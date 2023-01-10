Read full article on original website
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who supports their local community in Washington is Gary and Christine Rood.
Thursday in Portland: University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE Portland
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Jan. 12 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE Portland.
'An amazing opportunity': Portland motel repurposed into temporary shelter
PORTLAND, Ore. — As Portland city leaders try to address the ongoing issue of homelessness, a hotel in Northeast Portland is being repurposed into a temporary shelter. The Rockwood Bridge Motel Shelter is taking over the Super 8 Motel on 181st Avenue and East Burnside Street. The shelter will provide temporary housing for up to 40 people as they wait to transition into a permanent home. There will be 24-hour, on-site supportive services including behavioral health support.
These local cemeteries and gravesites share a part of Oregon history
Read about the gravesites, monuments and memorials at four local cemeteries that remind modern-day Oregonians of those who once roamed the state.
Storm watchers swarm to the Oregon Coast for peak winter storm season
COOS BAY, Ore. — It’s the heart of winter on the Oregon Coast, which means gargantuan Pacific Ocean swells, roaring sea winds and exploding clouds of foam are on full display as part of peak winter storm season. According to a press release from Oregon's Adventure Coast, nowhere...
20 Day Trips From Portland
One of the great strengths of the city of Portland is its convenient location, jampacked between mountains, lakes and beaches, with big city lights and small-town charm, both easy to reach and enjoy. Day trips from Portland are plentiful, and it can be hard to choose a destination with so much to be delighted by and so little time in a day.
Landslide closes portion of U.S. 101, hinders communities on Oregon’s south coast
Three times per week, Larry Jacobson travels 75 minutes from Gold Beach to Coos Bay for crucial dialysis. So when a landslide early Monday destroyed a portion of U.S. 101 on his route, he knew he’d have to find an alternative. Quick. “I was going to get to Coos...
Oregon's emergency SNAP food benefits stop in March
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians who receive help through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will no longer get pandemic emergency food benefits come March. For nearly the past three years, most people who got SNAP benefits, commonly called food stamps, also received extra help each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. The additional assistance was provided to help families during the pandemic, but the Oregon Department of Human Services will not be able to provide the emergency supplement after February.
Hank Williams Jr Exciting Tour in Washington, Oregon, California
The legendary Hank Williams Jr has announced his 2023 US Tour with special guest Old Crow Medicine Show. Tickets go on sale as of Friday, January 13th at 10 am. Hank Williams Jr has sold more than 70 million albums worldwide and continues to light up the stage and thrill country music audiences with his unique brand of high-powered entertainment.
Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways
Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
Former Mayor Sam Adams was facing complaints before he resigned
Former Portland Mayor Sam Adams was aware he was facing complaints about his behavior before he resigned, city officials confirmed Friday.
Hazardous seas, 19 to 32-foot breakers possible for the Oregon Coast
Hazardous seas and high-surf warnings have been issued for Oregon Friday with 19 to 32-foot breakers forecast to slam the coast.
Governor Tina Kotek unveils $130 million homeless plan, executive orders
(The Center Square) - Oregon’s Governor Tina Kotek unveiled an aggressive new plan to tackle homelessness by signing three executive orders and proposing a $130 million package on her first day in office. Perhaps taking a page out of California Governor Garvin Newsom’s playbook, Kotek is setting ambitious goals to address homelessness in Oregon. “Governing is about serving Oregonians. All Oregonians. And I have heard from people loud and clear,...
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion is for sale at $3.5 million
For years when CJ McCollum was a Portland Trail Blazer, he decked out his West Linn mansion with a glass-enclosed wine room, gym over the four-car garage and energy-saving Tesla solar panels. Now, the player traded to the New Orleans Pelicans last year has put his 1.28-acre Oregon residence up...
Oregon residents share first impressions of Tina Kotek as Governor of Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. -- After a heated and tense election in November, some Oregon residents like Reagan Thompson hope that with Tina Kotek as the new governor, residents will get their issues addressed. Reagan Thompson says she wants to see changes in how Oregon is governed. A number of people said...
Greater Idaho Movement Gains HUGE Momentum
The Greater Idaho movement continues to gain moment throughout the state of Oregon. Another county, Wallowa, has submitted enough valid signatures to allow it on the ballot this May. The measure number is 32;007. What Is The Greater Idaho Movement?. The movement is a grassroots effort to allow fifteen Oregon...
Effort to Make Oregon Counties Part of Idaho Certified to Appear on Wallowa County Ballot in May
ENTERPRISE - The Wallowa County Clerk has certified that the "Greater Idaho" movement has submitted enough valid signatures to force its ballot initiative onto the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement seeks to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho by convincing the state legislatures of Oregon and Idaho...
February is the last month for emergency SNAP benefits in Oregon
Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits should be prepared for the emergency benefits to end after February.
▶️ $5.6 million in Oregon lottery prizes have gone unclaimed
You’d think someone would be sprinting to the lottery office to claim a $1 million prize. But more than two months after someone bought that winning ticket in Oregon, nobody has come forward. In fact, there is $5.6 million in unclaimed Oregon lottery prizes sitting out there waiting to...
Former Portland Mayor Sam Adams resigns from Wheeler’s office due to health reasons
Adams disclosed that he had been suffering from chronic anemia for the past year.
