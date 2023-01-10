Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic will play an exhibition match, billed 'The Arena Showdown', at Melbourne Park prior to the Australian Open. With Kyrgios' injured ankle meaning he was forced to pull out of the United Cup and Adelaide International, it will be the final chance for the world No. 22 to get significant match practice, with his last competitive action coming at Dubai's World Tennis League before Christmas.

1 DAY AGO