ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Is Predicting Wild Card Round Blowout

Rob Gronkowski knows a thing or two about playing in the AFC Playoffs. And he's not giving the Baltimore Ravens a chance when it comes to their Wild Card Round matchup against Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Appearing on FanDuel's "Up & Adams" show with Kay Adams, the former All-Pro tight end said ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Predicting the winner of EVERY NFL Wild Card Weekend matchup

The 2022 NFL Playoffs begin this weekend and if you are a fan of football, you will be in heaven as there will be six NFL Wild Card Weekend games played. The action starts on Saturday afternoon with the Seattle Seahawks taking on the San Francisco 49ers and concludes on Monday night with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. Here are my picks for each and every NFL Wild Card Weekend game this weekend.
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
ClutchPoints

Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti

Justin Herbert is the star quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers who’s set to make his first playoff appearance in the 2022 season. He was selected as the sixth overall pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He immediately set multiple rookie NFL records in his first year en […] The post Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

Colin Cowherd Predicts the Results of NFL Wild Card Weekend

Watch Colin Cowherd make his predictions for the upcoming Wild Card Weekend going into an NFL playoffs where Tom Brady and the Bucs are lurking as an enigmatic division champion, the Bills are looking to finally climb Mount Kansas City, the Cowboys are trying to make it back to their first conference championship game since 1996, the Jaguars and Giants are trying to prove themselves as legitimate contenders not only this season but in the future, Lamar Jackson is looking to finally prove himself as a $50 million per year player [if he hasn’t already], and the 49ers and Bengals will shoot for their familiar perches as conference champions.
NBC Sports

Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been limited in practice for several weeks due to a toe injury, but hasn’t missed any playing time because of it. Just as Jacksonville did for the de-facto AFC South championship game against the Titans last week, the Jaguars have listed Lawrence as questionable for Saturday night’s playoff matchup against the Chargers.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Look: Bad Weather Forecasted For NFL Playoff Game

This Saturday's playoff game between the 49ers and Seahawks could be seriously impacted by the weather.  The current forecast for the 49ers-Seahawks game calls for heavy rain and strong winds.  AccuWeather currently predicts a 98 percent chance of rain during Saturday's game. The wind ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Athlon Sports

Look: Sean Payton's Opinion On Kyler Murray Is Going Viral

For a while now, the Arizona Cardinals have been considered the favorite to lure longtime former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton out of retirement. So it comes as no surprise that, after the Cardinals requested and received permission to interview Payton on Wednesday, the NFL world is ...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Big Announcement

The Jacksonville Jaguars will welcome back a familiar face for Saturday night's AFC Wild Card game.  Former Jaguars standout defensive tackle John Henderson will lead the "DUUUUVAL" chant before Jacksonville takes on the Los Angeles Chargers.  If you're not familiar with Henderson, he was ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Report: Sean Payton's Feelings On Kyler Murray Revealed

Over the past few days, three NFL teams have requested permission to interview former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. The Denver Broncos were the first, followed by the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans today. According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Payton was ...
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

Broncos Insider Names 'Dark Horse' For Head Coaching Vacancy

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh has been the hottest name in relation to the Denver Broncos coaching vacancy, but there's at least one dark horse name to watch for according to insider Benjamin Allbright. On Twitter Wednesday, Allbright shared a screenshot of a text conversation he had with a source who ...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

NFL picks against the spread for every Wild Card Weekend game

Pick: 49ers -9.5 The 49ers ended the season on a 10-game win streak. They are the hottest team in the league and haven't missed a beat with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle in the regular season, outscoring its division rival 48-20. The Seahawks lost three of their last five regular season games and scored just 17.8 points per matchup over that span. They also went 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.
The Spun

NFL Referees Have Reportedly Received Notable Instruction

With the NFL playoffs set to begin this Saturday, officials have received special instructions for the Wild Card round.  According to Football Zebras, officials have been told to watch for foreign objects being used to assist field goals and extra point attempts.  These "foreign objects" ...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reveals 1 Aspect Of The NFL That's 'Eroding'

Troy Aikman put the NFL product on blast before the postseason commences. Speaking to Jimmy Traina on the SI Media Podcast, the ESPN broadcaster said the league bases too many decisions on increasing revenue rather than improving the game. In the process, the game "begins to erode." "I think it's ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy