the new game available on Roblox
The Australian Open has entered a new digital arena for the 2023 edition of the Grand Slam with the launch of a unique game on the platform Roblox. Named AO Adventure, the game allows users to explore the world of the Australian Open, completing activities and earning prizes. The users...
tennisuptodate.com
Top tennis stars participate in Tennis Plays for Peace as Nadal teams with Sakkari and Kostyuk and Gauff challenges Tiafoe
The Australian Open followed the US Open in putting on a Tennis Plays for Peace event with a heavy focus on what has been going on in Ukraine for the past year. Several Ukrainian players participated in the event as well as plenty of other tennis stars that featured in the US Open event as well. The star-studded lineup included Andy Murray, Alexander Zverev, Maria Sakkari, Grigor Dimitrov, Alex de Minaur, and Ukrainian tennis players Marta Kostyuk and Dayana Yastremska.
World number one Swiatek leads Australian Open charge
World number one Iga Swiatek is the woman to beat when the Australian Open begins on Monday without retired great Serena Williams and last year's champion Ashleigh Barty. Poland's Swiatek is clear favourite, having dominated women's tennis following the retirement in March last year of the Australian Barty.
FOX Sports
AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Djokovic back in Melbourne; no Barty
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A glance at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2023:. Play in the two-week tournament begins Monday morning in Australia (Sunday night EST) and there are day and night sessions. The women’s singles final is Saturday, Jan. 28; the men’s singles final is Sunday, Jan. 29.
Tennis-Djokovic 'emotional' after warm welcome at Melbourne Park
Jan 13 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic said he felt "emotional" following a warm reception from fans upon his return to Melbourne Park for a practice match against Nick Kyrgios on Friday.
Novak Djokovic’s return to the Australian Open is not what you might expect
Novak Djokovic pointed to his head and then cupped his ear. He was back, a champion in Australia once again, and after the harrowing experience of being deported from the country 12 months ago this was surer, more familiar ground to be standing on. Djokovic has admitted the events of last January will stay with him for the rest of his life; from being interrogated at border control, his detention in an immigration facility, to the cancelation of his visa amid a political storm that grew beyond tennis, Djokovic was at the centre of the biggest news story in...
BBC
ITF ends $3bn deal with Gerard Pique's company to run Davis Cup after less than five years
Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on 5 Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. The International Tennis Federation is to end its deal with ex-footballer Gerard Pique's company to organise the Davis Cup after less than five years. The...
Comments / 0