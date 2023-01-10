WABASH, IN – Bachelor Creek Church of Christ announced that they will serve as a host of Night to Shine 2023, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, celebrating people with special needs will be held in-person by host churches around the world simultaneously on Friday, February 10, 2023. Bachelor Creek is excited to be a part of this worldwide movement that God is using as a catalyst to change how cultures embrace people with disabilities and to rally the church worldwide to honor their local community of people with special needs, ensuring they know they are valued and loved.

WABASH, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO