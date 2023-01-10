Read full article on original website
Related
Will the Detroit Red Wings Shop Jakub Vrana?
Jakub Vrana cleared waivers last week, but his stats still point toward being a good NHL player. Why wasn't he claimed, and how likely is a trade?
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Jacob Trouba Could Benefit From a Defensive Pair Switch
As the New York Rangers enter the second half of the 2022-23 season, one glaring puzzle piece remains out of place. Newly appointed captain, Jacob Trouba , has been a disappointment this season, not living up to the $8 million price tag his contract contains. In the heat of the playoff push, Gerard Gallant needs his captain to turn up his game over the second half of the season.
Yardbarker
Edmonton Oilers have talked to Arizona Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun, Minnesota Wild about Matt Dumba and with other teams about defencemen
The market for defencemen is starting to heat up and the Edmonton Oilers are in the middle of the conversations. According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, the Oilers have been working the phones. They’ve talked with the Arizona Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun. They’ve talked with the Montreal Canadiens about Joel Edmundson and interestingly enough, the Minnesota Wild about Matt Dumba.
theScore
5 teams that should try to trade for Flyers' Provorov
We're less than two months away from the NHL trade deadline, and a new tantalizing chip has become available: Ivan Provorov. A report Tuesday indicated the Philadelphia Flyers are fielding calls on the defenseman. Provorov's availability is at least somewhat surprising as he turns just 26 years old on Friday...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Murray, Nylander, Tavares & Marner
The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Nashville Predators 2-1 in a classic goalie battle on Wednesday night to extend their winning streak to three games. Although the Maple Leafs have a good record when Auston Matthews is out with injury (since the start of the 2021-22 season, they’ve put up an 8-2-0 record without Matthews), they missed him last night. The team struggled to find offence and generate much with the man advantage.
WZZM 13
Locked on Red Wings: What to do about Filip Zadina, recapping Red Savage's WJC and previewing Toronto Maple Leafs
Filip Zadina is week-to-week, but getting closer to returning. When he does another roster decision will have to be made. Should he get sent down?
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Faulk, Injuries, Schenn, Saad, & More
The St. Louis Blues went on the road and won three of four games last week. Despite being without Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko, they weathered the storm. This team showed up when it mattered most this week to stay in the hunt, and a lot of key veterans stepped up.
Yardbarker
2023 NHL trade deadline preview: New York Rangers
With less than two months remaining until the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline, we’re bringing you one deadline-focused story each day at Daily Faceoff. Today we’re going to setup the deadline for the New York Rangers. 2023 Trade Deadline Countdown: 51 Days. NEW YORK RANGERS. Current Record:...
Detroit Red Wings and Leafs face off in crucial playoff positioning matchup
The Detroit Red Wings will face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday evening, looking to avenge their 4-1 loss to the Leafs on Saturday. The Leafs enter the game with a three-game win streak and a 7-2-1 record over their last ten games, while the Red Wings are struggling with a 4-5-1 record over the same period.
Yardbarker
Assessing Jakob Chychrun’s trade value
With less than two months remaining until the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline, let's focus on Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. Chychrun did not make the Daily Faceoff Archetype Rankings in the Top 20 as either a Puck Mover or Shutdown Defender, so the question is, what exactly is his identity? Chychrun is best suited to play in a team’s middle pair and be used as an elite shot threat on the power play.
Yardbarker
Auston Matthews will be out of Leafs’ lineup Wednesday because of something that has “been bothering him for a while”
The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without star centre Auston Matthews when they take on the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night. Matthews was absent at Leafs’ practice on Tuesday, returned to the ice for the team’s optional skate on Wednesday, and stayed on for extra work after the players in the lineup left the ice. Following the skate, head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed that Matthews won’t suit up against the Preds because of something that has “been bothering him for a while.”
FOX Sports
Sabres host the Jets after Tuch's 2-goal game
Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-17-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Winnipeg Jets after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Buffalo has a 20-17-2 record overall and a 9-10-2...
theScore
Report: Oilers, Senators interested in Wild's Dumba
The Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators are interested in Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Tuesday. Dumba carries a $6-million cap hit and will be an unrestricted free agent at season's end. He recorded four goals and seven assists in 39 games this season while averaging 21:07 of ice time per contest. His underlying numbers have been poor this year.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Prospect Report: Post 2023 WJC
The Montreal Canadiens still have a varied portfolio of prospects playing at different levels across several leagues around the globe. The World Junior Championship (WJC) took the attention of Habs fans thanks in large part to the Canadiens having seven prospects participating in the tournament, including four who earned medals. Because of this, some prospects may have slipped out of view, and because of that, we look to the others that deserve our attention.
FOX Sports
Red Wings beat Maple Leafs for 1st time in nearly 4 years
DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat Toronto 4-1 on Thursday night for their first victory over the Maple Leafs in nearly four years. Robby Fabbri, Ben Chiarot and Moritz Seider also scored for Detroit and Ville Husso stopped...
FOX Sports
Canadiens beat Predators 4-3 after honoring Subban
MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield scored two power-play goals and the Montreal Canadiens held off the Nashville Predators 4-3 on Thursday night after honoring former defenseman P.K. Subban in a pregame ceremony. Kirby Dach added a goal and an assist for Montreal, Jake Evans also scored and Jonathan Drouin...
Yardbarker
Canucks make Oliver Ekman-Larsson healthy scratch on Thursday
The Vancouver Canucks made veteran defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson a healthy scratch for their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Thursday. Ekman-Larsson, 31, has one goal and 19 points while averaging 20:28 in 40 games with the Canucks this season. He’s signed through 2027 at an $8.25 million annual NHL cap hit, $7.26 million of which counts against the Canucks’ payroll.
FOX Sports
Gaudreau, Steel lead Wild past Islanders 3-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Frederick Gaudreau, Sam Steel and Kirill Kaprizov scored in the third period to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 victory against the New York Islanders on Thursday night. Filip Gustavsson made 19 saves for the Wild, who snapped a three-game losing streak in the...
Yardbarker
Absence of Josh Archibald, Ryan Poehling Hurting Penguins
This season has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride for the Pittsburgh Penguins. They’ve been largely impressive at times and largely disinterested at others. Such is the story for a typical Penguins season except this season just has a different feel. In other years, the Penguins could...
Comments / 0