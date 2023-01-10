ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nunya_biznezz
2d ago

If the patient was in fact having an "hallucinatory episode," maybe placing him face down was meant to be in the safest position at the time for him?so sad this happened to the young man, RIP Mr Moore.

Peggy Sue Smith
2d ago

She was nasty from the moment she arrived in the scene. Three cameras showed the same thing. I don't think this was her first go round with the patient. He wasn't fighting. He's an alcoholic who is trying to recover per the family member, but finds himself at this stage. He's fighting demons with this. He needed help, and once they finally got him on the gurney, it's like they didn't care his positioning. You can tell by her demeanor, she really didn't want to deal with him that night. She was rude and belligerent towards him from hello. I feel they should be held accountable. He wasn't like that towards him, but he definitely didn't try changing his positioning once on the gurney. Just my two cents worth!

Guest
2d ago

Omg these public officials killed that man with no remorse.The man was not hostile in any way.he called for help and instead got murdered.I've treated my dog with more care and respect, Shame on all of the people involved.Prayers go out to the family

KOLR10 News

Sheriff’s office busts homeless camp, makes 11 arrests

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Multiple Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies descended on a homeless camp and made multiple arrests on Jan. 11. According to a press release, Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott and several deputies went to private properties that “were inundated with trespassers who had set up illegal encampments.” The owners of the properties […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
wnctimes.com

Two EMT'S Charged with First Degree Muder

Illinois-- January 11, 2023: A patient in their care died after being unlawfully restrained in an ambulance, 2 emergency medical service personnel. have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death. According to State's Attorney Dan Wright, LifeStar EMS workers Peggy Finley, 44, and Peter Cadigan, 50, have...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
933kwto.com

Authorities Searching for Suspect Charged with Forgery

Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of forgery. Reports say 28-year-old Kodie Ray has a felony warrant out for his arrest on charges of forgery in the Springfield area. Authorities believe he is somewhere in Greene County, but have not specified further.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
wgel.com

Numerous Charges In Bond County

Travis Fudge of Sorento has been charged in Bond County Circuit Court with four felony offenses, two involving a law enforcement officer. The 35-year old Bond County man faces a Class 2 felony charge of disarming a police officer and a Class 4 felony charge of aggravated assault. It’s alleged...
BOND COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Two arrested, guns seized in Springfield home raid

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested in Springfield last week and over a dozen guns were seized when the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office raided a home on Cedar St. as part of an ongoing burglary investigation. Sheriff Jack Campbell said the investigation started on Dec. 14 when deputies learned a utility terrain vehicle […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KTTS

Teen Charged With Parking Lot Shooting In Springfield

(KTTS News) — A teenager is charged with a shooting in October on a parking lot near Battlefield and Kansas in Springfield. The Greene County prosecutor charged 17-year-old Antwon Taylor after a man suffered life-threatening injuries, but survived. KY3 says Taylor has been certified as an adult in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Teenager Charged As Adult In Shooting

The Greene County Prosecutor has charged a teenager for a shooting in a Springfield parking lot in October. 17 year old Antwon Taylor faces charges in a shooting that happened at Battlefield and Kansas Expressway on October 6. A judge certified Taylor as an adult on January 9. The police...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
newschannel20.com

Man arrested on gun and drug charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is facing charges of possession of stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm without a FOID card. The Sangamon County Sherrif's Office says at 5 p.m. on Friday, detectives obtained a search...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Man Convicted For 1985 Macoupin County Rape & Murder Has Executive Clemency Hearing in Chicago

The Illinois Prison Review Board was in Chicago yesterday morning to discuss a prisoner’s fate in relation to a 1985 Macoupin County rape & murder conviction. The board along with prison clemency advocates and members of the family of Bridget Drobney were present for a clemency hearing at the University of Illinois-Chicago’s Sadie Forum out of the public purview, hearing the case for executive clemency for Robert Turner.
CHICAGO, IL
KOLR10 News

Springfield man seriously injured in Polk County crash

POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield driver was seriously injured in a car crash in Polk County on Jan. 10. David U. Reeder, 78, of Springfield, was taken to Mercy Hospital to be treated for serious injuries due to a two-vehicle crash around 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 10. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
POLK COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Half of Highlandville police force resigns amid turmoil

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. – Police Sgt. Norman Clark handed in his resignation at the Highlandville city council meeting Tuesday night, leaving just one remaining full-time officer on the force once his resignation takes effect in two weeks. It’s an exclusive story KOLR 10 Investigates has been following for weeks. The only other full-time paid officer is […]
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

Intentional fire possible at Highlandville police chief’s home

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri state fire marshal cannot rule out the possibility that an intentional fire destroyed the Highlandville police chief’s home last month. HPD Chief Warren Hagar’s home in Nixa burned just hours after KOLR10 Investigates aired an interview with Hagar. He alleged wrongdoing within the police department. Documents we obtained from the […]
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO
newschannel20.com

Body camera footage released of man face down in stretcher

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police released the body camera footage of the police with Earl L. Moore Jr, 35, of Springfield. The victim, Moore was placed face down on the gurney and had straps tightened across his back. Moore later died that night when he was taken to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

