Lexington, KY

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Kentucky Fans Furious With John Calipari Tonight

On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats entered tonight's home game against the South Carolina Gamecocks as a 20-point favorite. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the Gamecocks didn't get the message. South Carolina came into Lexington and left with a 71-68 upset over the Wildcats. Following the ...
LEXINGTON, KY
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

3-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback Could Reportedly Be Cut

A Pro Bowl quarterback could hit the open market in the coming weeks.  Earlier this Thursday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the Raiders have started evaluating Derek Carr's trade market. The veteran quarterback has a no-trade clause in his current contract.  The Raiders will have ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Bills Sign All-Pro Wide Receiver Before Playoffs

The Buffalo Bills are getting a boost from an All-Pro wide receiver in the playoffs. The Bills will play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the Wild Card round. The Bills, who have two wide receivers on injured reserve, needed to bump up a playmaker for quarterback Josh Allen in the postseason.
The Spun

Look: Bengals Had Big Return At Practice On Thursday

Fresh off their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1980s, the Cincinnati Bengals hope that another drought of playoff defeats doesn't ensue as they take on the Baltimore Ravens this weekend. To that end, they're getting a big boost on offense. Bengals insider Jay Morrison of The Athletic noted ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names His No. 1 'Momentum' Program Right Now

Georgia is the two-time defending national champion, but Paul Finebaum thinks another SEC team is building momentum heading into the offseason. Finebaum appeared on WJOX's "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" today and explained why he feels Auburn, under new head coach Hugh Freeze, is his ...
AUBURN, GA
Yardbarker

Penei Sewell Gives Honest Admission About Lions Season

The 2022 Detroit Lions were a special team. They started off the season looking like they were in for another top-3 pick in the NFL Draft, but they fought hard and had a legit chance to make the playoffs until Week 18. They had already shown a lot of heart...
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

Big Ten program under investigation after major allegation

The Northwestern Wildcats football program could be in some hot water as a result of some shocking allegations that came to light on Wednesday afternoon. As first reported by college football reporter Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, Northwestern is investigating allegations of hazing in its football program, which would be a violation of university policy.
EVANSTON, IL
247Sports

AP Poll Got Georgia No. 1 Right, But Then…

There is only one champion, and for the 2022 season (2022-23 counting post-season) it is, emphatically, Georgia. So, maybe, nothing else matters, but it still bears examination. I don’t know if it’s a rule or just lazy, but I believe the final polls since the playoff era have placed the...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Bad Weather Forecasted For NFL Playoff Game

This Saturday's playoff game between the 49ers and Seahawks could be seriously impacted by the weather.  The current forecast for the 49ers-Seahawks game calls for heavy rain and strong winds.  AccuWeather currently predicts a 98 percent chance of rain during Saturday's game. The wind ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Trade Rumor

The Cardinals will try to trade All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, according to Jordan Schultz of theScore.  Hopkins, 30, is under contract for the next two years. He has a $30.75 million cap hit for the 2023 season.  Despite how expensive the price tag for Hopkins is ...
GLENDALE, AZ
247Sports

Rick Barnes: John Calipari will have Kentucky ready for Vols

It's been a Kentucky basketball season from you know where. The Cats lost to South Carolina inside of Rupp Arena on Tuesday night 71-68 to drop to 10-6 on the season and 1-3 in SEC play. The same Gamecocks team that No. 5 Tennessee beat by 43 points in Columbia on Saturday afternoon. Kentucky has now lost four of its last seven games.
