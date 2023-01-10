ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wsonradio.com

OBITUARIES FOR THURSDAY, JANUARY 12TH, 2023

DIED WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11TH, AT HIS HOME UNDER THE CARE OF ST. ANTHONY’S HOSPICE. HE WAS A UNITED STATES MARINE VETERAN SERVING DURING THE KOREAN ERA. ODDIE STARTED HIS CAREER AT SPENCER CHEMICAL AND LATER WORKED FOR ANACONDA WHICH IS NOW KNOWN AS CENTURY ALUMINUM. HE ALSO WORKED FOR ALCOA FOR OVER 17 YEARS BEFORE RETIRING IN 1993. ODDIE IS PRECEDED IN DEATH BY HIS SON, GLEN FULKERSON, BROTHERS, TRUMAN FULKERSON AND GENE FULKERSON, SISTER, JOSEPHINE SUTTON, GRANDSON, CHRISTIAN FULKERSON, GREAT-GRANDSON, DOUGLAS TODD FULKERSON, AND GREAT-GREAT-GRANDSON, SETH WYATT FULKERSON.
HENDERSON, KY
wsonradio.com

Henderson City Commission appoints Whitt

Nick Whitt has been appointed to serve on the City of Henderson Board of Commissioners. The Commission appointed Whitt Tuesday afternoon at its first meeting of 2023. Whitt’s appointment will run until a November special election. Then voters will have a chance to elect a candidate. Whitt originally finished...
HENDERSON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy