DIED WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11TH, AT HIS HOME UNDER THE CARE OF ST. ANTHONY’S HOSPICE. HE WAS A UNITED STATES MARINE VETERAN SERVING DURING THE KOREAN ERA. ODDIE STARTED HIS CAREER AT SPENCER CHEMICAL AND LATER WORKED FOR ANACONDA WHICH IS NOW KNOWN AS CENTURY ALUMINUM. HE ALSO WORKED FOR ALCOA FOR OVER 17 YEARS BEFORE RETIRING IN 1993. ODDIE IS PRECEDED IN DEATH BY HIS SON, GLEN FULKERSON, BROTHERS, TRUMAN FULKERSON AND GENE FULKERSON, SISTER, JOSEPHINE SUTTON, GRANDSON, CHRISTIAN FULKERSON, GREAT-GRANDSON, DOUGLAS TODD FULKERSON, AND GREAT-GREAT-GRANDSON, SETH WYATT FULKERSON.

