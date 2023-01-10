Read full article on original website
Top Speed
This Sleek Italian Hypercar Aims To Be The Fastest Production Car To Ever Lap The Nurburgring
Insane horsepower figures will always capture the attention of the automotive world, but posting an ultra-quick Nurburgring lap time can showcase how those ponies truly perform. Companies now pit their highest-powered vehicles against each other to dominate the 13-mile track known as "The Green Hell" to show performance capabilities most drivers could never imagine. And in a world in which electric cars are getting faster every day, a new player wants to show the Nurburgring capabilities of its new hypercar. The Estrema Fulminea EV has an immense horsepower figure and startling aerodynamics, and it's aiming to be the fastest production car to ever lap the infamous course.
Top Speed
The BMW Z3 Coupe Was Also Known As The "Clown Shoe"
There are few automotive body styles that truly polarize the public. Most styles are coupe, sedan, SUV, and so on, which are all norms in the automotive market. While some body styles, such as the wagon, may not be popular in some markets prove necessary in others. However, the Shooting Brake or two-door wagon is a love it or hate it style, and BMW famously developed and mass-produced one as the Z Coupe. Now, these cars have gained a cult following for their rarity and how good they are to drive for enthusiasts, and one has come up for sale in very good condition.
Carscoops
BMW M850i vs Lexus LC500 vs Dodge Challenger Hellcat Is A Fight Of The Few Remaining V8 Coupes
Due to the nature of the automotive industry and its trend towards more practical, do-it-all vehicles, there aren’t many coupes left in the market, and even fewer powered by an 8-cylinder engine. Of those few remaining cars, YouTuber Sam CarLegion decided to pick one from arguably the three countries best known for making vehicles, then pit them against each other in a race.
Top Speed
Watch The Audi RS3 Dominate The BMW M240i xDrive In A Quarter-Mile Chase
Audi’s entry-level performance king, the RS3, is a no-brainer for the value it presents thanks to the rowdy engine it has under the hood. Last year marked the inception of a new RS3 based on the current third-gen A3. Now that it has gotten more powerful and visually aggressive than its predecessor, it competes well with the Mercedes-Benz CLA and even the BMW M240i xDrive. So what happens when you put the RS3 and the M240i head-to-head for a quarter-mile race? This video from CAR is about the battle between these two rageful compact German sportscars.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
gmauthority.com
C8 Corvette Left For Dead In Montana
The mid-engine C8 Corvette is at home on the racetrack, offering impressive performance for relatively little outlay. However, one place the C8 Corvette is a bit less comfortable is on 10 inches of ice and snow, as demonstrated by this abandoned C8 Stingray in Montana. Recently posted to subreddit r/Autos,...
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
This Never-Used 550-HP Ford Mustang GT500 Crate Motor Needs a Good Home
Bring a TrailerThe 5.4 liter V8 makes its power with help from four camshafts and an Eaton supercharger.
1,004 horsepower COPO Chevrolet Camaro is the most powerful muscle car ever
The 2023 Chevrolet COPO Camaro will be available with a 632 cubic-inch V8 that is rated at 1,004 horsepower and the most powerful naturally aspirated factory V8.
Top Speed
The Plymouth GTX Was An Upmarket Muscle Car Convertible With A Hemi Heart
The late 1960s was a pivotal time in the production of muscle cars, and the now-defunct Plymouth lineup proudly manufactured many desirable models, including the Road Runner, the Fury, and the Barracuda. RM Sotheby's has one particular Plymouth offering that is not only believed to be a rare muscle car, but one that combined power with luxury - the Plymouth GTX Convertible complete with a HEMI engine. This particular GTX was manufactured in 1969, and has been the recipient of a "nuts and bolts" renovation. While the HEMI growling under the hood of this particular GTX is not the original engine, the current motor is a "date-correct unit," according to Sotheby's. The 1969 GTX Convertible up for sale could potentially be only one of four convertibles with the HEMI engine produced for that automotive year. Slightly more than 200 Plymouth GTX cars - whether coupe or convertible - were manufactured by Chrysler that year.
Truth About Cars
1997 Toyota Supra Mangled After Mechanic's Wild Crash
The fourth-generation Toyota Supra became the face of tuner culture after a certain wildly famous car movie made it look untouchable on the streets. That popularity has led to a monstrous increase in prices for the cars, and as one Colorado mechanic shop just found out, crashing one that doesn’t belong to you can come with equally monstrous consequences.
MotorAuthority
2024 Porsche 911, rotary engine's return: Car News Headlines
Porsche is working on an update for the 911, and a new could be engine on the way for the Carrera models, which include the base Carrera, plus sportier S, 4S, and GTS versions. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for a Carrera Cabriolet with most of the camouflage removed.
Top Speed
The Most Affordable V-8 Muscle Car With A Manual Transmission In 2023
The pure-bred all-American brand, Chevrolet, gives purists and car enthusiasts a last hurrah for 2023 in the form of the Camaro LT1. The GM-owned brand just made an offer you can’t refuse. An affordable rear-wheel drive muscle car with a six-speed manual transmission! MSRP starts at $37,795. To put this in perspective, check out this piece on these two, manual transmission, small Japanese sports cars. Pay attention to their price range and performance.
Top Speed
The Ford GT Reigns Supreme Over The Corvette Z06 In The Chevy Vs. Ford Supercar Showdown
The Corvette and Ford GT are not only two of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history, they reside at the summit of American performance. The GT has a storied racing pedigree and is only sold in exclusive numbers while the 'Vette is the obtainable, mid-engine supercar that delivers serious thrills for an agreeable price. But when it comes to all-out performance, which takes the cake? Throttle House recently released a video review of the Ford GT versus a Corvette Z06 attempting to answer the question in a modern-day Ford vs. Chevy showdown. The results are somewhat expected with the more powerful and race-ready GT taking the crown, but the Z06 holds its own and shows its potency in the process.
Top Speed
The Next Era Of The Corvette Will Soon Arrive
After being leaked near the end of 2022, the next era of the Chevrolet Corvette is coming real soon. After unveiling the high-revving Z06 for the 2023 model year, the next step for the Corvette nameplate is to enter the inevitable world of electrification. That's going to happen with the Corvette E-Ray, which will be the first electrified Corvette in history.
MotorTrend Magazine
This RWB Porsche 911 Is Living Its Best (Third) Life With Goldfinger's Touch
Richard "Riko" Gutierrez remembers his first true encounter with Akira Nakai of RWB, the Japanese sensation who has traveled the world putting his unique widebody aero vision on select Porsches. There to witness a three-day transformation of a 911, Riko and Nakai met previously, but on this occasion the two had the opportunity to reunite, grab a meal together, and share stories with one another.
MotorTrend Magazine
Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver
Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
electrek.co
Footage of Tesla phantom braking causing 8-car crash pile-up emerges
Footage of the Tesla vehicle allegedly on “Full Self-Driving” that caused an eight-car crash pile-up in San Francisco in November has emerged. It appears to show a classic case of phantom braking but also during Level 2 autonomy, the driver should have responded. In November, an eight-car pile-up...
Top Speed
This Custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Looks Beautiful With Its American Cruiser Styling
The custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 world is full of trackers and scramblers. After all, the motorcycle is already an old-school roadster, so trackers and scramblers are the easiest paths to take. But every now and then, some bike shops take the road less traveled to leave enthusiasts spellbound. One such project has been created by India's Bulleteer Customs, which has transformed an Interceptor 650 into a beautiful cruiser with a stunning, American flavor.
Rare 1958 Chevy Yeoman Selling At OK Classics Auction This Weekend
Grab this one hit wonder of a wagon to make your collection more unique. Back in medieval times, the yeoman’s job meant hard and good work. Chevy appropriately named the 1958 Chevy Yeoman Wagon for its entry level and rugged vehicle. If you’ve never seen one in person before, you’re not alone, but you can add this rare example to your collection so you can see one everyday, or perhaps, put it on the road to do hard work for you on the road?
