10 Tampa Bay

Search ongoing for missing Manatee County gym teacher

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Search efforts are ongoing to locate 39-year-old Justin Darr, a physical education teacher at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School, authorities said. Darr, who's been with the Manatee County Public Schools district for 15 years, hadn't been in touch with family for several days, according to a sheriff's office news release.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Two men died after shooting each other in Brooksville, deputies say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Hernando County deputies say a second person has since passed away following a shooting that occurred last week. According to the sheriff's office, two men, who are relatives, started arguing at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. At one point, both men shot each other.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
suncoastnews.com

Spring Hill doctor charged with indecent exposure

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Spring Hill doctor for exposing himself to a juvenile. Keivan Tavakoli, 52, was arrested at the University of South Florida campus on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Surveillance video showed Tavakoli on the USF campus several times. At the time of Tavakoli’s arrest, he...
SPRING HILL, FL

