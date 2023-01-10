Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Peru Anti-Government Protests Spread, With Clashes in Cusco
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Protests against Peruvian President Dina Boluarte’s government that have left 48 people dead since they began a month ago spread through the south of the Andean country on Wednesday with new clashes reported in the tourist city of Cusco. Health officials in Cusco said...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says Its Forces Hold Out Against Russia in Battle for Soledar
KYIV/NEAR SOLEDAR, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukraine said on Thursday its troops were holding out against a massive onslaught of Russian artillery in the salt mining town of Soledar in the east, with drone footage showing utter devastation there and buildings reduced to smouldering husks. In a video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
US News and World Report
UK Condemns 'Barbaric' Execution of British-Iranian National
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Saturday called the execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari a barbaric act, and imposed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general in response. The Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency had earlier reported the execution of the former Iranian deputy defence minister who had been sentenced to...
Britain Furious After Iran Executes Dual Citizen
Britain expressed fury on Saturday after Iran bucked international warnings and executed a dual citizen it accused of being a spy. “This was a callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said after Ali Reza Akbari was hanged. Akbari was accused of working with Britain’s MI6, but the Associated Press reports the think-tank founder and former defense ministry official was an ally of top Iranian security official Ali Shamkhani and that his execution could be the result of a power struggle.Read it at Associated Press
US News and World Report
China Set for Historic Demographic Turn, Accelerated by COVID Traumas
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Living under China's stringent COVID-19 restrictions for the past three years had caused Zhang Qi enough stress and uncertainty to consider not having babies in the country. When China abruptly dismantled its "zero COVID" regime last month to let the virus spread freely, the balance tilted to...
US News and World Report
BMW Planning Major Investment in Mexico, Minister Says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW is planning a new major investment in the central Mexican state of San Luis Potosi, where the company already has a plant, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Friday. A day earlier, Ebrard and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had said BMW was...
US News and World Report
2 Palestinians Killed in West Bank Raid, Stabbing Attack
JERUSALEM (AP) — Two Palestinians were killed Wednesday in separate violent confrontations with Israelis in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian authorities said, one during an Israeli military arrest raid in the territory's north and another after stabbing and wounding an Israeli civilian at a southern settlement. Wednesday's violence was...
US News and World Report
China Appoints New Hong Kong Liaison Office Chief
HONG KONG (Reuters) -China has appointed Zheng Yanxiong, head of the national security office in Hong Kong, as director of its Liaison Office in the city, the State Council, or cabinet, said in a notice on Saturday. Zheng, who replaces Luo Huining, 68, as head of Beijing's top representative office...
US News and World Report
U.S. Sending Delegation to Cuba to Restart Talks on Law Enforcement
WASHINGTON/HAVANA (Reuters) -The Biden administration plans to send a delegation to Havana this month to restart U.S.-Cuba talks on law-enforcement issues that were halted under former President Donald Trump, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday. U.S. concerns about counterterrorism will be among the subjects addressed, a State Department spokesperson...
US News and World Report
Iran 'Happy' About Dialogue Between Turkey and Syria -Foreign Minister
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday his country was glad to see a rapprochement between its ally Syria and Turkey, which has backed the political and armed opposition to Damascus over the last decade. "We are happy with the dialogue taking place between Syria and...
US News and World Report
China Signals Military Response as U.S., Japan Accelerate Defense Plans
China on Thursday signaled plans to retaliate militarily to new security initiatives between Japan and the U.S., warning that the allies’ accelerated cooperation will create new threats for themselves in the region. [. READ:. China Sails Warships Near U.S. Territory ]. Citing a Chinese military analyst, the English-language Global...
US News and World Report
Pakistan PM to Seek Fresh Economic Package From UAE - Report
(Reuters) - Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will seek a fresh economic package for his country from the United Arab Emirates during his two-day visit there, broadcaster ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources. Sharif will also seek deferment of a $2 billion loan repayment to the UAE due in...
US News and World Report
Migrants Can Now Use Mobile App to Request Entry at U.S. Border
WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border can now use a mobile app to schedule a time to approach a land port of entry, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed on Thursday, a move intended to reduce unauthorized crossings but which has sparked concerns over privacy and access.
US News and World Report
Mexico President Blames Supreme Court Plagiarism Debacle on Political Scheming
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's president said Thursday that plagiarism allegations plaguing one of Mexico's top judges were born out of political scheming by his opponents, a day after the judge's alma mater said she copied "a substantial part" of her thesis. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador cast doubt on...
US News and World Report
Factbox-Alireza Akbari: the British-Iranian Executed by Tehran
(Reuters) -Iran has executed British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported on Saturday, after sentencing the former Iranian deputy defence minister to death on charges of spying for Britain. Here are some details about Akbari and his case:. - He fought during the Iran-Iraq war in the...
US News and World Report
Sweden Rejects Four Extradition Requests From Turkey - Report
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The Swedish government will not extradite four people sought by Turkey, which says they are connected to a U.S.-based cleric it accuses of being behind a coup attempt in 2016, news agency TT reported on Thursday, without citing sources. The extradition requests were made in 2019 and...
US News and World Report
Fears of Migrant Deaths Rise After Bodies Found in Eastern Poland
WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish officials searched wetlands on the border with Belarus on Friday after three bodies were found in an area where thousands of migrants from the Middle East and Africa have been trying to enter the European Union. The death of a Yemeni doctor near the border, where...
US News and World Report
Britain Is Actively Considering Proscribing Iran's Revolutionary Guard - Minister
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is actively considering proscribing Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation but has not reached a final decision on the matter, foreign office minister Leo Docherty told parliament on Thursday. "It would be wrong of me to speculate ... about the outcome of the government's current...
US News and World Report
Former NATO General, Ex-Prime Minister Seen Leading Czech Presidential Election
PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czechs completed voting on Saturday in the first round of a presidential election, with a retired general who served in a high NATO post and a combative former prime minister leading the field of candidates to replace retiring political veteran Milos Zeman. The post does not carry...
US News and World Report
Sri Lanka Catholic Church Hails Supreme Court Order for Ex-President Over Bombings
COLOMBO (Reuters) - The leader of Sri Lanka's Catholic Church on Friday praised a Supreme Court decision to order the former president and four officials to pay compensation for the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings that killed more than 260 people. The civil case brought by families of the victims charged...
Comments / 0