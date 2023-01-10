Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Look: Fan Ejected From Kentucky Game Over John Calipari Sign
On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats tipped off against South Carolina in a potential get-right game for John Calipari's squad. Kentucky entered the game as a 20-point favorite, but the Gamecocks apparently didn't get the memo. South Carolina stormed out to an early lead and eventually took a ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Kentucky Fans Furious With John Calipari Tonight
On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats entered tonight's home game against the South Carolina Gamecocks as a 20-point favorite. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the Gamecocks didn't get the message. South Carolina came into Lexington and left with a 71-68 upset over the Wildcats. Following the ...
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
John Calipari calls out haters after devastating loss at Rupp Arena vs South Carolina
The Kentucky Wildcats absorbed yet another painful blow to their season, as they suffered a 71-68 loss at Rupp Arena at the hands of the South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night. It was the second loss in a row for Kentucky basketball, which lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, 78-52, last Saturday.
3-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback Could Reportedly Be Cut
A Pro Bowl quarterback could hit the open market in the coming weeks. Earlier this Thursday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the Raiders have started evaluating Derek Carr's trade market. The veteran quarterback has a no-trade clause in his current contract. The Raiders will have ...
Bills Sign All-Pro Wide Receiver Before Playoffs
The Buffalo Bills are getting a boost from an All-Pro wide receiver in the playoffs. The Bills will play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the Wild Card round. The Bills, who have two wide receivers on injured reserve, needed to bump up a playmaker for quarterback Josh Allen in the postseason.
Colts Go In-House for Their Latest Head-Coaching Interview
The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly interviewing special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone for their vacant head coaching role.
Look: Bengals Had Big Return At Practice On Thursday
Fresh off their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1980s, the Cincinnati Bengals hope that another drought of playoff defeats doesn't ensue as they take on the Baltimore Ravens this weekend. To that end, they're getting a big boost on offense. Bengals insider Jay Morrison of The Athletic noted ...
Paul Finebaum Names His No. 1 'Momentum' Program Right Now
Georgia is the two-time defending national champion, but Paul Finebaum thinks another SEC team is building momentum heading into the offseason. Finebaum appeared on WJOX's "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" today and explained why he feels Auburn, under new head coach Hugh Freeze, is his ...
Penei Sewell Gives Honest Admission About Lions Season
The 2022 Detroit Lions were a special team. They started off the season looking like they were in for another top-3 pick in the NFL Draft, but they fought hard and had a legit chance to make the playoffs until Week 18. They had already shown a lot of heart...
Paul Finebaum Names Main Challengers To Georgia For 2023 Season
Fresh off their second straight national championship, Georgia are widely expected to be the favorites to win it all in 2023 as well. Right now, ESPN's Paul Finebaum sees only a few challengers to their throne. Appearing on Keyshawn, JWill and Max, Finebaum identified only three teams that can ...
Big Ten program under investigation after major allegation
The Northwestern Wildcats football program could be in some hot water as a result of some shocking allegations that came to light on Wednesday afternoon. As first reported by college football reporter Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, Northwestern is investigating allegations of hazing in its football program, which would be a violation of university policy.
AP Poll Got Georgia No. 1 Right, But Then…
There is only one champion, and for the 2022 season (2022-23 counting post-season) it is, emphatically, Georgia. So, maybe, nothing else matters, but it still bears examination. I don’t know if it’s a rule or just lazy, but I believe the final polls since the playoff era have placed the...
Look: Bad Weather Forecasted For NFL Playoff Game
This Saturday's playoff game between the 49ers and Seahawks could be seriously impacted by the weather. The current forecast for the 49ers-Seahawks game calls for heavy rain and strong winds. AccuWeather currently predicts a 98 percent chance of rain during Saturday's game. The wind ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Trade Rumor
The Cardinals will try to trade All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, according to Jordan Schultz of theScore. Hopkins, 30, is under contract for the next two years. He has a $30.75 million cap hit for the 2023 season. Despite how expensive the price tag for Hopkins is ...
Rick Barnes: John Calipari will have Kentucky ready for Vols
It's been a Kentucky basketball season from you know where. The Cats lost to South Carolina inside of Rupp Arena on Tuesday night 71-68 to drop to 10-6 on the season and 1-3 in SEC play. The same Gamecocks team that No. 5 Tennessee beat by 43 points in Columbia on Saturday afternoon. Kentucky has now lost four of its last seven games.
