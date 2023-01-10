Read full article on original website
Related
webnewsobserver.com
Stranger Things Season 5 is not coming to Netflix in January 2023
Welcome to 2023, le monde! The new year does not only mark new beginnings but also the release of some of the new seasons of the old shows that continue to spark excitement ever since their debuts, like You, Outer Banks, Shadow and Bone and more. Unfortunately, if you have been waiting for the arrival of the fifth season of Stranger Things, then we hate to break the sad news to you. Stranger Things season 5 is not coming to Netflix in January 2023, and it seems that it won’t be hitting the library of the official streaming giant in 2023 at all.
webnewsobserver.com
Cobra Kai Season 6: Everything we know so far
Read on to find out the latest updates on Cobra Kai Season 6. A show based on a book is a common thing. But a show based on a YouTube original series? Sounds strange and unbelievable, right? Not for a Cobra Kai fan, though. Ever since Cobra Kai was released on Netflix, it has gained exponential fame and a fan base that remains unparalleled.
webnewsobserver.com
The Dragon Prince Season 5: Everything you need to know
When is The Dragon Prince Season 5 releasing? Find out. A Netflix Original animated fantasy series, The Dragon Prince, was created by Aaron Ehsaz and Justin Richmond. Now, if you have been a devoted anime viewer, you will not be surprised by the fame The Dragon Prince has garnered. For those unversed, The Dragon Prince is almost parallel to the most popular Avatar: The Last Airbender since it is written by Aaron Ehsaz, who also happened to be the latter’s former head writer.
ComicBook
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
NME
15 huge horror movies that will scare your pants off in 2023
New year, new scares – 2023 looks like it will have a lot of them, if the upcoming slate of horror movies is anything to go by. Among them, expect to be given a fright by AI-assisted dolls, childhood favourites gone feral and, er, a cocaine-eating bear. Don’t worry, Hollywood is still giving us all the usual ghosts and ghouls too, so get ready for an incredibly spooky year ahead with these unmissable horror films.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users strike gold with the 8th entry in a horror franchise that proved to be the best of an awful bunch
As a general rule of thumb, almost every franchise under the sun will fall victim to the law of diminishing returns, and that becomes especially true when we’re talking about horror. Turning convention on its head, though, Leprechaun Returns proved to be the most acclaimed installment in the titular series, even though it marked the eighth installment.
webnewsobserver.com
5 New shows to arrive on Netflix in February
With 2023 racing with time, the influx of new shows on Netflix seems interminable and ceaseless. We are not even halfway through January and the February line-up of the shows released on Netflix is already scheduled. Would you want to take a look at it?. From the newest seasons of...
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Readies for Season 3 With Darkness
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up to come back with a third season of the anime after many years, and one awesome cosplay is making sure Darkness is ready for the anime's big return! It's going to be a fruitful next few years for the anime franchise based off of Natsume Akatsuki's original light novel series. The book run might have wrapped up a couple of years ago, but the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down as the anime is coming back soon with not only a third season but a new spin-off anime focused on Megumin too.
10 of the creepiest dolls in horror movies and TV history
Megan, a new lifelike doll, is sweeping the internet as part of the film "M3GAN." She's not the first scary doll to grace our screens.
wegotthiscovered.com
A found footage horror classic that sparked a parade of senseless sequels suddenly finds itself in the hot seat
Unlike other favored elements in the horror genre such as slashers and zombie flicks, the found footage sub-genre is one of those less sought-after trivialities in the widespread catalog, if only for the simple fact that the aspect of this filmmaking style can often feel deflated and as if directors are grasping at straws. And while most of these found footage features have been dragged through the mud, 2007’s Paranormal Activity has stood the test of time as one of the most successful.
webnewsobserver.com
Uncoupled Season 2: Will there be another season?
Directed by Jeffrey Richman and Darren Star, Netflix’s Uncoupled is centered around the life of a man who is living in NYC wanting to reconnect with life after overcoming a long-term relationship. Spanned across eight episodes, this Netflix comedy made its debut on the streaming giant on July 29, 2022.
digitalspy.com
New Alien movie takes big step forward
Alien's new movie is gearing up to begin filming. Very little has been revealed about plot specifics yet, but we now know the film's working title, and that the commencement of filming has a start date early next year. The film, although part of the Alien franchise, will stand alone...
webnewsobserver.com
5 Best anime to watch on Netflix
2022 saw the emergence of some of the most favorite and critically-acclaimed anime on Netflix that one just can’t forget. However, when it comes to 2023, it brings its own set of anime that has the potential to compete and even surpass the acclaim of the ones released in 2022. Don’t believe us?
webnewsobserver.com
Vikings: Valhalla Season 2: All you need to know about this Netflix Original historical drama
“I don’t believe ghosts can hurt me. But I do believe that Vikings can.” -Emma of Normandy. And the Vikings have. They have hurt the ghosts of time and are finally here to send the chills in the veins of their enemies (not to mention the viewers too). First premiered on Netflix in February 2022, Vikings Valhalla garnered positive reviews and hundreds of thousands of viewing hours within just the first few weeks of its release. It would certainly come off as a surprise if the streaming giant hadn’t renewed it for a second season. But that’s not the case.
webnewsobserver.com
Sexify Season 3: Will we get to see a third season?
Will we see more of this Polish comedy television series? Continue reading to learn more about Sexify Season 3. Attention readers! The second season of Sexify is finally streaming on Netflix, which leaves no question in our minds that the fans will binge-watch it by the end of the day or the week, making it one of the most hailed and popular series that has been ranked in the top 10 on Netflix in more than 80 nations. Hence, it is evident that this will ultimately raise many queries about an early renewal for the third season on social media platforms. Therefore, if you have the same question, you have come to the right place! We’ve compiled a quick summary of everything you need to know about the current status of the series.
webnewsobserver.com
Rogue Heroes Season 2: All you need to know
“I am bringing together men of a particular caliber and you are amongst them. The others are all insane, in jail, or like me in despair.”. If you recall this quote from the first season and have been anticipating when the series will return with a new season, then you’ve come to the right spot! as we have compiled all the necessary information for you to get a head start and be excited about the forthcoming chapter. So, if you’re looking for information about the potential release date, plot, cast, and other crucial details, then look no further! Here is everything we know so far about when Rogue Heroes will be back with Season 2.
webnewsobserver.com
Dragon Age: Absolution Season 2: Will we get to see another season?
A lot of interesting developments have taken place in the Dragon Age franchise which has piqued the interest of the media franchise’s fans. Centered on a series of fantasy role-playing video games, Dragon Age made its debut in 2009. Ever since the brand new animated series has become one of the most top-rated award-winning video game franchises comprising compelling characters and riveting plotlines. Its upcoming installment game, Dreadwolf, will also follow a single-player experience that will not fail to underscore the adventures.
game-news24.com
Long-awaited Sequel to a Prolific Horror franchise Gets a New Trailer Tomorrow
Evil Dead is finally getting its fifth installment in 2023, but the news has become scarce at the time of Evil Dead Rise. This series was so lucky to receive a teaser trailer that has just been released, including the idea that the first full trailer is going to be released on Jan. 4, 2022.
webnewsobserver.com
Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin renewed for Season 2 at Peacock
Will the fans get to see another season? Here is everything we know about Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin Season 2. Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin is an American comedy television series developed by Megan Amram and Elizabeth Banks based on characters created by Kay Cannon. It is a television adaptation of the Pitch Perfect film series which premiered its episodes on November 23, 2022. Since then the fans were waiting to get any new renewal updates, and now their wish has been fulfilled! If you are one of those who want to get clarity about the renewal, then look no further as we’ve compiled all of the relevant information on Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin Season 2 current status, release date, plot, and other crucial details since the announcement all over social media platforms.
webnewsobserver.com
How I Met Your Father Season 2: Is it premiering in January 2023?
Sophie and her friends are returning with a new season sooner than you anticipated!. How I Met Your Father Season 2. Attention HIMYF fandom! Gear up for the new season. Yes, you read that right, only a few days left until the gang returns with a brand-new supersized season! One of the reasons viewers have tuned in to watch the previous episodes as quickly as possible is because this announcement alone has increased the excitement among fans to an unprecedented peak as they want to know what more can happen in the second season of Hulu’s anticipated sitcom, How I Met Your Father.
Comments / 0