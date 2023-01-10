Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Your News Local
Leroy Dean Eppley
Leroy Dean Eppley, 87, of rural Wabash, Indiana, died at 9:24 am, Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was born on April 18, 1935, in Wabash, to Leroy and Frances (Vincent) Eppley. Dean graduated from Somerset High School in 1953 and received...
Your News Local
Philip R. Wilt Jr.
Philip R. Wilt Jr., 67, North Manchester, Indiana and Romeoville, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly on January 6, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. The son of Philip R. Wilt Sr. and Barbara (Custer) Wilt Frame, Philip was born in Windber, Pennsylvania, on March 10, 1955. While growing...
Your News Local
Sharon Ann Amann
Sharon Ann Amann, 60, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 12:46 pm, Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at her home. She was born on June 15, 1962, in Wabash, to James “Albert” and Edna (Goss) Young. Sharon attended Wabash High School. She worked at General Tire and Hanns General Store,...
Your News Local
Salamonie Lake’s Preschool offers “O is for Owl” Feb. 16
ANDREWS, IN- Preschool-age children and their adults are invited to Salamonie Preschool’s “O is for Owl” on Feb. 16. Is the “wise old owl” really so wise?. Children ages 2 – 5 and their adults are welcome to attend the class from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Salamonie Interpretive Center located in Lost Bridge West SRA, Andrews.
Your News Local
‘Dragons & Mythical Beasts’ headed to Honeywell Center
WABASH, IN- Bring your family and step into a magical world when “Dragons & Mythical Beasts” comes to the Honeywell Center’s Ford Theater at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb.2. The fantastical stage show, from the creators of Dinosaur World Live, features magnificent monsters and terrifying beasts. Meet the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku, the Tooth Fairy, an adorable unicorn and a majestic griffinin an interactive show for all ages. Just beware that you don’t wake the dragon! Most seats are $15 and $25, with limited premium seating for $35. Purchase tickets online at HoneywellArts.org or call 260.563.1102.
Your News Local
Valentine’s container garden workshop, Feb. 12, Salamonie Lake
ANDREWS, IN- Gift yourself or a loved one a Valentine-themed container garden. This workshop begins at 1:30 p.m., at Salamonie Lake’s interpretive / nature center and is expected to last one and one-half hours. Workshop participants will design a Valentine-themed miniature container garden from materials and plants supplied by...
Your News Local
Bachelor Creek to host Night to Shine Prom for people with special needs sponsored by Tim Tebow Foundation
WABASH, IN – Bachelor Creek Church of Christ announced that they will serve as a host of Night to Shine 2023, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, celebrating people with special needs will be held in-person by host churches around the world simultaneously on Friday, February 10, 2023. Bachelor Creek is excited to be a part of this worldwide movement that God is using as a catalyst to change how cultures embrace people with disabilities and to rally the church worldwide to honor their local community of people with special needs, ensuring they know they are valued and loved.
Comments / 0