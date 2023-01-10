Read full article on original website
Deputies investigating 2 deaths at Pinellas County home
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Pinellas County Friday afternoon.
9 boys removed from Clearwater foster care home, police say
A foster care home in Clearwater has been shut down as a result of a criminal investigation. Clearwater police tell 8 On Your Side they were called to assist in the removal of nine foster children on Monday night.
Teacher in Pasco County pushed student’s head into desk, hurting him, police say
The Zephyrhills Police Department arrested a teacher who they said allegedly pushed a student's head into a desk.
Crews On The Scene Of Large Warehouse Fire In St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – At approximately 7:30 pm, St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to a large warehouse located at 2350 31st St S, with heavy smoke inside the building. Due to the size of the building and the amount of smoke, crews started more units
Clearwater officer recounts deadly crash for Move Over Awareness Month
January is Move Over Awareness Month. The 'Move Over Law' was passed in 2002 and upgraded over the last two decades. It says drivers must move over for any flashing lights. If you can't move over, you have to slow down to 20 miles per hour under the posted limit.
Family concerned for safety of Clearwater teen missing for over a week
The Clearwater Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an 18-year-old man who was reported missing last week.
Crews battle 2-alarm fire at St. Pete warehouse
Crews battled a 2-alarm fire at a large warehouse in St. Petersburg on Thursday evening.
Search ongoing for missing Manatee County gym teacher
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Search efforts are ongoing to locate 39-year-old Justin Darr, a physical education teacher at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School, authorities said. Darr, who's been with the Manatee County Public Schools district for 15 years, hadn't been in touch with family for several days, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Hillsborough County doctor arrested after exposing self to minor, deputies say
A 52-year-old Hillsborough County doctor was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he exposed himself while asking for directions from a 15-year-old girl.
East Bay High School searched for firearms 3 times in 1 week
Hillsborough County School officials say three guns were found in, or near East Bay High School this week.
fox13news.com
Two men died after shooting each other in Brooksville, deputies say
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Hernando County deputies say a second person has since passed away following a shooting that occurred last week. According to the sheriff's office, two men, who are relatives, started arguing at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. At one point, both men shot each other.
Elderly man dies in Manatee County crash
An elderly man died in a crash on Thursday afternoon.
Grill fire ravages home in Valrico
An unattended grill ended up causing a destructive house fire in Valrico Tuesday afternoon.
Pasco woman drops Paw Patrol bag with fentanyl in Walmart, asks for it back: deputies
A woman from New Port Richey was accused of leaving a bag containing fentanyl at a Walmart in Pinellas County on Monday.
suncoastnews.com
Spring Hill doctor charged with indecent exposure
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Spring Hill doctor for exposing himself to a juvenile. Keivan Tavakoli, 52, was arrested at the University of South Florida campus on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Surveillance video showed Tavakoli on the USF campus several times. At the time of Tavakoli’s arrest, he...
1 dead, 2 seriously injured after two vans collide head-on in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — An 81-year-old Arcadia man died, and two others suffered serious injuries after two vans collided head-on in Manatee County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened along County Road 675 and 49th Avenue East around 2:04 PM. FHP said one van, driven...
Chaos on Courtney Campbell Causeway as suspect leads police on miles-long chase
A suspect who hasn't been identified is in police custody after leading authorities on a chase that began in Clearwater and ended at the Ben T. Davis boat ramp along the Courtney Campbell Causeway on Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies: Doctor arrested for exposing himself to 15-year-old girl
TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they say inappropriately exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl. Keivan Tavakoli, 52, is charged with lewd or lascivious exhibition, according to a sheriff's office news release. He reportedly worked at Access Health Care in Spring Hill.
One Hudson farmer is going beyond to help his neighbors
We first introduced you to Bud earlier this week when he decided he would add more chickens to his roster to help combat the egg shortage.
Bradenton man arrested for 2 separate cold case murders, deputies say
A Bradenton man who was already a suspect in a 2014 cold case murder has been arrested again for a murder that happened in 2006, deputies say.
