NHL
Bruins Recall Joona Koppanen; Assign Chris Wagner
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 11, that the team has recalled forward Joona Koppanen and assigned forward Chris Wagner to Providence. Koppanen, 24, has played in 34 games for the Providence Bruins this season, scoring five goals and 14 assists for 19 points. The...
Memorable Knights: Fleury returns to Wild after personal leave; Reaves faces Rangers
Marc-Andre Fleury is back with the Minnesota Wild after briefly leaving the team, shouldering the blame for a disappointing 6-5 overtime loss Saturday night to the Buffalo Sabres.
Both Jim Montgomery and Bruce Cassidy will coach at 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Montgomery and Cassidy have led the Bruins and Golden Knights to the top of their respective divisions. Both Jim Montgomery and Bruce Cassidy have led their teams to the top of their respective divisions during the 2022-23 NHL season. Both Jim Montgomery and Bruce Cassidy’s teams sit at the top...
Yardbarker
Rangers forward Chris Kreider out Thursday with injury
The New York Rangers announced on Wednesday that forward Chris Kreider will not be in the lineup for Thursday’s game against the Dallas Stars due to an upper-body injury. Kreider left Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Wild early after taking a hard hit to his left arm. There is no timeline for Kreider’s return.
Rangers did the right thing with Ryan Reaves trade despite his gripes
So Ryan Reaves, who in large part was the personification of the Rangers’ 2022 summer response to Tom Wilson, Matt Martin, Cal Clutterbuck and all of the indignities the Blueshirts suffered through the 2021-22 season, was back at the Garden on Tuesday with his new team. He would wear No. 75 for the Wild, to whom he was traded on Nov. 23 for a fifth-round draft choice after having lost his role in New York. Wait. Saying that Reaves lost his role is a polite way of putting it. He lost his job, that’s what happened, the winger a healthy scratch...
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Jacob Trouba Could Benefit From a Defensive Pair Switch
As the New York Rangers enter the second half of the 2022-23 season, one glaring puzzle piece remains out of place. Newly appointed captain, Jacob Trouba , has been a disappointment this season, not living up to the $8 million price tag his contract contains. In the heat of the playoff push, Gerard Gallant needs his captain to turn up his game over the second half of the season.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: New York Rangers – 01/10/2023
The Minnesota Wild will try to turn the page on a rough weekend that saw them drop both games of a back-to-back against the Buffalo Sabres and St. Louis Blues. Tonight they head to Maddison Square Garden to face the New York Rangers for the second and final time this season. The first game between these two teams was the Wild’s season opener on Oct.13, when they got dropped 7-3, and Artemi Panarin collected four points. The Wild’s overall game has come a considerable way since then, especially in the net, and should provide fans with a much tighter game tonight.
Yardbarker
2023 NHL trade deadline preview: New York Rangers
With less than two months remaining until the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline, we’re bringing you one deadline-focused story each day at Daily Faceoff. Today we’re going to setup the deadline for the New York Rangers. 2023 Trade Deadline Countdown: 51 Days. NEW YORK RANGERS. Current Record:...
NHL announces coaches for 2023 All-Star Game
The fan vote for the final player selections is still ongoing, but the NHL has finalized who will be behind the bench at the 2023 All-Star Game in Florida next month. Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour will be leading the Metropolitan, Boston Bruins bench boss Jim Montgomery leads the Atlantic, Peter DeBoer of the Dallas Stars will be running the Central, and Bruce Cassidy of the Vegas Golden Knights will be steering the Pacific.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Capitals
In the front end of a home-and-home set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (16-18-7) will host Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (23-14-6) at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
Rangers pick up ex-Golden Knights center Jake Leschyshyn off waivers
The Rangers have had a penchant in recent years of adding veteran fourth-line centers in the ilk of Kevin Rooney, Greg McKegg, Ryan Carpenter and Jonny Brodzinski. General manager Chris Drury deviated from the norm, though, on Wednesday in claiming 23-year-old fourth-line center Jake Leschyshyn off waivers from Vegas. Leschyshyn, who arrived in New York late Wednesday and got in a skate at the Garden the following morning, did not play in Thursday’s 2-1 overtime victory over Dallas. But the Blueshirts did not claim him with the intention of having him become a standard healthy scratch. He is going to be given...
NHL
METAL! performs wicked drum solo at the Bell Centre
Fans at the Bell Centre may never know after Monday's special musical performance was interrupted by a decidedly harder-rocking guest. The Canadiens had planned for world-famous woodwind musician Barnaby Hawthorn III to perform during first intermission of the game against the Seattle Kraken, but newly-returned mascot METAL! had other plans.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ BLUES
ST. LOUIS - The Flames wrap up a two-game mini-series tonight against the Blues at the Enterprise Center. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. MT. Based on the lines and pairings used at the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. LINES. Dillon Dube - Elias Lindholm - Tyler...
FOX Sports
Adam Fox scores in OT, Rangers rally to beat Stars 2-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Fox scored 1:16 into overtime after fellow defenseman K’Andre Miller tied it with 0.2 seconds left in regulation and the New York Rangers stunned the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Thursday night. Jake Oettinger was tenths of a second from the shutout — and...
NHL
Recap: Canes Defense Leads Offense Past Columbus In Andersen's Return
COLUMBUS, OH. - The Carolina Hurricanes snapped a four-game skid Thursday, taking a 6-2 victory from the Columbus Blue Jackets. For the first time in 67 days, the Canes turned to Frederik Andersen in net for the contest, making his first start since suffering a lower-body injury in early November.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Avalanche 4
DENVER -- Matthew Tkachuk scored the game-winning goal on the power play with 3:30 left in regulation to lead the Florida Panthers to a 5-4 win over the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Florida has now won three of its last four games to improve to 19-19-4. "He's...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'WHO WANTS IT MORE'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Blues. "It's a big game for us. They're right behind us in the standings. We've lost twice to them now, so it's time we get some revenge and beat them tonight. It's going to be an exciting game. It's always big when you play a team back-to-back - especially after you lost one, because you want to come out and show you're better. We're excited for the game and we should have some good intensity and energy."
Yardbarker
The greatest individual season in hockey history turns 30
The greatest individual accomplishment in NHL history turns 30 this winter. As we follow Alex Ovechkin’s stalking of Wayne Gretzky for the all-time goals record, we may have Wayne on the brain and assume the seminal feat belongs to him. He’s the most dominant player ever to walk the Earth, owner of countless untouchable records, from a 92-goal season to a 215-point season to 50 goals in 39 games to 2,857 career points. He’ll always get my G.O.A.T. vote.
NHL
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Partnership With US Turf
VEGAS (January 10, 2023) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, January 10, a multi-year partnership agreement with US Turf. The local company is now the Official Turf Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights. "We are always proud to work closely with those that share our pride in being Vegas...
NHL
Trophy Tracker: Ullmark, Hellebuyck leaders for Vezina as best goalie
Sorokin, Oettinger also among midseason favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the midway point of the 2022-23 regular season, NHL.com is running its third installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Vezina Trophy, awarded annually to the goalie voted to be the best in the League by NHL general managers.
