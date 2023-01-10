If the patient was in fact having an "hallucinatory episode," maybe placing him face down was meant to be in the safest position at the time for him?so sad this happened to the young man, RIP Mr Moore.
She was nasty from the moment she arrived in the scene. Three cameras showed the same thing. I don't think this was her first go round with the patient. He wasn't fighting. He's an alcoholic who is trying to recover per the family member, but finds himself at this stage. He's fighting demons with this. He needed help, and once they finally got him on the gurney, it's like they didn't care his positioning. You can tell by her demeanor, she really didn't want to deal with him that night. She was rude and belligerent towards him from hello. I feel they should be held accountable. He wasn't like that towards him, but he definitely didn't try changing his positioning once on the gurney. Just my two cents worth!
Omg these public officials killed that man with no remorse.The man was not hostile in any way.he called for help and instead got murdered.I've treated my dog with more care and respect, Shame on all of the people involved.Prayers go out to the family
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
