The late 1960s was a pivotal time in the production of muscle cars, and the now-defunct Plymouth lineup proudly manufactured many desirable models, including the Road Runner, the Fury, and the Barracuda. RM Sotheby's has one particular Plymouth offering that is not only believed to be a rare muscle car, but one that combined power with luxury - the Plymouth GTX Convertible complete with a HEMI engine. This particular GTX was manufactured in 1969, and has been the recipient of a "nuts and bolts" renovation. While the HEMI growling under the hood of this particular GTX is not the original engine, the current motor is a "date-correct unit," according to Sotheby's. The 1969 GTX Convertible up for sale could potentially be only one of four convertibles with the HEMI engine produced for that automotive year. Slightly more than 200 Plymouth GTX cars - whether coupe or convertible - were manufactured by Chrysler that year.

9 DAYS AGO