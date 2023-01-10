ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SignalsAZ

Tucson Document Shredding and Treecycling Event Jan 14

The City of Tucson’s Environmental and General Services Department (EGSD) is hosting its monthly Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Event this Saturday, Jan. 14, from 8 a.m.-noon, at the Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. 6th Ave. (enter from Irvington Road onto 3rd Avenue). City residents can drop off HHW, electronic...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Organizers get ready for the Tucson Jazz Festival

Pima County approves new lease for space tourism company World View. Tucson area groups are working to keep firefighters safe. Community event to remember Jan. 8 tragedy won't be held this year. The remembrance service commemorating the tragic Tucson shooting on Jan. 8, 2011, has been canceled this year.
TUCSON, AZ
cntraveler.com

The Healing Power of Horses

It's an early morning in May, and a low desert sun is rising over Purple Sage Ranch, a dusty sprawl surrounded by the saguaro-studded Santa Catalina Mountain foothills. I've come to meet Lucinda Vette, the head equine facilitator at Miraval Resorts in Tucson, for a session with a quartet of horses. My mother was supposed to join me, but the side effects of a cancer trial drug have left her napping in our room.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Crazy as it sounds, Arizona’s offense often at its best when giving it away

Arizona got its offense back on track in Thursday night’s win at Oregon State, posting some of its best numbers in weeks. “It felt back to normal,” coach Tommy Lloyd said on his postgame radio show. “We were hunting shots and were’t worried about what they were doing. it was a good balance of letting it rip from outside and attacking inside.”
TUCSON, AZ
travellemming.com

8 Best Tucson Neighborhoods for 2023 (By a Local)

As a born-and-raised Tucson local, I’m here to share insight on the 8 best Tucson neighborhoods. Learn about each area’s proximity to downtown, local attractions, and median home costs in each neighborhood. I also cover school districts and safety for those interested in moving to the Old Pueblo.
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Tractor Supply on Valencia Sells for $6.7 Million

TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 13, 2023 – Tractor Supply Store at 1715 West Valencia Road in Tucson sold for $6.7 million ($306 PSF) in a net lease sale to a California-based company, Ingemanson Enterprises. The seller was I.S Corporation of Boca Raton, Florida. The 21,702-square-foot Tractor Supply store on 2.3...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

City Council asks Attorney General Mayes to reconsider housing ordinance

Tucson’s city council is asking Arizona’s Attorney General Kris Mayes to reconsider the state’s most recent decision on the city’s newest fair housing ordinance. The unanimously passed protection bans property owners from discriminating against sources of income, like housing assistance. However, pushback stemmed from a 1487 complaint that then-Republican State Representative, now State Speaker Ben Toma filed.
