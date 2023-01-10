ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash

ATHENS. Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock, 20, and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, died in a car crash in Athens-Clarke County in Georgia, Atlanta News First reports. Officials say Sunday morning around 2:45 a.m., a 2021 Ford Expedition was traveling south on Barnett Shoals...
UGA player, staffer among two dead after car crash in Athens-Clarke County

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Athens-Clarke County officials identified a UGA player and staff member among the two people killed and a UGA player among the two people injured in a crash early Sunday morning in Athens-Clarke County. Athens-Clarke County officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that around...
Clemson hires TCU’s Garrett Riley as offensive coordinator

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Board of Trustees held a meeting Friday to approve a new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach contract for Garrett Riley. The 33-year-old football coach has been serving in the same position at Texas Christian University this season. The Board approving a three-year deal at $1.75 million...
DHEC: 3 people exposed to rabid fox in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed a rabid fox in Clemson. According to DHEC, the fox found near Sherman Street and Daniel Drive in Clemson tested positive for rabies on Jan. 12. The agency said three people were exposed and...
Annual MLK breakfast in Anderson

Clemson University Public Safety posted an alert about rising concerns over rainbow fentanyl. Kassy Alia Ray, whose husband was killed in the line of duty as a Forest Acres police officer, was the keynote speaker. Baby Clyde Childs passes away after battle with brain and heart defect. Updated: 5 hours...
‘Won’t be the last’: NWS confirms two EF-1 tornadoes in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Weather experts say the South is the region to most likely experience tornadoes in January, and Friday’s number of clean ups is evidence of that. A swirling storm system is responsible for the deaths of at least six people in Alabama. And here in our region the National Weather Service confirmed two EF-1 tornadoes are responsible for damage in Laurens and Greenwood Counties.
Woman used debit card of victim who was hospitalized, officials say

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney Genera’s Office said an Oconee County woman was arrested Friday for the exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Investigators said the victim was an inpatient at Oconee Medical Center and later Seneca Health and Rehabilitation Center. Misty Revis, 37, is accused...
