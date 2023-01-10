Read full article on original website
az.gov
Pile Burning Planned in the Prescott Basin on the Bradshaw Ranger District
Fire Managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District plan to take advantage of the moisture received and burn piles of debris in and around the Prescott Basin. Ignitions are planned to start on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, and continue through Tuesday Jan. 31, 2023, as favorable weather conditions allow. Fire managers expect smoke impacts to be light and visible from multiple locations including Prescott, Chino Valley, and surrounding areas. Pile burning helps to reduce hazardous fuels in the wildland urban interface and increases ecosystem and community resilience.
AZFamily
Why there may be fewer campsites in northern Arizona this summer
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Nature lovers hoping to avoid the Valley summer heat with a camping trip to the High Country may have a challenging time finding a campsite or spot to park their RV this year. The Flagstaff Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest is considering new fire restrictions to cut down on wildfires. The proposed changes include increasing the area where year-round camping and campfires are banned near Flagstaff. People would also be forbidden from driving around the San Francisco Peaks, Walnut Canyon and Pumphouse Wash during Stage 2 fire restrictions. “In taking a hard look at everything the Flagstaff Ranger District could do to reduce risk from human-caused wildfire, we found it necessary to consider additional steps during the hotter and drier part of the year,” deputy ranger Nick Mustoe said in a statement. “Our top priority is the safety of our communities, and we’re confident that these proposed changes balance community safety with public land access.”
Sedona Red Rock News
Public Works department keeping quiet about Forest Road explosions
The city of Sedona has resolved to complete the Forest Road connection project even if it requires the use of high explosives. “Blasting is planned on some areas of the project site,” the city’s webpage for the project informs residents. “The contractor will generally employ mechanical methods using heavy equipment [bulldozers, and excavators with hydraulic rock hammers] to remove the weaker and less dense rock strata, and explosive [blasting] techniques to remove the harder and more dense rock strata.”
travelawaits.com
16 Unique Towns To Visit In The Southwestern U.S. In 2023
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Arizona and Nevada are two of our readers’ top 10 states they want to visit this year, according to our State of Travel survey. So we took the liberty of asking our expert travel writers for the best of the Southwest. The great state of Texas is getting its own article, so below you will find recommendations for unique towns to visit in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado — and even one little town in Southern California. Here are the best places to visit in the Southwest in 2023.
knau.org
Man killed by train in Flagstaff Wednesday
A man was fatally struck by a westbound freight train in Flagstaff Wednesday night. Flagstaff police say the incident happened near Fanning Drive and East Route 66 around 6:30 p.m. The train was held at the intersection for more than two hours. Additional details weren’t immediately available this morning.
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Jan 12 thru Jan 16
Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. An active weather pattern is expected to move in starting January 15th! Will we see some snow? Check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
AZFamily
Prescott Valley police see spike in abandoned dogs since start of new year
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police in Prescott Valley say multiple dogs have been abandoned since the start of the new year, and are warning residents that doing so is a crime. Police say that since Jan. 1, animal control officers have picked up 13 dogs and puppies...
Northern Arizona residents concerned over mountain lions
MUNDS PARK, Ariz. — Several animals have been attacked and killed in a Northern Arizona community, and neighbors believe a mountain lion and her two cubs are to blame. There have been several videos posted over the past few months online showing the animals walking through people's yards. While they've become the talk of the town, Martin Zeigler, who has lived in Munds Park for nearly a decade, said they are causing trouble.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Courthouse Square Turns Blue Tonight
On Monday night, January 9, 2023, for three nights, the Prescott Courthouse Square will turn blue in honor of National Law Enforcement. The more than 90 Courthouse Plaza trees that are decorated with lights for the holidays will be switched to blue starting January 9th and will remain blue for three nights in honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
SignalsAZ
Will Prescott Valley See More Snow This Week?
Prescott Valley has seen some interesting weather over the past few weeks with a combination of above average temps around Christmas to rain and snow with freezing temps by New Year’s. This week launches with beautiful sunny weather and a high nearing 60 degrees. So will Mother Nature continue with the warm, sunny temps or will we get more snow and rain?
12news.com
Mountain lion and cubs spotted near Flagstaff
A mountain lion and its two cubs have been seen prowling the streets of Munds Park in northern Arizona. Residents say pets have been killed with no solution.
SignalsAZ
2023 Bulky Waste Collection Schedule
The City of Flagstaff Solid Waste Section has published the 2023 schedule for bulky waste collection, which is provided to all single-family households within Flagstaff city limits. Bulky waste collection will continue to be performed in five geographic sections throughout the City once every five weeks per the map and...
prescottenews.com
Prescott Police Officer Cited and Released for Impaired Driving
On Friday, January 6, 2023, at approximately 4:00 P.M. Prescott Police Detective Dillenbeck was involved in a minor, non-injury two vehicle collision at the intersection of State Route 89 and Prescott Lakes Parkway. Initial responding officers on scene made an observation of possible impairment with Detective Dillenbeck and requested a supervisor respond to the scene. As a result of the on-scene investigators observations, it was determined to have Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office respond to investigate the collision as well as the possibility of impaired driving.
prescottenews.com
Yavapai College Announces Bachelor of Science in Business Degree: The First Baccalaureate Degree Offered by a Rural Community College in Arizona
Photo: Dr. Lisa Rhine, President of Yavapai College speaks at Tuesday’s press conference announcing the Bachelor of Science in Business Degree. The degree is pending HLC final review, it is being recommended for approval, and there are no areas of concern. Yavapai College has announced the launch of a...
theprescotttimes.com
POLICE TEAM EFFORT RESULTS IN ARREST OF FELON
In early January 2023, the Prescott Valley Police Drug Enforcement Team began to develop intelligence that Ryan Hauser, a wanted felon, was in our area. Hauser was located using information from Silent Witness and other sources. Once Hauser was located, our Drug Enforcement Team coordinated a plan with Prescott Police Department’s SWAT Team to take Hauser into custody. Hauser was taken into custody without incident along with his girlfriend Jasmine Graway. Both were found to be in possession of narcotics and booked.
knau.org
Former Prescott City Council member Billie Orr has died
Former Prescott Councilwoman Billie Orr has died. According to city officials, she served two terms on the council from 2015 to 2021 but resigned in January 2021 before moving out of the area for health-related reasons. Orr also served as council liaison to several committees and was selected by the...
az.gov
Take the Diabetes Survey
Yavapai County Community Health Services would like to offer the PreventT2 National Diabetes Prevention Program to the Camp Verde community. 96 million American adults – more than 1 in 3 – have prediabetes. more than 8 in 10 adults with prediabetes don’t know they have it. PreventT2...
az.gov
Martin Luther King Jr. Day closures
City Hall administrative offices at 211 W. Aspen Ave. will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City Hall offices will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 17 with regular hours of 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Other City of Flagstaff facilities that are...
This Is The Coldest City In Arizona
Stacker determined the coldest cities in each state.
