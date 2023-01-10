ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

power98fm.com

Popular Chicken Tender Restaurant Opens New South Carolina Location

Are you a fan of chicken tenders? I know I am. From Zaxby’s to Raising Cane’s there are so many great chicken tender spots. South Carolina is known for its great food and adding to it every year continues. One popular chicken tender spot is finding its way to South Carolina with a brand new location.
CHARLESTON, SC
North Carolina City Home to One of the Best Spots for Croissants

Listen, if it’s one thing I can eat every day it’s bread. Just about any form of bread is my favorite side dish (or main) to enjoy. I love french bread, garlic, butter bread, cheese bread, toast, croissants, all of it. Yes, that may be a lot of carbs but I am not one to really count those much either. So, what are the go-to spots in North Carolina?
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Knights Holding National Anthem Auditions

O say can you sing? With another season of Charlotte Knights baseball starting on March 31st, the team is in need of people to perform the national anthem at Truist Field in uptown Charlotte. Do you have what it takes to belt out “The Star-Spangled Banner” in front of 10,000 people?
CHARLOTTE, NC
This North Carolina Restaurant Is The East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive

When I think of a Seafood Dive I picture a hole-in-the-wall spot that you have second thoughts about even stepping inside, but it ends up being one of the best meals you’ve ever tasted. That’s why I was so excited when I came across this list from Ideal Living about the best seafood dive restaurants. I was even more impressed to learn that there is a North Carolina restaurant listed as one of the East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive restaurants. But I have to say after researching each of these restaurants, the term “dive” may be used graciously. The North Carolina spot, which is in Atlantic Beach, looks fantastic. But it also seems a little more high-class than your typical dive spot.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
What’s For Lunch North Carolina? Try One Of These Spots Named Charlotte’s Best Lunch

It’s the question you probably ask multiple times a week. In fact, I often walk around our office and ask people what I want for lunch. Because sometimes I just don’t know. And of course, I aim to bring lunch but sometimes you just don’t get to that or don’t want what you packed. That was me this week. What I brought just didn’t sound appetizing to me at all. But even when I choose to go out or get take out I feel like I’m always going to the same places. So if you’re like me and never know what’s for lunch you’ll enjoy this list. It’s from the publication Family Destinations Guide and is called “Charlotte’s Best Lunch”.
CHARLOTTE, NC

