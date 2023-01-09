ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley County, IN

FOX59

Juvenile arrested after vehicle pursuit in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Ind. — Police arrested a juvenile after a vehicle pursuit through parts of Greensburg. Officers were first called around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. A juvenile was reported to have attacked his father while they were in a vehicle on East Freeland Road. When police pulled up, they said the man was outside of the […]
GREENSBURG, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Charges Filed Against Sunman Man Who Led Police Pursuit on U.S. 50

The pursuit occurred last Thursday in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Vincent Harris. Photo by the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - Formal charges have been filed against a Sunman man that led a police pursuit through Dearborn and Ripley counties last week. Vincent Harris, 32, is charged with...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

High-speed two-county chase leads to arrest, multiple charges

— A woman is facing a long list of charges following a high-speed chase last week that went through Ripley and Dearborn counties. Jessica Alyse Moore was arrested on January 3 following the pursuit, which began on eastbound I-74 when an Indiana State Police trooper observed a vehicle traveling over 100 mph.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Missing Northern Kentucky man safe, back

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding 35-year-old Justin Wood, of Union. Wood is currently diagnosed with a medical condition, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. He has not been seen since Tuesday around 2:30 a.m. when he told a family...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
1017thepoint.com

TRAIN, TRUCK COLLIDE IN RICHMOND

(Richmond, IN)--A train and a flatbed truck collided in Richmond overnight. It was just before midnight Thursday night when the train hit the truck on North West 11th. The truck was knocked about 200 feet off the street and the occupant was out and walking around when first responders arrived. 34-year-old Aaron Lapp was not injured, but, according to scanner traffic, did have a blood alcohol content of .231. Lapp was taken to the Wayne County Jail. Not only was he allegedly driving drunk, but he also has never had a license.
RICHMOND, IN
953wiki.com

Madison School Bus In Minor Accident

Madison Consolidated School Bus #50 was involved in a minor fender bender accident in the area of Skyline Drive at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon . All students riding the bus were checked and cleared by medical personnel and were transported home via other buses no other information was available regarding the accident.
MADISON, IN
Fox 19

FBI contacted about Wilmington woman’s mysterious drowning death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wilmington police have reached out to the FBI for help in their investigation into the 2013 drowning death of Casey Pitzer. The coroner at the time ruled Casey’s cause of death accidental drowning and acute ethanol intoxication. “Everything’s frustrating,” said Casey’s father, Greg Pitzer. “It’s been...
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

UPDATE: Suspect Arrested in Shooting Incident at NKY Fast Food Restaurant

A 19-year-old from Union is facing multiple charges. Eli Nunez. Photo provided. (Florence, Ky.) - An arrest has been made following a shooting incident at a fast food restaurant in northern Kentucky. Florence Police today announced the arrest of Eli Nunez. The 19-year-old from Union, Kentucky is charged with Assault...
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

Man accused of shootout with Middletown police found not guilty of aggravated murder

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man who was accused of shooting at Middletown police and deputies after a police chase in 2020 was found not guilty of aggravated murder Monday. Court documents show that Christopher Hubbard, 38, was found guilty on seven of the 11 charges stemming from an Aug. 31, 2020, police chase from Butler County’s Middletown to Turtlecreek Township in Warren County.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Police: 6 members of notorious nationwide gang arrested in NKY

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Six people believed to be members of a nationwide gang syndicate are behind bars in Northern Kentucky. The individuals, whose names have not been released, face charges of theft and fraud as well as engaging in organized crime, a felony. Police on Thursday got a tip that...
FORT THOMAS, KY

