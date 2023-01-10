ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Washington, NY

DeafBlind Artist From Helen Keller Services Sells Sculpture At Debut Art Show

Tony Giordano finds expression through industrial art. Anthony (Tony) Giordano, a DeafBlind artist, was the star of his debut gallery exhibit at Loves Art Gallery, located at 50 Hill Street in Southampton, NY, and sold his first piece of art, a larger-than-life-sized hand made of copper pipes, titled “I Love You,” to artist and collector Jennifer Contini for $1,000.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Port Washington Teens Named Students Of The Quarter By Nassau BOCES

Three students from the Port Washington Union Free School District were named Students of the Quarter at Nassau BOCES Barry Tech career and technical education high school. Students of the Quarter are honored for their grades, attendance, work ethic and preparedness. Jazira Hernandez-Gutierrez is a Culinary Skills student at Barry...
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
A Beautiful Winter Piano Recital

In mid December, a piano recital was held in the newly renovated stage of the Port Washington Library Concert Room. At 3 p.m. the curtain was raised to the most anticipated recital of the year, led by Ms. Paner Ying. Thirty-six young performers, age from five to 17, went on the stage one by one.
PORT WASHINGTON, NY

