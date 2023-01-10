Read full article on original website
City Forces Popular Food Truck Venue to Shut DownGreyson FTucson, AZ
In 1996, a 7-year-old girl went roller skating with her friends. She was never seen again. Where is Karen Grajeda?Fatim HemrajTucson, AZ
4th Avenue Burger Joint Has ClosedGreyson FTucson, AZ
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over TucsonRoger MarshTucson, AZ
Arizona witness captures tic-tac-shaped object over Air Force BaseRoger MarshTucson, AZ
Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness needs help with street count
Pima County is preparing to conduct its 2023 Point-in-Time (PIT) count on Wednesday, Jan. 25, led by the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness.
arizona.edu
School of Art graduate student surprises Bill Walton with repainted chair
Basketball television analyst Bill Walton is a huge Grateful Dead fan. As luck would have it, the University of Arizona School of Art graduate student tasked with repainting his special chair in McKale Memorial Center also shares his love for the eclectic rock band. "I'm a big fan, so I...
Homeless crisis: Gospel Rescue Mission favors Treatment First approach
Philosophies vary on the best way to help homeless people get off the streets. While some say offer housing first, others say treatment should be the top priority.
The Pit approved to stay open
The Pit was asked to close earlier this week, but an agreement between the owners and city officials will allow The Pit to stay open.
SignalsAZ
Tucson Document Shredding and Treecycling Event Jan 14
The City of Tucson’s Environmental and General Services Department (EGSD) is hosting its monthly Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Event this Saturday, Jan. 14, from 8 a.m.-noon, at the Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. 6th Ave. (enter from Irvington Road onto 3rd Avenue). City residents can drop off HHW, electronic...
azpm.org
The Buzz speaks with two newly-elected officials: Juan Ciscomani and Katie Hobbs
Two of Arizona's new elected officials, Republican Congress Member Juan Ciscomani (left) and Governor Katie Hobbs (right). Your browser does not support the audio element. Juan Ciscomani had not even been sworn in as the representative from Arizona's sixth U.S. House district when he got his first dose of Washington politics.
KOLD-TV
Organizers get ready for the Tucson Jazz Festival
Pima County approves new lease for space tourism company World View. Tucson area groups are working to keep firefighters safe. Community event to remember Jan. 8 tragedy won't be held this year. The remembrance service commemorating the tragic Tucson shooting on Jan. 8, 2011, has been canceled this year.
cntraveler.com
The Healing Power of Horses
It's an early morning in May, and a low desert sun is rising over Purple Sage Ranch, a dusty sprawl surrounded by the saguaro-studded Santa Catalina Mountain foothills. I've come to meet Lucinda Vette, the head equine facilitator at Miraval Resorts in Tucson, for a session with a quartet of horses. My mother was supposed to join me, but the side effects of a cancer trial drug have left her napping in our room.
azdesertswarm.com
Crazy as it sounds, Arizona’s offense often at its best when giving it away
Arizona got its offense back on track in Thursday night’s win at Oregon State, posting some of its best numbers in weeks. “It felt back to normal,” coach Tommy Lloyd said on his postgame radio show. “We were hunting shots and were’t worried about what they were doing. it was a good balance of letting it rip from outside and attacking inside.”
Tucson City Council votes to increase the Tucson Water rate
The Tucson City Council voted unanimously to increase the Tucson Water CAP surcharge by 30 cents starting February.
Old Tucson's new 'Western Experience' runs Jan. 26 - May 7
The park will be open this spring season Thursdays - Sundays, 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tickets begin at $34 for adults, with discounts for children ages 5-11 available for $17.
travellemming.com
8 Best Tucson Neighborhoods for 2023 (By a Local)
As a born-and-raised Tucson local, I’m here to share insight on the 8 best Tucson neighborhoods. Learn about each area’s proximity to downtown, local attractions, and median home costs in each neighborhood. I also cover school districts and safety for those interested in moving to the Old Pueblo.
Davis-Monthan 2023 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show March 25-26
The Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show is coming back to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Saturday, March 25 - Sunday, March 26.
The History of Kartchner Caverns State Park
Have you ever wondered how the natural cave Kartchner Caverns became a treasured part of Cochise County? Two men, more than two decades, and one well-guarded secret brought this incredible natural wonder to the public. HOW IT ALL BEGAN. In the fall of 1974, two men were hiking the Whetstone...
azdesertswarm.com
How to watch and what to expect when No. 14 Arizona women’s basketball travels to Colorado
At Pac-12 Media Day in October, Arizona head coach Adia Barnes had a strong opinion when asked about freshmen who transfer immediately after their first seasons. When asked by a reporter from Boulder’s Daily Camera about former Wildcat Aaronette Vonleh, Barnes didn’t hold back in her opinions. “I...
thisistucson.com
35 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Jan. 12-16 🎶📚👻
It's a weekend of live jazz and trapeze artists, thanks to the Tucson Jazz Festival and the Zoppé Family Circus. What else? A literacy event at Mission Garden, séances, Lunar New Year, and it's the last weekend for the light show at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. ✨. Of...
realestatedaily-news.com
Tractor Supply on Valencia Sells for $6.7 Million
TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 13, 2023 – Tractor Supply Store at 1715 West Valencia Road in Tucson sold for $6.7 million ($306 PSF) in a net lease sale to a California-based company, Ingemanson Enterprises. The seller was I.S Corporation of Boca Raton, Florida. The 21,702-square-foot Tractor Supply store on 2.3...
Tucson Police says street racing is a city-wide issue
Residents from the Midvale neighborhood met with Tucson Police to discuss concerns in their neighborhood. TPD said they've seen a spike in street racing activity across the city.
azpm.org
City Council asks Attorney General Mayes to reconsider housing ordinance
Tucson’s city council is asking Arizona’s Attorney General Kris Mayes to reconsider the state’s most recent decision on the city’s newest fair housing ordinance. The unanimously passed protection bans property owners from discriminating against sources of income, like housing assistance. However, pushback stemmed from a 1487 complaint that then-Republican State Representative, now State Speaker Ben Toma filed.
KOLD-TV
Decades of Arizona movie history destroyed in Three Points home, couple escapes within minutes of explosion
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Longtime western movie actor, Ivan Wolverton, also known as “Red or Red Cloud” and his wife Margery are picking up the pieces of their lives, after a devastating house fire left them with nothing. Decades of Arizona movie history is gone. Ivan...
