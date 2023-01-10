ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Redbird Representation Community Forum, Feb. 21

The Alumni Association Board of Directors formed the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee to find opportunities to partner with the University to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives for students and alumni. As part of this initiative, the committee is holding a virtual Redbird Representation Community Forum for all Redbird...
NORMAL, IL
Milner Library accepting applications for Circus & Allied Arts Collection Fellowship

Milner Library at Illinois State University is now accepting applications for the 2023 Circus & Allied Arts Collection Fellowship. This $1,500 award is available to scholars external to ISU who are interested in researching any topic that requires the onsite use of the Circus & Allied Arts Collection housed in Milner Library’s Special Collections.
NORMAL, IL
Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Champaign-Urbana and Central Illinois

Discover the events happening in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Champaign-Urbana. And other ways to enjoy a long weekend with your family in Champaign-Urbana. If you’re looking for family fun over the long weekend observing Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Champaign-Urbana, we’re here to help! Almost all schools, preschools, and even many daycares are closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day, which is Jan. 16 this year. Add the University of Illinois to that, and it’s a rare opportunity to enjoy some family time together.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
50+ gunfire incidents in Bloomington-Normal recorded in 2022

There were at least 53 gunfire incidents in Bloomington-Normal in 2022, including five people who were killed and another 12 who were injured, according to police tallies and WGLT reporting. That’s the most shooting incidents in at least four years. 2018 remains the worst year for gun violence in Bloomington-Normal...
NORMAL, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
‘American Idol’ star sings to OSF Children’s Hospital patients

PEORIA, Ill. – It’s not every day an “American Idol” star and runner-up visits the area. But, Bloomington-Normal native Leah Marlene came to Peoria Tuesday, providing support and song for the children at OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois. Marlene sang her new song “Flowers” going...
PEORIA, IL
State Farm moves to outside company for IT work

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – Bloomington-based State Farm insurance is essentially laying off workers as it switches to an outside entity that will manage its Information Technology infrastructure. India-based HCLTech says it’s been selected by State Farm to “reimagine” its IT service desk and modernize IT services and infrastructure....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Innovafeed will bring jobs to Decatur

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – French based Innovafeed has broken ground in Decatur for a plant which will be home to its U.S. flagship operations. Innovafeed will be producing insect protein at the facility. The company told WAND News in 2022 it is investing $250 million. The facility, which will...
DECATUR, IL
Attorney DeVore files suit against Normal in election dispute

NORMAL (25 News Now) - A prominent lawyer wants a court order requiring the Normal’s town clerk to certify election petitions for candidates wanting her job, plus two other government positions that don’t exist in the town. Thomas DeVore, defeated in November as the Republican candidate for Illinois...
NORMAL, IL
Where to Find the Best Cupcakes in Champaign-Urbana

Craving a sweet treat? Where locals go when they want a great cupcake in Champaign-Urbana. Seriously, WHO DOESN’T LOVE CUPCAKES? (Oops, sorry. We shouted.) We’re lucky to have many options for cupcakes in Champaign-Urbana, whether they come from a specialty baker, a big grocery store, or a small solo operation.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

