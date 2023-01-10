Read full article on original website
OBITUARIES FOR THURSDAY, JANUARY 12TH, 2023
DIED WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11TH, AT HIS HOME UNDER THE CARE OF ST. ANTHONY’S HOSPICE. HE WAS A UNITED STATES MARINE VETERAN SERVING DURING THE KOREAN ERA. ODDIE STARTED HIS CAREER AT SPENCER CHEMICAL AND LATER WORKED FOR ANACONDA WHICH IS NOW KNOWN AS CENTURY ALUMINUM. HE ALSO WORKED FOR ALCOA FOR OVER 17 YEARS BEFORE RETIRING IN 1993. ODDIE IS PRECEDED IN DEATH BY HIS SON, GLEN FULKERSON, BROTHERS, TRUMAN FULKERSON AND GENE FULKERSON, SISTER, JOSEPHINE SUTTON, GRANDSON, CHRISTIAN FULKERSON, GREAT-GRANDSON, DOUGLAS TODD FULKERSON, AND GREAT-GREAT-GRANDSON, SETH WYATT FULKERSON.
Henderson City Commission appoints Whitt
Nick Whitt has been appointed to serve on the City of Henderson Board of Commissioners. The Commission appointed Whitt Tuesday afternoon at its first meeting of 2023. Whitt’s appointment will run until a November special election. Then voters will have a chance to elect a candidate. Whitt originally finished...
Kate McIndoo selected as director of marketing and communications of Henderson Economic Development
HENDERSON, KY (JAN. 13, 2023) – Henderson Economic Development has selected Kate McIndoo as the new director of marketing and communications. McIndoo will serve as the organization’s leader in communicating with investors, partners and the community through various platforms. “I am so excited to return home and start...
Henderson officials say county has experienced a spike in fentanyl overdoses this month
Officials say that Henderson County has experienced a dramatic spike in overdoses recently. As of January 13, Henderson County has experienced more than 10 overdoses so far this year. Four of those overdoses were fatal. These overdoses are believed to be caused by fentanyl or other drugs such as methamphetamine...
