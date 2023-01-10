Statement from the Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer’s and Neurodegenerative Diseases at UT Health San Antonio about a timely topic in the news:. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, approved lecanemab, a drug that targets the basic pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s disease. The FDA action is an “accelerated approval” of the drug, and the FDA requests continued diligent gathering of evidence on effectiveness and safety. A decision about full approval is a few weeks or months away and may be positive or negative. Regardless, the accelerated approval is a hopeful step forward.

