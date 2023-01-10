Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
White Oak Creek Greenway Offers Around 7 Miles of Pure Cycling BlissJames TulianoCary, NC
Downtown Farmer's Market Confirmed to Move to New Downtown Park in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
Affordable homeownership opportunity in Chapel HillThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
We're all thrilled to have turned the page to a new year, and we've got a great feeling about good news on the horizon in the Raleigh area. For 2023, there are special events on the calendar, new places to explore, big restaurant openings lined up and plenty more to look forward to. We're so happy to share some of this good news with you!
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Home to One of the Best Spots for Croissants
Listen, if it’s one thing I can eat every day it’s bread. Just about any form of bread is my favorite side dish (or main) to enjoy. I love french bread, garlic, butter bread, cheese bread, toast, croissants, all of it. Yes, that may be a lot of carbs but I am not one to really count those much either. So, what are the go-to spots in North Carolina?
visitraleigh.com
Makers with a Mission
Since the destination brand's refresh in 2015, we at GRCVB have made every effort to showcase as many local, passionate-minded makers as we possibly can. For the past seven-plus years, we have been working with many Wake County businesses to create a product inventory that GRCVB can use whenever we want to represent Raleigh, N.C., in the best way with our destination clients. We have distributed their products on the trade show floor, included them in welcome baskets to clients or given them as memorable tokens of appreciation to meeting and sports event planners, travel writers or special guests—in a lot of ways, to give recipients a sense, and sometimes a literal taste, of what makes the Raleigh area unique.
Foreclosures spike 123% in NC, 149% in Raleigh as pandemic moratoriums end
RALEIGH – Foreclosures are increasing in North Carolina, including in the Triangle, and the state ranks 18th highest among all U.S. states for its foreclosure rate, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. But while two North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the 10 places in the...
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
Flowers Plantation reveals plans for new development amidst population surge in Johnston County
Waterfront District at Flowers Plantation, will be built along N.C. 42 and will feature retail shops, restaurants, a hotel and as many as 300 homes.
WRAL
Mechanical bull operator sought for Cary's new PBR Cowboy Bar
CARY, N.C. — Two new concepts coming to Cary's Fenton development are hiring employees. The PBR Cowboy Bar has openings for 40 team members for jobs including bartenders, barbacks, hosts and a bull operator for the venue’s mechanical bull. The venue is hoping to open in the first half of this year.
Foreclosures jump nearly 150% in Raleigh after government lifts moratorium
Foreclosures are starting to pile up in Wake County now that the government's moratorium has been lifted.
alamancenews.com
THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane?
THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane (and in front of the Compass Pointe Self Storage building)?. Nothing fancy, just the last franchise location of Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, making the third Alamance County location. The company has locations at 1005 South...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Mediterranean Deli to reopen in Elon
Mediterranean Deli plans to reopen in Elon this summer at 116 N. Williamson Ave. where Acorn Coffee Shop is currently located. Mediterranean Deli opened its former location at 202 W. Haggard Ave. in 2018 and permanently closed its doors in August 2022, leaving the Elon University community feeling disappointed. Owner...
County: Fund rest of NC 24
With a replaced bridge now in operation over N.C. 24 in Clinton, Sampson County leaders are urging the completion of an overall improvement pr
country1037fm.com
Get Your Food Delivered By Train At This North Carolina Restaurant
If you’re a native Charlottean you may remember the Cotswold staple restaurant “Hotel Charlotte”. I have a lot of core memories of the restaurant. But one that stood out to me as a small child was the model trains that ran overhead throughout your meal. I always thought that was so cool and it was fun to watch them as you waited for your food. But this restaurant in Raleigh takes it to another level. Instead of just watching a train, your food is delivered by a model train at the North Carolina restaurant. It’s a Mexican restaurant called Dos Taquitos and it has been around since 1991. The train at Dos Taquitos runs around the restaurant and is used to deliver appetizers (think Queso and Guac) and desserts to tables throughout the restaurant.
country1037fm.com
Egg Prices Soaring Higher And Here’s Why
I saw some Facebook friends posting pictures of egg prices today, and I did a double take. I’m not sure what part of the country the store picture came from. However, the price for 18 large eggs was more than $9.00. I usually just get a dozen, and its probably half that price. Honestly, unless I’m baking I don’t buy them every week. So, I don’t pay as close attention to the trending costs as I should. But, by any standard, that’s getting out of hand I think. And, it’s not supply chain issues this time. Egg prices soaring higher and higher is attributed to the avian flu. According to ABC11, egg suppliers say farmers in North Carolina and states nationwide had to destroy flocks of chickens due to avian flu. North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services pointed to the problem in Wake County in October 2022. The backyard flock tested positive to HPAI, becoming the state’s first positive in a backyard flock.
After 14 adoptions fall through, 'Ronald' may finally move out of SPCA of Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. — The SPCA of Wake County is sharing a feel-good story with the community after one animal's hope for a home took a positive turn following a prolonged stretch of bad luck. Ronald, a 1-year-old mixed breed dog, suddenly has a massive outpouring of families who want...
raleighmag.com
The BBQ Lab is launching a new dinner menu.
Bourbon and barbecue go together. And as if The BBQ Lab hadn’t already made Raleigh go hog wild, what’s next is, well, kind of a pig deal. Releasing next Wednesday, Jan. 18, expect the addition of shareable selects like brisket poutine with white brisket gravy garlic cheese curds, smoked fried wings (exclusive to the Raleigh location), made-in-house BBQ chips with Maytag blue cheese sauce, and so much more.
WRAL
Tar Heel Traveler, Jan. 10, 2023
It's a proud symbol of a fire department's past. The Tar Heel Traveler took a trip to Goldsboro and learned the sentimental story of how a fire truck was lost and now found. It's a proud symbol of a fire department's past. The Tar Heel Traveler took a trip to Goldsboro and learned the sentimental story of how a fire truck was lost and now found.
cbs17
Durham barbeque restaurant struggling to keep doors open amid repair and food costs
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Fabianne Simmons is passionate about the food and the customers she serves. “I’m here you know. To keep my mom out of nursing home is the reason why we are here. I have to fight for this,” she stated. Simmons opened Backyard BBQ...
cbs17
Man hospitalized after shooting near Raleigh park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One man has been transported to the hospital, police confirm, after being shot in Raleigh. The 57-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was shot in Raleigh around 8:15 p.m. on Worley Drive Wednesday, the Raleigh Police Department said. Worley Drive is off...
Dre Bly, UNC agree to part ways
The North Carolina secondary struggled in 2022, allowing 271 passing yards per game, 116th in the NCAA.
