INDIO — The annual MLK Commemoration Day Celebration will take place in the Coachella Valley’s largest city this year with proclamations from every city. The Coachella Valley community is encouraged to join the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Day Committee, the City of Indio, and the Palm Springs Black History Committee at their annual MLK Commemoration Day Celebration in remembrance of the slain civil rights leader on Sunday, Jan. 15.

INDIO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO