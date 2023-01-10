Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Permanently Closing Animal Kingdom? Here’s the Truth
The internet is back at it again, and this time it’s Disney’s Animal Kingdom on the chopping block. Another video from TikTok has been making the rounds, teasing the removal of Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in 2024. Earlier this year, a rumor swept the...
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Ride Leaves Guests “Traumatized,” Fans Say Should Be Shut Down
Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios had a terrifying experience on a ride and were compensated for their trouble with Lightning Lane passes. The Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and the Disney Resort and each Disney Parks—think Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom—earn that moniker in spades. Guests flock to the Disney Theme Parks to get their fill of the Disney magic. Occasionally though, things do go awry at the Parks, though Disney Cast Members are known to be highly trained to help mitigate the situation when that happens.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Park Bakery Closes Doors Permanently
A fan-favorite bakery at Southern California’s Disney Resort has officially shuttered, according to recent reports. One of the best parts of the Disney experience is the food. Most Disney Fanatics can agree on this. Every Guest has their chosen eatery or restaurant they would like to frequent and enjoy tasty treats and offerings from.
Disney Parks Issue New Warning to Visitors
In light of increasing behavioral problems across Disney parks, the company has issued new warnings to Disneyland and Disney World visitors about their actions. The notices have been published on the sites' visit preparation pages, which also cover topics like health and safety, the parks' reservation systems, and using the mobile app.
disneyfoodblog.com
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
disneyfanatic.com
Disney World Announces Full-Day Theme Park Closure
The Walt Disney World Resort announced an entire-day Theme Park closure for some of its Parks on January 8 of the new year. The Disney Resort is home to four incredible Theme Parks—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—as well as two water Parks—Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Blizzard Beach—that Guests love to frequent and take in.
disneyfoodblog.com
Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023
Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time
Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
Elite Daily
Disney's Frozen-Themed Land Is Opening In 2023 With New Rides
There are a lot of exciting things to look forward to for all the Disney Parks in 2023. For instance, each park around the world will be celebrating the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, and many new attractions will be coming to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the U.S. One of the most exciting announcements is that Disney’s Frozen-themed land opening this year at Hong Kong Disneyland. Disney has also announced a Frozen land for the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, so if the cold never bothered you anyway, you might want to get your passport ready.
Disney World Facing Huge Problem That Could Ruin Your Trip
Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Florida theme parks essentially completed their covid comeback this holiday season. Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom welcomed capacity crowds from before Christmas with the expectation of sellouts past the New Year's holiday. Prices are higher than they ever have been...
WDW News Today
Guest Gets Bumped by Wheelchair and Waits at Exit for a Fight, Mark Parker Named New Disney Chairman, Updated Land Use Allows for More Walt Disney World Parks, & More: Daily Recap (1/11/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
disneytips.com
Calling All Annual Passholders: This New Perk Makes Spontaneous Trips to Disney Possible Again
It’s no secret that all Disney fans aspire to be an Annual Passholder, so they can visit Walt Disney World Resort anytime they’d like. Have a rough day at work? Feel better over a chocolate-covered Mickey Mouse ice cream popsicle, a Mickey-shaped pretzel, and a churro. Bored and need something to do? Visit Hollywood Studios for the thrills of a lifetime. In the mood for a walk? Head over to Animal Kingdom and walk all of the animal trails.
Disney is rolling back unpopular price hikes at its theme parks that were made under former CEO Bob Chapek
The company will no longer charge parking for Disney hotel guests and has ensured it will release more lower-priced tickets at Disneyland California.
WDW News Today
First Disney100 LEGO Set Revealed, Release Date Announced
The first Disney100 LEGO set has been revealed, and a release date announced. The set is part of LEGO’s BrickHeadz line and will include four characters. Disney 100th Celebration LEGO BrickHeadz – $39.99. The Disney 100th Celebration set (#40622) will have 501 pieces total for constructing four characters....
WDW News Today
CONFIRMED: TRON Lightcycle Run Opens April 4 2023, Cast Member & Annual Passholder Previews Announced
Confirming what we shared back in November, Disney has now announced that TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise will indeed open during the first week of April at the Magic Kingdom — on April 4, 2023, to be exact. TRON Lightcycle / Run Backstory. The story of TRON...
disneyfanatic.com
Report: Disney World Can Add Two New Theme Parks
It appears that The Walt Disney World Resort has enough space allocated to build at least two additional Theme Parks on top of the four already developed. New reports coming out of The Reedy Creek Improvement District’s latest planning meeting state that a “long-term land use plan ‘was updated to allow for the addition of two more minor parks.’”
disneyfanatic.com
Did Fans Crack the Code? Disney’s Cryptic Message Thought to Hold ‘TRON’ Opening Date
Latest Update: 12:33 pm ET- CONFIRMED: Disney World Reveals TRON Ride’s Opening Date. Previous Update: 11:35 am ET – Disney World Drops New Clue, Teases TRON Opening MONTH. Last night, Disney Parks dropped a Tweet that many fans believe reveals the opening date for the highly anticipated roller coaster: TRON: Lightcycle/Run at Magic Kingdom Park.
disneyfoodblog.com
BREAKING: Park Pass Reservation CHANGES Announced for Disney World Annual Passholders
Many Annual Passholders are Orlando (or at least Florida) residents who enjoy visiting the parks regularly. Disney World has just made it easier for Passholders to take more spontaneous trips!. Disney realized many Passholders like having the option to just visit the parks on short notice. This has been more...
disneyfoodblog.com
Josh D’Amaro Comments on Critical Disney Theme Park CHANGES
Today was a HUGE day for Disney. We got news about the opening date for TRON Lightcycle Run in Magic Kingdom, the return date for Happily Ever After, Park Hopping news for Disneyland, and MORE. 2023 is already shaping up to be quite the busy and transformative year, and now one Disney executive is chiming in on the recent announcements.
Comments / 0