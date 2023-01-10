Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in MontanaLuay RahilBozeman, MT
Whole Foods Market is Opening 1st Store in MontanaBryan DijkhuizenBozeman, MT
Major grocery store chain set to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBozeman, MT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Related
msubobcats.com
Cats Grind Out Win at Idaho State
Montana State's starting post duo of Lexi Deden and Kola Bad Bear combined for almost half of MSU's points, guiding the Bobcat to a 60-57 win over Idaho State on Thursday night in Reed Gym. Deden led Montana State (10-7, 3-2) with 16 points connecting on seven-of-11 from the field,...
msubobcats.com
Bobcat Men's Tennis Team Opens 2023 Season at Home on Sunday
BOZEMAN, Montana – After a summer and fall of transitions, the Montana State men's tennis program begins its journey through the team competition portion of its season on Sunday when the Bobcats open the 2023 season by hosting North Dakota in the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center. Match time is 9...
msubobcats.com
Big Second Half Lifts Bobcats Past Bengals
Box Score BOZEMAN, Mont. – For a half, it looked like the Montana State men's basketball team would be locked in an intense, physical battle with the Idaho State Bengals, who came into Worthington Arena with a perfect Big Sky Conference record and chips on their shoulders. Whistles blew....
msubobcats.com
Women's Tennis Opens 2023 Season at NIU Invite; Adds Two to Roster
MSU Women's Tennis Starts Spring Season at Northern Illinois Huskie Winter Invitational. The Montana State women's tennis team will open its 2023 season at the Northern Illinois Huskie Winter Invitational in DeKalb, Saturday, Jan. 14 – Monday, Jan. 16. Matches will be played at the Nelson Tennis Center at Chick Evans Fieldhouse.
msubobcats.com
Bobcats Hit I-15 Corridor
NEXT UP: Montana State makes the trek down the I-15 corridor this weekend beginning with a stop in Pocatello to face league-leading Idaho State, Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. in Reed Gym. The Bobcats will close out the weekend at Weber State in Ogden, Utah, Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. in the Dee Events Center.
msubobcats.com
Montana State Track and Field Season Resumes in Spokane
BOZEMAN, Mont. – Coming off a break for the holidays, the Montana State indoor track and field team will resume its season this Friday, as the Bobcats head to Spokane, Wash. for the Cougar Classic. Friday's meet — which will be the first of two trips MSU will take...
msubobcats.com
Bobcat Nordic Team Hosts MSU Invitational
The Montana State Nordic ski team will open its Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association circuit this weekend when it hosts the MSU Invitational on Friday and Saturday at Crosscut Mountain Sports Center. The 15-kilometer classic mass start will take place on Friday with the men going at 10 a.m., followed by the women at 11:30 a.m. Saturday will feature the 5k skate individual start event with the women beginning at 10 a.m., followed by the men at 11 a.m.
msubobcats.com
Houk Takes Over Bobcat Volleyball Program
Matt Houk, who served the past nine seasons at the University of Minnesota, including the last four years as associate head coach, has been named the 12th head coach in Montana State volleyball history, announced Bobcat Director of Athletics Leon Costello on Friday morning. "I am honored to become the...
Hunters see strong bison migration out of Yellowstone as capture operations begin
GARDINER — Hundreds of bison congregated just inside the edge of Yellowstone National Park’s northern border on Thursday afternoon. Not far away, vehicles lined Old Yellowstone Trail road outside of the park, where hunters and their families pulled bison carcass parts on sleds. Driven in part by strong...
The richest woman in Montana
Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
What Happened? 6 Cancelled Events That Montanans Used to Love
Montanans love to cut loose during the summer and enjoy themselves. The best way to do that is a good music festival. Montana might not have music festivals year-round, but Montana has some solid festivals that occur during the summer. People who love country music head to Headwaters Country Jam, and if you love Americana, people head to Red Ants Pants Music Festival, and one festival that has been gaining in popularity is Under the Big Sky Festival near Whitefish.
City of Bozeman Announces Plans For Gigantic Project
Bozeman has been growing steadily for years, and parts of the city that have seen massive growth need some love. The part of Bozeman that has seen constant growth is the west side of the city. From 19th Street to Four Corners, houses, duplexes, and condos are being built and immediately occupied. With the immense growth, the City of Bozeman announced huge plans for this area.
Is Bozeman Ready For This New Facility? Residents Say YES!
All you have to do is look around and you can clearly see the growth of our once quiet little town. From million-dollar homes and apartments, Bozeman has become a hot spot for 2nd homes and tourists. When it comes to having new businesses and buildings pop up, some residents...
Local contractor dies at PMC day after falling off roof near Pocatello
POCATELLO—A contractor who fell from the roof of a home under construction earlier this week has died, authorities said. Juan Sanchez, 52, of Shelley, passed away at Portneuf Medical Center on Wednesday night, the Bannock County Coroner’s Office reported. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Moonlight Mine Road east of Pocatello when Sanchez slipped and fell from the roof while carrying shingles, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office said. ...
eastidahonews.com
UPS driver dies following crash on I-15
The following is an update from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 10:23 a.m. on Friday southbound I-15 at milepost 87 in Bingham County. A 46-year-old-male of Pocatello was driving a 2018 Freightliner UPS truck northbound on I-15 and drove into the...
Montana Meth Dealer Is Finally Sentenced For His Crimes.
We are hearing more often about drugs in our state of Montana. Luckily, we are hearing about drug busts that hopefully lead to safer streets for our communities. Just recently a Livingston, MT man was sentenced on numerous charges, including drugs. 41-year-old Ryan King Steady was arrested in June of...
Comments / 0