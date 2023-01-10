Read full article on original website
illinoisstate.edu
Redbird Representation Community Forum, Feb. 21
The Alumni Association Board of Directors formed the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee to find opportunities to partner with the University to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives for students and alumni. As part of this initiative, the committee is holding a virtual Redbird Representation Community Forum for all Redbird...
illinoisstate.edu
Milner Library accepting applications for Circus & Allied Arts Collection Fellowship
Milner Library at Illinois State University is now accepting applications for the 2023 Circus & Allied Arts Collection Fellowship. This $1,500 award is available to scholars external to ISU who are interested in researching any topic that requires the onsite use of the Circus & Allied Arts Collection housed in Milner Library’s Special Collections.
chambanamoms.com
Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Champaign-Urbana and Central Illinois
Discover the events happening in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Champaign-Urbana. And other ways to enjoy a long weekend with your family in Champaign-Urbana. If you’re looking for family fun over the long weekend observing Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Champaign-Urbana, we’re here to help! Almost all schools, preschools, and even many daycares are closed in observance of MLK Jr. Day, which is Jan. 16 this year. Add the University of Illinois to that, and it’s a rare opportunity to enjoy some family time together.
100fmrockford.com
OSF HealthCare names new leader for colleges of nursing in Rockford and Peoria
ROCKFORD — OSF HealthCare has named a new leader for Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing in Peoria and Saint Anthony College of Nursing in Rockford. Charlene Aaron will take over as president of the colleges on July 5. Aaron most recently served as chancellor and professor at...
‘Be the change you want to see,’ South Side Principal is doing just that
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Christian Mahone has been the principal at South Side Elementary for the past four years. It’s a goal he’s been wanting to achieve for years. Going from teacher in the classroom to assistant principal he knew he could do more for students and families in a community. He said becoming a […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
Champaign Unit 4 superintendent recommends keeping current schools of choice system
CHAMPAIGN — The Unit 4 school board hired a consulting firm to figure out how to further desegregate its schools. But after months of parent pushback, both the company and the district superintendent are recommending keeping the current schools of choice system, with some tweaks. David Sturtz is an...
wglt.org
50+ gunfire incidents in Bloomington-Normal recorded in 2022
There were at least 53 gunfire incidents in Bloomington-Normal in 2022, including five people who were killed and another 12 who were injured, according to police tallies and WGLT reporting. That’s the most shooting incidents in at least four years. 2018 remains the worst year for gun violence in Bloomington-Normal...
1470 WMBD
Student with autism details alleged harassment and bullying by other students
PRINCEVILLE, Ill. – The Peoria County Sheriffs Department says it’s investigating an incident in Princeville where an autistic student claims other students took pictures of him in a restroom without his consent, then posted them to social media. While the Princeville School District won’t officially confirm the incident,...
wcbu.org
Peoria school board candidate Keisha Alexander appeals decision to keep her name off ballot
As expected, Peoria District 150 school board candidate Keisha Alexander is appealing the Peoria Board of Election Commissioners decision earlier this month to keep her name off the April ballot. In a petition filed Tuesday in Peoria County Circuit Court, Alexander argues a notary's clerical error isn't a sufficient reason...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria City Council says yes to weed dispensary and Harrison School demolition
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria City Council held its joint City Council/Town Board Meeting on Tuesday night. The council voted whether to adopt Ordinance 23-010 amending a special use in a Class C-2 District to allow an adult-use cannabis dispensary for the property located at 1210 W. Glen Ave.
1470 WMBD
‘American Idol’ star sings to OSF Children’s Hospital patients
PEORIA, Ill. – It’s not every day an “American Idol” star and runner-up visits the area. But, Bloomington-Normal native Leah Marlene came to Peoria Tuesday, providing support and song for the children at OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois. Marlene sang her new song “Flowers” going...
1470 WMBD
State Farm moves to outside company for IT work
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – Bloomington-based State Farm insurance is essentially laying off workers as it switches to an outside entity that will manage its Information Technology infrastructure. India-based HCLTech says it’s been selected by State Farm to “reimagine” its IT service desk and modernize IT services and infrastructure....
wglt.org
EDC: Cell phone data show more people are driving 60 to 90 miles to work in Bloomington-Normal
More people are commuting greater distances to work in Bloomington-Normal every day, with some traveling 60 to 90 miles to work here – and about a quarter of Rivian’s workers driving an hour to work each day. That’s according to an analysis of cell phone location data and tracking from Rivian itself.
WAND TV
Innovafeed will bring jobs to Decatur
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – French based Innovafeed has broken ground in Decatur for a plant which will be home to its U.S. flagship operations. Innovafeed will be producing insect protein at the facility. The company told WAND News in 2022 it is investing $250 million. The facility, which will...
25newsnow.com
Attorney DeVore files suit against Normal in election dispute
NORMAL (25 News Now) - A prominent lawyer wants a court order requiring the Normal’s town clerk to certify election petitions for candidates wanting her job, plus two other government positions that don’t exist in the town. Thomas DeVore, defeated in November as the Republican candidate for Illinois...
chambanamoms.com
Where to Find the Best Cupcakes in Champaign-Urbana
Craving a sweet treat? Where locals go when they want a great cupcake in Champaign-Urbana. Seriously, WHO DOESN’T LOVE CUPCAKES? (Oops, sorry. We shouted.) We’re lucky to have many options for cupcakes in Champaign-Urbana, whether they come from a specialty baker, a big grocery store, or a small solo operation.
