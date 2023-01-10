ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 2

Related
KGW

'An amazing opportunity': Portland motel repurposed into temporary shelter

PORTLAND, Ore. — As Portland city leaders try to address the ongoing issue of homelessness, a hotel in Northeast Portland is being repurposed into a temporary shelter. The Rockwood Bridge Motel Shelter is taking over the Super 8 Motel on 181st Avenue and East Burnside Street. The shelter will provide temporary housing for up to 40 people as they wait to transition into a permanent home. There will be 24-hour, on-site supportive services including behavioral health support.
PORTLAND, OR
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Portland

One of the great strengths of the city of Portland is its convenient location, jampacked between mountains, lakes and beaches, with big city lights and small-town charm, both easy to reach and enjoy. Day trips from Portland are plentiful, and it can be hard to choose a destination with so much to be delighted by and so little time in a day.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Oregon's emergency SNAP food benefits stop in March

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians who receive help through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will no longer get pandemic emergency food benefits come March. For nearly the past three years, most people who got SNAP benefits, commonly called food stamps, also received extra help each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. The additional assistance was provided to help families during the pandemic, but the Oregon Department of Human Services will not be able to provide the emergency supplement after February.
OREGON STATE
News Talk KIT

Hank Williams Jr Exciting Tour in Washington, Oregon, California

The legendary Hank Williams Jr has announced his 2023 US Tour with special guest Old Crow Medicine Show. Tickets go on sale as of Friday, January 13th at 10 am. Hank Williams Jr has sold more than 70 million albums worldwide and continues to light up the stage and thrill country music audiences with his unique brand of high-powered entertainment.
OREGON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways

Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
OLYMPIA, WA
The Center Square

Governor Tina Kotek unveils $130 million homeless plan, executive orders

(The Center Square) - Oregon’s Governor Tina Kotek unveiled an aggressive new plan to tackle homelessness by signing three executive orders and proposing a $130 million package on her first day in office. Perhaps taking a page out of California Governor Garvin Newsom’s playbook, Kotek is setting ambitious goals to address homelessness in Oregon. “Governing is about serving Oregonians. All Oregonians. And I have heard from people loud and clear,...
OREGON STATE
MIX 106

Greater Idaho Movement Gains HUGE Momentum

The Greater Idaho movement continues to gain moment throughout the state of Oregon. Another county, Wallowa, has submitted enough valid signatures to allow it on the ballot this May. The measure number is 32;007. What Is The Greater Idaho Movement?. The movement is a grassroots effort to allow fifteen Oregon...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ $5.6 million in Oregon lottery prizes have gone unclaimed

You’d think someone would be sprinting to the lottery office to claim a $1 million prize. But more than two months after someone bought that winning ticket in Oregon, nobody has come forward. In fact, there is $5.6 million in unclaimed Oregon lottery prizes sitting out there waiting to...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy