1 killed, 2 injured in 2-vehicle collision in southern Ohio
WASHINGTON TWP., Brown County — A 61-year-old Amelia man was killed and two other people were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision on state Route 32 in Brown County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol post at Georgetown reported. Claude Wright was headed north on Stieman Road in a...
Juvenile arrested after vehicle pursuit in Greensburg
GREENSBURG, Ind. — Police arrested a juvenile after a vehicle pursuit through parts of Greensburg. Officers were first called around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. A juvenile was reported to have attacked his father while they were in a vehicle on East Freeland Road. When police pulled up, they said the man was outside of the […]
Charges Filed Against Sunman Man Who Led Police Pursuit on U.S. 50
The pursuit occurred last Thursday in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Vincent Harris. Photo by the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - Formal charges have been filed against a Sunman man that led a police pursuit through Dearborn and Ripley counties last week. Vincent Harris, 32, is charged with...
High-speed two-county chase leads to arrest, multiple charges
— A woman is facing a long list of charges following a high-speed chase last week that went through Ripley and Dearborn counties. Jessica Alyse Moore was arrested on January 3 following the pursuit, which began on eastbound I-74 when an Indiana State Police trooper observed a vehicle traveling over 100 mph.
Indiana Man Leaves His Meth at a Store, Gets Arrested After Coming Back to Get it
Let me start off by saying, I have never smoked, injected, or inhaled an illegal drug of any kind in my life. With that in mind, I can't say with absolute certainty that I wouldn't do what this man in Madison, Indiana did recently when he left a bag of meth in the bathroom of a business, but I'd like to think I wouldn't.
Man dies months after being hit by driver who fled scene
A man died Friday from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run crash that happened in August, according to the Hamilton County coroner's report.
Missing Northern Kentucky man safe, back
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding 35-year-old Justin Wood, of Union. Wood is currently diagnosed with a medical condition, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. He has not been seen since Tuesday around 2:30 a.m. when he told a family...
TRAIN, TRUCK COLLIDE IN RICHMOND
(Richmond, IN)--A train and a flatbed truck collided in Richmond overnight. It was just before midnight Thursday night when the train hit the truck on North West 11th. The truck was knocked about 200 feet off the street and the occupant was out and walking around when first responders arrived. 34-year-old Aaron Lapp was not injured, but, according to scanner traffic, did have a blood alcohol content of .231. Lapp was taken to the Wayne County Jail. Not only was he allegedly driving drunk, but he also has never had a license.
Madison School Bus In Minor Accident
Madison Consolidated School Bus #50 was involved in a minor fender bender accident in the area of Skyline Drive at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon . All students riding the bus were checked and cleared by medical personnel and were transported home via other buses no other information was available regarding the accident.
Police cruiser reportedly involved in crash on Dry Fork Road in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Police cruiser reportedly involved in crash on Dry Fork Road in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Washington County man arrested for child molestation charges that spanned over 4 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A southern Indiana man is accused of inappropriately touching a child for four years. Kurtis Walters, 39, of Salem, was arrested Wednesday by Indiana State Police. Investigators said they started an investigation in early December and found Walters inappropriately touched a child under the age...
Large police presence in Sayler Park, CPD says it is not a SWAT situation
A WCPO reporter said CPD's bomb squad was at the scene, though an officer said police were not responding to a SWAT situation nor a suspicious package.
Retired officer’s gun misfires at Middletown bowling alley, police say
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after police say a gun went off in a bowling alley in Middletown. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Eastern Lane Bowling. The building was evacuated. Middletown police say they responded to a shots fired call and learned that a...
FBI contacted about Wilmington woman’s mysterious drowning death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wilmington police have reached out to the FBI for help in their investigation into the 2013 drowning death of Casey Pitzer. The coroner at the time ruled Casey’s cause of death accidental drowning and acute ethanol intoxication. “Everything’s frustrating,” said Casey’s father, Greg Pitzer. “It’s been...
UPDATE: Suspect Arrested in Shooting Incident at NKY Fast Food Restaurant
A 19-year-old from Union is facing multiple charges. Eli Nunez. Photo provided. (Florence, Ky.) - An arrest has been made following a shooting incident at a fast food restaurant in northern Kentucky. Florence Police today announced the arrest of Eli Nunez. The 19-year-old from Union, Kentucky is charged with Assault...
Columbus woman, Indy man killed in 2-vehicle US 31 Johnson County crash
AMITY, Ind. – UPDATE: The two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 that took the lives of a Bartholomew County woman and a Marion County man on Monday evening was determined to be a head-on collision, according to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigators. Authorities say witnesses at the scene told...
Man accused of shootout with Middletown police found not guilty of aggravated murder
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man who was accused of shooting at Middletown police and deputies after a police chase in 2020 was found not guilty of aggravated murder Monday. Court documents show that Christopher Hubbard, 38, was found guilty on seven of the 11 charges stemming from an Aug. 31, 2020, police chase from Butler County’s Middletown to Turtlecreek Township in Warren County.
Charges filed against officer who worked bar security while employed as Tri-State police chief
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man fired from two local police departments now faces charges in Hamilton County for acting as a security officer without a license. Darnell Pate, formerly the New Vienna chief of police, is charged with prohibited security services. Ohio Revised Code requires security guards to be licensed.
Crews responding to West High Street in Oxford for reported crash with injuries
OXFORD, Ohio — Crews responding to West High Street in Oxford for reported crash with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Police: 6 members of notorious nationwide gang arrested in NKY
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Six people believed to be members of a nationwide gang syndicate are behind bars in Northern Kentucky. The individuals, whose names have not been released, face charges of theft and fraud as well as engaging in organized crime, a felony. Police on Thursday got a tip that...
