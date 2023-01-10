ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Trusted Reviews

The best Netflix show of 2022 just got renewed for Season 2

Netflix has confirmed that the hit show Wednesday has just been renewed for a second season. The streaming giant has confirmed the live action Addams Family spinoff series, which captivated viewers in the latter part of 2022, will be back. The company hasn’t confirmed it’ll be in 2023, but hopefully that’s the case.
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
ComicBook

Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade

A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
Deadline

Edie Falco Thought ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Was A Box Office Flop As She Believed It Was Released Years Ago

Edie Falco is one of the stars of Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to James Cameron’s epic. Since The Sopranos alum filmed the movie several years ago she had thought it had been released and flopped at the box office after not hearing much buzz. During an appearance on The View on Friday, December 16, Falco recounted she had come to terms with the thought that Avatar hadn’t done well until someone told her it had not been released yet. “I saw the first one when it was out, and that’s going back some time. And the second Avatar, the...
wegotthiscovered.com

Odds are you’ve already forgotten about Netflix’s most popular movie from 2022

It’s been a busy year for Netflix, full of television shows, movies, and layoffs. But chances are that you might have forgotten about the movie that managed to top the 2022 Netflix charts. No, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has not managed to break records after less than a week, instead it was July’s hit The Gray Man.
game-news24.com

Netflix Officially has a new worst-viewed movie of all time

The TV news for the Witcher is now getting worse. First, there was the announcement that Henry Cavill will depart the show shortly before the end of the upcoming third season and will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth. Now looks like a new-found series. The witcher: Blood Origin is the worst-reviewed original program on Netflix to date.
webnewsobserver.com

5 New shows to arrive on Netflix in February

With 2023 racing with time, the influx of new shows on Netflix seems interminable and ceaseless. We are not even halfway through January and the February line-up of the shows released on Netflix is already scheduled. Would you want to take a look at it?. From the newest seasons of...
webnewsobserver.com

Alice in Borderland Season 3: Netflix renewal status and everything else we know so far

Is Alice in Borderland Season 3 renewed? Find out. Premiered in December 2020, Alice in Borderland is inspired by a titular manga series that follows the life of Arisu who suddenly finds himself in an alternate Tokyo which does not inhabit humans. Without any ideas as to what is going on around him and what is happening to him, he only knows that he is supposed to get “visas” that will prevent him from being executed. On his way, he comes across a rock climber, Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) who ends up being Arisu’s partner in unraveling the mystery of the circumstances.
webnewsobserver.com

How I Met Your Father Season 2: Is it premiering in January 2023?

Sophie and her friends are returning with a new season sooner than you anticipated!. How I Met Your Father Season 2. Attention HIMYF fandom! Gear up for the new season. Yes, you read that right, only a few days left until the gang returns with a brand-new supersized season! One of the reasons viewers have tuned in to watch the previous episodes as quickly as possible is because this announcement alone has increased the excitement among fans to an unprecedented peak as they want to know what more can happen in the second season of Hulu’s anticipated sitcom, How I Met Your Father.
BGR.com

When will Avatar 2 be available on Amazon, Netflix, and Disney Plus?

Nobody should be surprised that Avatar: The Way of Water turned out to be a massive blockbuster. The movie made nearly $1.75 billion as of this writing, which is another post-pandemic box office record. It’s still more than a billion dollars shy of Avatar’s $2.92 billion box office take, but The Way of Water still has time to make up some of that difference. And if you’re waiting for Avatar 2 to hit streaming services like Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon, or HBO, then make yourself comfortable. You’re in for some extra waiting.
webnewsobserver.com

The Dragon Prince Season 5: Everything you need to know

When is The Dragon Prince Season 5 releasing? Find out. A Netflix Original animated fantasy series, The Dragon Prince, was created by Aaron Ehsaz and Justin Richmond. Now, if you have been a devoted anime viewer, you will not be surprised by the fame The Dragon Prince has garnered. For those unversed, The Dragon Prince is almost parallel to the most popular Avatar: The Last Airbender since it is written by Aaron Ehsaz, who also happened to be the latter’s former head writer.
webnewsobserver.com

Dragon Age: Absolution Season 2: Will we get to see another season?

A lot of interesting developments have taken place in the Dragon Age franchise which has piqued the interest of the media franchise’s fans. Centered on a series of fantasy role-playing video games, Dragon Age made its debut in 2009. Ever since the brand new animated series has become one of the most top-rated award-winning video game franchises comprising compelling characters and riveting plotlines. Its upcoming installment game, Dreadwolf, will also follow a single-player experience that will not fail to underscore the adventures.
webnewsobserver.com

Gossip Girl Reboot Season 3: Will there be another season?

Ever since Gossip Girl was initially released in 2007, it has created a sensation in the world of drama, fashion, and obviously, gossip. The reboot of Gossip Girl owes its sole existence to this sensation that it intends to recreate in 2021. Two of the Gossip Girl reboot seasons have already been released with the second one premiering recently in December. However, if you have watched the brand-new second season already, you must be dying with anticipation with some news about the third season. Well, as of now Season 3 of Gossip Girl is a mystery to all of us.

Comments / 0

Community Policy