Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Hall of Fame Running Back DiesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Teacher Dies After Cops Tase Him For Several Minutes. Why Tase That Long?Chibuzo NwachukuLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Adam Schiff to discuss what to expect from Congress with KCRW’s Madeleine Brand at virtual event on February 8D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Related
Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Golden Globes: Photos of Stars on Red Carpet
After a one-year television absence, the Golden Globe Awards were back in 2023, albeit with several changes. But one thing remained the same: some stars brought their fashion A-game with major wow moments while others … failed. The guest list for the Tuesday, January 10, event gave us plenty...
Alicia Silverstone Shows Off Toned Physique In Black Bodysuit While Promoting Vegan Lifestyle
Alicia Silverstone looks better than ever all thanks to her healthy lifestyle! The Clueless star, 46, stunned while showing off her toned legs in a black bodysuit in order to promote her vegan lifestyle for a nonprofit campaign on Wednesday, January 4. The ageless actress turned heads while highlighting her hourglass figure in multiple stylish looks in order to support animal rights activism. ALICIA SILVERSTONE ADMITS SHE USED TO FEED HER SON BY PRE-CHEWING HIS FOOD & PASSING IT INTO HIS MOUTH LIKE A BIRD"I was at this meeting, and I just was getting so riled up because they're telling...
Meghan Markle Glows In A Scalloped Swimsuit For Beach Date With Prince Harry
It’s no secret that Meghan Markle has timeless, elegant and effortlessly chic style, and as seen in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, she is just as stylish when relaxing at home with her fam as she is on the red carpet. In one episode of the Duke and...
The best looks from the 2023 Golden Globes
The best looks from the 2023 Golden Globes, including Ana de Armas, Viola Davis and Jenna Ortega.
The Year Of The Sheer! Completely See-Through Dresses That Rocked The Red Carpet In 2022
Modesty was not on the sartorial agenda in 2022, as the red carpets were flooded with celebs wearing dresses that left very little to the imagination. Although flashing the flesh is not a new thing due to plunging fronts, non-existent hemlines and thigh-high (sometimes even waist-high) slits, the 2022 way to do it was by opting for sheer and totally see-through fabrics. And some celebs – we’re looking at you, Florence Pugh – were particularly fond of the trend on more than one occasion!
Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’
Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
Jennifer Aniston Takes Off Her Makeup And Shocks Fans With Her Face At 53 In New Photos
Jennifer Aniston went makeup-free during a recent trip to the airport, and fans are once again in awe of her agelessly radiant and glowing skin. In new paparazzi-snapped pics of the Morning Show star, 53, she can be seen hugging and chatting with longtime friend and Horrible Bosses co-star Jason Bateman.
ETOnline.com
2023 Golden Globes: Check Out the Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Arrivals
The Golden Globes are back and the red carpet is filled with glitz and glamour. On Tuesday, celebs descended upon the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, dressed to the nines. Babylon actress Li Jun Li was channeling Old Hollywood glam in her strapless sequin gown. Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary...
womansday.com
See Katie Holmes Drop Jaws While Wearing a Show-Stopping Old Hollywood Dress
Folks, Katie Holmes doesn't miss with her fashion choices. Back in September 2018, the former Dawson's Creek star had everyone's jaws on the floor when she stepped out for the New York Collection by Harry Winston event at the Rainbow Room. The actress strutted New York City's streets in a red cocktail dress featuring a V-neckline and hung off the shoulders. The sleeves also had a cape-like look to them, giving a modern twist to the retro outfit.
Fans Are ‘Disgusted’ With Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Toxic’ Comments About Kim’s Appearance In Resurfaced Video
Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans have blasted Kourtney Kardashian, 43, for making rude, “toxic” comments about Kim’s weight in a resurfaced video. The comments came in a clip from season 15 of the reality tv show from 2018. Resurface Video Shows Kourtney Kardashian’s “Toxic” Comments About...
Janelle Monae Stuns In Valentino At NBR Gala
Janelle Monae won the best supporting actress award at the NBR Gala where she looked radiant in a gorgeous flowing Valentino gown.
Rihanna Makes Her Golden Globes Debut Alongside A$AP Rocky
Rihanna has been hard at work prepping for her Super Bowl halftime show, but on Tuesday, she took a break to attend the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. The 34-year-old singer looked radiant in an opulent black gown as she sat in the audience with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and linked up with Angela Bassett for a cute photo. Rihanna's glamorous appearance marked her first time at the ceremony.
Ines De Ramon Enjoys Shopping Day After Romantic Vacay With Brad Pitt: Photo
Brad Pitt‘s new girlfriend, jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, is back in California following her New Year’s trip to Cabo with the Oscar-winning actor. Ines, 30, was seen bundled up in a black puffer jacket as she shopped with a friend in Los Angeles on Jan. 5, 2023. Just a few days earlier, she and Brad, 59, were photographed soaking up the sun at a Mexican resort to celebrate the New Year.
We Can't Believe The Latex Dress Kylie Jenner Wore To Her Nephew's Bar Mitzvah—Hello Curves!
Kylie Jenner just rocked yet another figure-hugging, all-black ensemble and fans are in awe! The reality star, 25, attended her 13-year-old nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah (a Jewish coming of age tradition) last week in West Hollywood while donning a show-stopping latex LBD. To celebrate the son of her sister Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick, Jenner arrived in a glamorous, gothic and sultry get-up.
Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Curves On Christmas Eve In A Low-Cut, High-Slit Mugler Gown
Kylie Jenner rocked a stunning custom Mugler gown on Christmas Eve (and adorably twinned with her daughter Stormi Webster in the process) and fans can’t get over it! The reality star, 25, donned a plunging, black lace-adorned, figure-hugging tan dress that helped show off her enviable curves. Kylie Jenner...
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Insanely Elaborate Holiday Lights Outside Her $36M LA Home: Video
Kylie Jenner‘s home is lighting up the Los Angeles sky with thousands of twinkling lights, a new TikTok video (seen below) by Celebrity Front Yards has revealed. The video shows the lights by driving past the front of the 25-year-old makeup mogul’s $36 million Holmby Hills mansion. Strands of lights covered nearly every surface possible of her house aside from the ground, with lights wrapped around trees and bushes, and cascading down security walls. Strands also hung from her roof like shimmering icicles.
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Debuts A New Layered 'Butterfly' Cut
TikTok is never one to let us down when it comes to the buzziest of trends and most recently, BeautyTok has presented us with the 'butterfly haircut'. Not sold? Well, you will be once you see Jennifer Lopez rocking the look. In a recent Instagram reel posted by the promo...
seventeen.com
Zendaya Breaks Silence on Golden Globes Win After Skipping Ceremony: ’I'm Honestly at a Loss for Words’
Zendaya wasn't at the Golden Globes tonight, but she still hit a career milestone at the ceremony, winning her first-ever Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama Series. When she was announced as the winner for her work in Euphoria as Rue, the presenters explained she couldn't attend because she was working.
Harper's Bazaar
Jenna Ortega Looks So Glamorous in an Evening Gown with Cutouts at the 2023 Golden Globes
Jenna Ortega departed from Wednesday-core and, instead, channeled Old Hollywood glamour on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. The actress arrived at tonight's star-studded ceremony in a sweeping sand-colored evening gown by Gucci featuring a wrapped bodice and sheer, pleated, floor-length sleeves. The torso of the dress included abdominal cutouts strung together by silver hoops.
Keke Palmer’s First Maternity Shoot Is “Giving Masterpiece”
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Ever since actor Keke Palmer announced that she’s expecting her first child, the star has wasted no time delivering stylish maternity looks. The star—who is gaining Oscars buzz for her role in Nope—first broke the news while hosting on Saturday Night Live, when she revealed her baby bump by unbuttoning her camel Sportmax suit. She also walked the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards this month, where she rocked a silver sequin Michael Kors gown. Channeling major Rihanna energy, she’s proven that maternity style can still be incredibly stylish and striking.
Comments / 1