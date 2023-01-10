Read full article on original website
Bobby Fish and More Set for NJPW Battle In The Valley Pre-show, NJPW Thanks Fans for Sell Out
NJPW has announced two matches for the Battle In The Valley Pre-show. Bobby Fish will take on David Finlay, while JR Kratos will face Alex Coughlin. On a related note, NJPW has officially announced that Battle In The Valley is sold out, and that was with just one match announced – the IWGP Women’s Title match. We noted before how there was a big boost in ticket sales once Mercedes Moné vs. KAIRI for the title was announced.
Carmelo Hayes Is Ready To Be The Face Of NXT: “I Can Beat Bron Breakker, I Can Carry The Brand”
Carmelo Hayes is ready to be the face of NXT. The former two-time North American champion spoke about this topic during his recent appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin. During the interview, Hayes states that he is eyeing more gold in NXT, specifcialy the company’s top prize currently held by Bron Breakker. Highlights from his interview can be found below.
ROH Supercard Of Honor 2023 To Take Place In Los Angeles
Ring of Honor has revealed the location for their Supercard of Honor pay-per-view. Fans who are in attendance for tonight’s AEW Dynamite from The Kia Forum in Los Angeles were treated to a graphic saying that ROH would be returning to the Kia Forum for the big event, which will take place on March 31st, 2023.
Josh Alexander Praises Mickie James, Calls Her The Biggest Star On The IMPACT Roster
Josh Alexander is a huge fan of Mickie James, and would even consider her the biggest star on the IMPACT roster. The Walking Weapon talked about James during his recent interview with FITE On Focus, where he hyped up the promotion’s upcoming Hard To Kill card, an event that will see him defend his world championship against Buly Ray. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Dax Harwood Discusses WrestleKingdom 17 Experience, How Cash Wheeler Was Dealing With Travel Issues
Dax Harwood detailed his experience at NJPW’s WrestleKingdom 17 pay-per-view on the latest edition of his FTR w/Dax Harwood podcast. Here is what he had to say. Says Cash had a bunch of travel woes ahead of their WrestleKingdom 17 matchup:. Dream come true (Dax said about competing at...
Sting Reveals AEW Match He Almost Retired After, Sting Preparing for End of His Career, Working with Family and Darby Allin In AEW, More
AEW star Sting was recently profiled by Mike Piellucci of D Magazine. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he almost retired from in-ring action in 2021. It was noted that people close to The Stinger believe he will know the right moment to retire when he sees it. However, the retirement nearly happened when Sting and Darby Allin were wrestling FTR in September 2021 on the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite from New York City. It was noted how Sting carried most of the match, which was his most ambitious AEW bout at the time, but in Sting’s mind, none of the action mattered as he tweaked his right hip in the days leading up to the match.
Dan Lambert Takes Shots At The AEW Fanbase, Compliments AEW For Having Such Variety
Dan Lambert enjoys the AEW product but hates the AEW fanbase. The American Top Team founder and frequent AEW performer spoke about this topic during his recent interview with Sportskeeda, where he discussed why the fans of the now four-year-old promotion get under his skin. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Wednesday’s Dynamite Set A New Record For AEW
While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that AEW set the record with Wednesday’s live Dynamite. The promotion also taped Friday’s Rampage episode on Wednesday night from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. AEW reportedly had its biggest day of walk-up sales in the history of...
Tony Khan Pitches Rich Eisen A Chance To Compete In AEW, Eisen Expresses Interest
Prior to yesterday’s AEW Dynamite from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles company president Tony Khan stopped by the Rich Eisen show to promote the event, an interview that saw Khan try to convince Eisen to compete inside an AEW ring. Eisen, a popular sports broadcaster who is best...
Taylor Wilde Talks Wrestling Hiatus and Return, Divorce, Her Day Job, More
Taylor Wilde spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview to promote Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view. Below are some highlights:. * Wilde was very candid about her return to pro wrestling, and said another former wrestler actually “had a vision” that she should return while pregnant with her youngest child. Wilde noted that at the time she retired, a lot of women were packing it in by age 30, but now things have changed so much. The time off helped her learn how to better take care of herself and prepare to be in the ring.
Jim Ross Discusses If Legion of Doom Was Hard to Work With In WWE
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross discussed whether the Legion Of Doom were difficult to work with in WWE during the Attitude Era. “No, and here’s why. They were older. When you were remembering back to the stubborn...
Ric Flair Says It’s Realistic To Think Charlotte Will Surpass His World Title Record
Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast. During it, Flair was asked about his daughter, Charlotte possibly eclipsing the record of winning 16 World Championships. She is currently at 14 reigns while Ric’s record is tied with John Cena at 16.
Mercedes Monè Theme Now Available Everywhere
Top industry superstar Mercedes Monè’s new theme song is now available to listen to everywhere. The former multi-time WWE women’s champion made her NJPW debut at last week’s WrestleKingdom 17, and immediately made her presence known by attacking IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI. The two will meet for the championship at the February 18th Battle in the Valley pay-per-view in San Jose, an event that has already sold out.
Mickie James Wants One Final Run As IMPACT Knockouts Champion But Knows She’s Nearing The End Of Her Career
IMPACT superstar Mickie James recently spoke with the PW Torch to hype up her Knockouts championship matchup against Jordynne Grace at the promotion’s January 13th Hard To Kill pay-per-view. During the interview, James discusses her Last Rodeo storyline, possibly having one final run as Knockouts champion, and knowing that...
