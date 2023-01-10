Read full article on original website
9 new Netflix releases that everyone you know will be talking about next week
Netflix is wasting no time in greeting the arrival of 2023 with a jam-packed slate of fantastic new content to check out, with forthcoming Netflix releases that range from gritty crime dramas and docuseries to the return of fan favorites like Ginny & Georgia. If you need some recommendations for...
The best Netflix show of 2022 just got renewed for Season 2
Netflix has confirmed that the hit show Wednesday has just been renewed for a second season. The streaming giant has confirmed the live action Addams Family spinoff series, which captivated viewers in the latter part of 2022, will be back. The company hasn’t confirmed it’ll be in 2023, but hopefully that’s the case.
Netflix viewers are calling No Escape 'the most intense movie they've ever seen'
As all the Christmas films are out the way, many of us will be looking for something new to watch over the weekend. If you're not too interested in many new releases at the moment, you may want to check out some older releases. No Escape is available to stream...
Netflix viewers say movie is making them cry so much they're almost throwing up
Many of you may enjoy a light sob after sticking on an emotional film, but there’s a movie currently on Netflix that is so heartbreaking that people are saying it’s almost making them ‘throw up’. Watch the trailer here:. Yep, while some film fans might be...
One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend
Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
ComicBook
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
Edie Falco Thought ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Was A Box Office Flop As She Believed It Was Released Years Ago
Edie Falco is one of the stars of Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to James Cameron’s epic. Since The Sopranos alum filmed the movie several years ago she had thought it had been released and flopped at the box office after not hearing much buzz. During an appearance on The View on Friday, December 16, Falco recounted she had come to terms with the thought that Avatar hadn’t done well until someone told her it had not been released yet. “I saw the first one when it was out, and that’s going back some time. And the second Avatar, the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Odds are you’ve already forgotten about Netflix’s most popular movie from 2022
It’s been a busy year for Netflix, full of television shows, movies, and layoffs. But chances are that you might have forgotten about the movie that managed to top the 2022 Netflix charts. No, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has not managed to break records after less than a week, instead it was July’s hit The Gray Man.
game-news24.com
Netflix Officially has a new worst-viewed movie of all time
The TV news for the Witcher is now getting worse. First, there was the announcement that Henry Cavill will depart the show shortly before the end of the upcoming third season and will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth. Now looks like a new-found series. The witcher: Blood Origin is the worst-reviewed original program on Netflix to date.
webnewsobserver.com
5 New shows to arrive on Netflix in February
With 2023 racing with time, the influx of new shows on Netflix seems interminable and ceaseless. We are not even halfway through January and the February line-up of the shows released on Netflix is already scheduled. Would you want to take a look at it?. From the newest seasons of...
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
webnewsobserver.com
Alice in Borderland Season 3: Netflix renewal status and everything else we know so far
Is Alice in Borderland Season 3 renewed? Find out. Premiered in December 2020, Alice in Borderland is inspired by a titular manga series that follows the life of Arisu who suddenly finds himself in an alternate Tokyo which does not inhabit humans. Without any ideas as to what is going on around him and what is happening to him, he only knows that he is supposed to get “visas” that will prevent him from being executed. On his way, he comes across a rock climber, Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) who ends up being Arisu’s partner in unraveling the mystery of the circumstances.
‘1923’s James Badge Dale Explains How First 3 Episodes are the Series’ ‘Prologue’
When fans tuned into the long-awaited premiere episode of the Yellowstone origin series 1923 they were treated to an intense moment. As the series opened, we meet Helen Mirren’s Cara Dutton as she blasts a man with a shotgun. She then screams deep into the wilderness, already leaving us all on the edge of our seats.
webnewsobserver.com
How I Met Your Father Season 2: Is it premiering in January 2023?
Sophie and her friends are returning with a new season sooner than you anticipated!. How I Met Your Father Season 2. Attention HIMYF fandom! Gear up for the new season. Yes, you read that right, only a few days left until the gang returns with a brand-new supersized season! One of the reasons viewers have tuned in to watch the previous episodes as quickly as possible is because this announcement alone has increased the excitement among fans to an unprecedented peak as they want to know what more can happen in the second season of Hulu’s anticipated sitcom, How I Met Your Father.
When will Avatar 2 be available on Amazon, Netflix, and Disney Plus?
Nobody should be surprised that Avatar: The Way of Water turned out to be a massive blockbuster. The movie made nearly $1.75 billion as of this writing, which is another post-pandemic box office record. It’s still more than a billion dollars shy of Avatar’s $2.92 billion box office take, but The Way of Water still has time to make up some of that difference. And if you’re waiting for Avatar 2 to hit streaming services like Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon, or HBO, then make yourself comfortable. You’re in for some extra waiting.
webnewsobserver.com
The Dragon Prince Season 5: Everything you need to know
When is The Dragon Prince Season 5 releasing? Find out. A Netflix Original animated fantasy series, The Dragon Prince, was created by Aaron Ehsaz and Justin Richmond. Now, if you have been a devoted anime viewer, you will not be surprised by the fame The Dragon Prince has garnered. For those unversed, The Dragon Prince is almost parallel to the most popular Avatar: The Last Airbender since it is written by Aaron Ehsaz, who also happened to be the latter’s former head writer.
webnewsobserver.com
Dragon Age: Absolution Season 2: Will we get to see another season?
A lot of interesting developments have taken place in the Dragon Age franchise which has piqued the interest of the media franchise’s fans. Centered on a series of fantasy role-playing video games, Dragon Age made its debut in 2009. Ever since the brand new animated series has become one of the most top-rated award-winning video game franchises comprising compelling characters and riveting plotlines. Its upcoming installment game, Dreadwolf, will also follow a single-player experience that will not fail to underscore the adventures.
webnewsobserver.com
Gossip Girl Reboot Season 3: Will there be another season?
Ever since Gossip Girl was initially released in 2007, it has created a sensation in the world of drama, fashion, and obviously, gossip. The reboot of Gossip Girl owes its sole existence to this sensation that it intends to recreate in 2021. Two of the Gossip Girl reboot seasons have already been released with the second one premiering recently in December. However, if you have watched the brand-new second season already, you must be dying with anticipation with some news about the third season. Well, as of now Season 3 of Gossip Girl is a mystery to all of us.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s in-house actioners are largely forgettable, but one of the best slipped right under the radar
Not to put too fine a point on it, but a huge number of Netflix’s in-house action movies tend to be instantly forgettable, and roundly dismissed by critics. While the streaming service has fared substantially better overall when it comes to international ass-kicking, we’d much rather see its Hollywood ventures hew closer to Wheelman than Red Notice.
