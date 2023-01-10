Spanish clubs eyeing up Chelsea striker Aubameyang with Joao Felix arrival imminent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is attracting interest from Spain as the imminent arrival of Joao Felix provides an extra obstacle towards the Chelsea striker's chances of regular football.

Clubs in LaLiga are understood to be monitoring Aubameyang's situation, though primarily with a view to the summer market.

Aubameyang has not started a game for Chelsea since November and the loan signing of Felix from Atletico Madrid will only serve to increase competition in forward positions.

Atletico are among the teams credited with an interest in Aubameyang in Spain, though any move for would not be linked to the deal for Felix join the Blues.

Aubameyang only joined Chelsea in the summer following a prolific six-month spell at Barcelona, where he scored 13 goals in just 18 starts.

The 33-year-old striker continues to have a strong reputation in La Liga given his performances and goal record in Catalonia last season.

As it stands, Aubameyang is the only senior recognised centre forward currently at Potter's disposal with Armando Broja out injured and Romelu Lukaku on loan at Inter Milan; though Kai Havertz has been deployed as a false nine.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea would even entertain an exit for Aubameyang.

Their stance may change, however, if that Chelsea sign a striker in one of the next two windows.

Aubameyang missed the weekend FA Cup loss to Manchester City with a back problem.

He will undergo fitness tests on Wednesday to decide whether he is available for Thursday's game versus Fulham.