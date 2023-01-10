Read full article on original website
power98fm.com
Charlotte And Another North Carolina City Named Hottest Housing Market In The US For 2023
This is not the news I wanted to hear. With my apartment lease running out in a few months and rent increasing astronomically across Charlotte (along with the overall cost of living, but not my salary), I am looking to purchase a home this year. Zillow just released their list of the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023. And the Charlotte and another North Carolina housing market are right there in the top 5 for 2023. That’s right both Charlotte and Raleigh are still seeing exponential growth in home buying. Wonderful. At this rate maybe I can afford a shed? Zillow was that this is list includes the hot markets, where home values are expected to appreciate at a faster rate than the rest of the nation. The Top 10 are:
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
South Carolina City Among The 10 Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St looked at nearly 400 cities around the country to determine which are the "most miserable."
kiss951.com
Two Carolina Cities Named in Top 50 Best U.S. Cities for Jobs in 2023
Looking for a new job in 2023? If so, there are a few cities you may be interested in looking into. North Carolina and South Carolina are some great states for job opportunities, depending on what you’re looking for. But, have you ever wondered which cities are the best for job seekers this year? A lot of people may be wanting to switch careers and find somewhere new to start. It’s not only about job openings.
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
North Carlina to end extra federal food benefits in March
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is putting an end to extra funds in its food benefits program, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday. During the pandemic, emergency allotments were added to food and nutrition services for families who are struggling financially. However, the state announced that additional support will end in March. Families enrolled in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program have been receiving at least $95 extra per month since March 2020. The average FNS benefit per person will decrease from $8.12 to $5.45, DHHS announced.
This was the most popular type of scam across NC in 2022, BBB says
The BBB on Thursday released its list of the 10 most frequent scams in 2022.
power98fm.com
US News Top Family Vacations Include North Carolina Beach Destination
It’s about that time, to start planning your summer trips. Not sure where you want to head this year? Well, the folks at US News and World Report ranked the top 20 best family vacations in the US and the list includes somewhere in North Carolina. With the help of reader votes and expert opinions, U.S. News compiled this list of travel destinations that offer reasonable rates and activities the whole family can enjoy. These places are all great options to choose from when looking for a getaway. I’ve been lucky enough to go to half of the destinations they included. And most of these trips were when I was a kid myself. So I can vouch that they are kid approved.
power98fm.com
Here Is Why A Popular Charlotte, North Carolina Steakhouse Got A “B” From Health Inspector
For the record, I have been here several times and it was delicious. Here is why a popular Charlotte, North Carolina steakhouse got a “b” rating from the Mecklenburg County health department. Morton’s The Steakhouse at 227 West Trade Street in Charlotte got the less than favorable rating...
power98fm.com
North Carolina City Home to One of the Best Spots for Croissants
Listen, if it’s one thing I can eat every day it’s bread. Just about any form of bread is my favorite side dish (or main) to enjoy. I love french bread, garlic, butter bread, cheese bread, toast, croissants, all of it. Yes, that may be a lot of carbs but I am not one to really count those much either. So, what are the go-to spots in North Carolina?
power98fm.com
Popular Burger Chain In N’ Out Getting Closer And Closer To North Carolina
I’m sure you’ve heard of the west coast burger chain In N’ Out. The restaurant’s animal-style burgers practically have a cult following. Despite going to the West Coast several times I’ve still not had a chance to taste them. So unfortunately I can’t offer my opinion on if In N’ Out lives up to the massive hype. Could In N’ Out ever make it to North Carolina? There’s Chick-fil-a in California so anything could happen. And it’s getting closer and closer to us. This week In N’ Out Burger announced that they will be opening a new location just one state away from North Carolina. That new restaurant will be in Franklin, Tennessee which is a suburb of Nashville. Unfortunately, it’s not expected to be open and operating until 2026.
power98fm.com
This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast
One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
WYFF4.com
Severe weather for northeast Georgia, parts of South Carolina, North Carolina on Thursday
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Parts of our area have a risk for severe weather this afternoon. Strong winds and heavy rain are expected, but an isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out. (Watch the latest forecast in the video player above) All of the Upstate and parts of western...
WECT
Extra federal food benefits due to COVID-19 scheduled to end in March
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency allotments due to COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023 nationally and in North Carolina, the state’s Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday. As part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, families enrolled in...
WYFF4.com
SC, NC. Georgia school districts announce schedule changes due to weather
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Here you will find the latest on school-related changes due toweather:. (We will continue to add to this if we learn about more) "District 7 Family, The National Weather Service has predicted high winds and severe thunderstorms for later this afternoon and evening. This severe weather may impact the safety of bus and other transportation, therefore all school and athletic events in District 7 are cancelled after 5:30 pm today. Teams will practice until 5:30, and activities such as Kids/Boys and Girls Club will continue until 5:30. If you have a question about a specific event or activity at your school, please contact the school directly. Enjoy the rest of your day and please stay safe!"
power98fm.com
TikToker Has Warning For Anyone Thinking About Moving To The South
You can’t stop people from moving south, and it’s not just during the cold winters up north. People are relocating here all year round. Heck, I did it myself back in 2000. It’s why some of the nation’s fastest growing cities are right here in the southeastern United States. See below. But as the old saying goes, look before you leap.
allamericanatlas.com
21 Charming Small Towns in North Carolina You Need to Visit
There’s something for everybody in North Carolina. Whether your ideal trip involves time relaxing at the beach, or you dream of hiking through pristine forest, or you’re looking to soak up some culture at a local festival, the small towns in North Carolina are the perfect bases to really see the true heart of the state.
power98fm.com
North Carolina Proud: A-List Carowinds Attraction One Of Top 5 Coasters In The Country
Rollercoasters. You either love or hate them. Put me in the love category. Though I have to say I’m not one that has to be on the tallest, fastest, or other record-breaking rides. I’ll go on them sure, but some of my favorites are sufficiently average. And that’s ok! But if coaster thrills are your favorite then you’re certainly glad Cedar Fair took over at Carowinds. Since purchasing the park in 2006 they have invested heavily in it adding many attractions. This includes several new roller coasters- Intimidator, Fury 325, and Copperhead Strike. This makes perfect sense as Cedar Fair’s original park Cedar Point in Ohio is known for having some of the best coasters in the world. And now, so is Carowinds. A list by BlooLoop has the author, a self-described aficionado, ranking his 10 favorite roller coasters. And one of Carowinds premiere attractions was in the top 5 coasters in the country.
This North Carolina County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in North Carolina.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Is The East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive
When I think of a Seafood Dive I picture a hole-in-the-wall spot that you have second thoughts about even stepping inside, but it ends up being one of the best meals you’ve ever tasted. That’s why I was so excited when I came across this list from Ideal Living about the best seafood dive restaurants. I was even more impressed to learn that there is a North Carolina restaurant listed as one of the East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive restaurants. But I have to say after researching each of these restaurants, the term “dive” may be used graciously. The North Carolina spot, which is in Atlantic Beach, looks fantastic. But it also seems a little more high-class than your typical dive spot.
