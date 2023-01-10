ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

A new era in Alzheimer’s treatment

Statement from the Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer’s and Neurodegenerative Diseases at UT Health San Antonio about a timely topic in the news:. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, approved lecanemab, a drug that targets the basic pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s disease. The FDA action is an “accelerated approval” of the drug, and the FDA requests continued diligent gathering of evidence on effectiveness and safety. A decision about full approval is a few weeks or months away and may be positive or negative. Regardless, the accelerated approval is a hopeful step forward.
Updated homepage for 5-year strategic plan to provide information on plan’s execution

Feedback will be crucial to the plan’s implementation. The homepage for the five-year strategic plan for fiscal years 2023-2027 has been updated to provide new information periodically about the plan’s execution. The updates include access to the five-year plan, the individual school plans, institutional updates and an opportunity to provide feedback on the plan.
