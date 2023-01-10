ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Boston

Why eggs have been so expensive this year

By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNNSeveral grocery items have gotten more expensive this year. But nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since early this year, a deadly avian flu has been reducing poultry flocks - specifically turkeys and egg-laying hens. That's one reason for the unrelenting increase in prices. But the situation has been exacerbated by elevated feed and energy costs for producers, in addition to high demand in the supermarket. Experts think that the peak...
The Independent

Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’

Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
Q 105.7

Scrambling to Find Affordable Eggs? The Worst May Be Over

Many of us are familiar with pandemic related inflation and the decreased supply we experienced in stores the past few years. The newest product affected by inflation? Eggs-- a vital ingredient for breakfast burritos, brunch frittatas, and holiday baked goods. Pandemic related inflation isn't even the greatest cause, though. So what's up with eggs costing nearly as much as the chicken it came from?
TheConversationCanada

Here's how your cup of coffee contributes to climate change

Global coffee consumption has been increasing steadily for almost 30 years. With a daily average consumption of 2.7 cups of coffee per person, coffee is now Canada’s most popular drink. It is estimated that around two billion cups of coffee are consumed daily worldwide. This demand has led to considerable diversification in the ways of preparing coffee as well, including the creation of coffee capsules. The popularity of these capsules has divided the public opinion because this method of preparation, which uses single-use individual packaging, is harmful to the environment. As researchers working on assessing the environmental impacts of products and services,...
Freethink

World’s biggest cultivated meat factory is being built in the US

Israeli startup Believer Meats has begun construction on the world’s biggest cultivated meat factory — and once it’s up and running, the US-based facility will be able to produce at least 22 million pounds of meat annually. The challenge: Cultivated meat is produced by combining muscle cells,...
WILSON, NC
Thrillist

Meet Super Chill, the California Cannabis Company Making Healthier Rosin Edibles

Candy-styled sweets, corn syrup–filled gummies, oily munchies—junk foods still dominate the world of weed edibles. But consumers are maturing, as are their palates. More are seeking wellness-focused cannabis edibles that don’t add unnecessary sugar. Enter, Super Chill, a California-based brand whose infused fruit chews for those wanting healthy ingredients and quality, full-spectrum cannabis extract.
CALIFORNIA STATE
takeitcool.com

Global Sweet Potato Flour Market to be Driven by the Increasing Application of the Product in Food and Beverage Industry in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Sweet Potato Flour Market Price, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global sweet potato flour market, assessing the market based on its segments like origins, types, distribution channels, end uses, and major regions.
TechCrunch

No Meat Factory eats up new capital to build bigger protein production plant in US

The Canada-based company, which produces alternative proteins for third-party customers, took in $42 million in new Series B capital to build a bigger manufacturing facility in the U.S. No Meat Factory has now raised $60 million to date. New investor Tengelmann Growth Partners led the round and was joined by...
publicnewsservice.org

Lowering Your Dog's Carbon Pawprint with Insect-based Food

Broadcast version by Suzanne Potter for California News Service reporting for the Grist-Public News Service Collaboration. Cats and dogs eat a lot of meat. In the U.S., they gobble up about a quarter of the calories derived from livestock. If they were counted as a country, America’s pets would rank fifth in global meat consumption. Producing all that food generates about 64 million tons of carbon dioxide a year, not to mention the land, water, and other resources required to farm animals.
espnquadcities.com

8 Of Your Favorite Foods Are Disappearing From Iowa Store Shelves

Let's kick off 2023 with some grocery shortages, shall we?. A lot of factors were in play last year that will result in several things being in short supply at our grocery stores. For example, remember how avian flu was so widespread in 2022? Now it's one reason behind the egg shortage. Weather events, high prices, supply chain issues, and more problems will contribute to a shortage of other grocery staples too so get ready for it.
IOWA STATE

