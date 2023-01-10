ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, CA

ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - January 13, 2023

Rising reservoir levels at Lake Oroville have required the closure of the newly constructed Lakeside Access Road, which will not reopen until water levels drop back down later this year. With the road closure in effect, vehicle access to the Spillway Boat Ramp and Day Use Area will now be via Oroville Dam Crest Road.
OROVILLE, CA
Lassen County News

CalTrans announces highway closures due to storm

Here are the current areas of full highway closures and traffic control due to storm damage in Caltrans District 2 as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Highway 70 is currently closed in Butte and Plumas counties between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) due to active slides. No estimated time on highway reopening. Recent video of blasting efforts near Cresta available here.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP identifies missing Oroville man found dead in Concow

California Highway Patrol identified a missing Butte County man who was found dead in a vehicle in Concow Thursday as Kyle Daniel Peterson, 33, of Oroville. CHP identifies missing Oroville man found dead in Concow. A man who was reported missing in Butte County was found dead inside a vehicle...
OROVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Caltrans bridge crew working to clear debris in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A Caltrans District 2 bridge crew was out removing trees and debris from underneath bridges in Tehama County on Tuesday morning in an effort to prevent flooding along I-5. During the debris removal, motorists traveling through the area should be aware that there will be...
mynspr.org

Butte County storm damage | Parole hearings & equity | Sealing criminal records

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Jan. 12. Butte County weathers storm, but emergency declaration could bring aid if needed. Officials say Butte County has been relatively lucky during recent winter storms. Some roads and guardrails in the county will need repairs, but the major flooding that was anticipated did not occur. A recent local emergency declaration could help the county qualify for federal aid if damages during ongoing storms become more severe.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Sacramento River reached flood stage Monday night in Tehama

TEHAMA, Calif. 11:30 A.M. UPDATE - State water officials are keeping a close eye on the Sacramento River as it reached flood stage in the town of Tehama Monday night. This came after a flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Tehama County. The river peaked at...
TEHAMA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Driver dies after collision on Highway 99 in Gridley Wednesday

GRIDLEY, Calif. - A driver of a Ford pickup truck died after colliding with a power pole in Gridley on Wednesday, according to the Gridley Police Department. At about 10 a.m., police, CAL FIRE and Enloe medics responded to Highway 99 just south of West Liberty Road and found a Ford Ranger collided with a power pole.
GRIDLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Third slide of the week reported on Highway 70

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - A third slide occurred on Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon overnight, according to Caltrans District 2. The new rockslide is between Belden and Twain. Crews were already working to clear two other slides that occurred Monday morning. A rockslide happened near Cresta and remains...
TWAIN, CA
ksro.com

Two Deceased at a Home at The Sea Ranch Identified

The two men found dead inside a home in The Sea Ranch on Wednesday have been identified. They were 61-year-old Phil Mabray from Biggs in Butte County, and 74-year-old Gene Beauchamp from Colusa. Authorities found a generator sitting inside the house. It was switched on but had an empty fuel tank. Investigators don’t have an official cause of death, but believe they died of carbon monoxide poisoning. There were no signs of foul play or trauma. It’s unclear when the men died.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Flournoy Avenue bridge collapses, road closed

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Erosion from the storms caused a bridge to collapse south of Corning. The Flournoy Bridge over Burch Creek, off Flournoy Avenue, collapsed sometime between Monday and Tuesday morning, causing a road closure to be put in place between Kirkwood Road and Marguerite Avenue. CAL FIRE crews...
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tehama County bridge compromised Monday

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A bridge in Tehama County has closed after it was compromised by eroding soil on Monday afternoon. In a video sent to Action News Now, the bridge on Flournoy Avenue, south of Corning, was closed Monday just east of Kirkwood Avenue. There is no word when...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Driver hospitalized after collision with train in Gridley

GRIDLEY, Calif. - A person was taken to the hospital after a train and SUV crashed in Gridley Wednesday night, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. The collision happened around 10:45 p.m. at the railroad crossing on Sycamore Street. The driver was extricated from the SUV and was taken to...
GRIDLEY, CA
FOX40

Photos and videos of storm damage in Placer County

(KTXL) — From the city streets of Roseville, to the Lincoln countryside and up to the forests of the Sierra Nevada, Placer County saw downed trees, flooding and whiteouts during the region’s recent storms, a series of atmospheric rivers that have hit the state since the last days of December. Below, a collection of images […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Body found in Concow on Thursday confirmed to be missing Oroville man

OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 12, 5 PM: Officials with the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) confirmed the body retrieved from the ditch was confirmed to be missing Oroville man, 34-year-old Kyle Peterson. Deputies with the BCSO and highway patrol officers responded to a report of a vehicle into...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County road closures

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County Public Works issued an updated list of road closures in the area, including River Road being closed from West Sacramento Avenue to Chico River Road. Stimpson Lane from Cox Lane to Highway 70 is closed. Middle Honcut Road from Palermo Honcut Highway to Highway...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Atmospheric river hits Chester

According to Weather.com the term ‘Atmospheric River’ was first used in 1994 as part of a weather-related research paper, but is widely used now by meteorologists to describe a unique weather phenomena. Put simply, an atmospheric river (AR) is a thin but long plume of heavy moisture in the atmosphere that stretches from the tropics or subtropics into higher latitudes. This particular ‘river’ is causing floods all over California and heavy snows in the Sierras including Chester.
CHESTER, CA
ABC10

Why can't we store all the rainwater from the storms? | Why Guy

CALIFORNIA, USA — Why Guy is getting many questions about why we can't store all the rainwater we're getting. California is still officially in a drought and we need water for drinking and agriculture and other basic needs. Even though it's been dumping rain like watery gold, we can't seem to store it all.
ROSEVILLE, CA

