Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officersZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Related
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Look: Rob Gronkowski Is Predicting Wild Card Round Blowout
Rob Gronkowski knows a thing or two about playing in the AFC Playoffs. And he's not giving the Baltimore Ravens a chance when it comes to their Wild Card Round matchup against Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Appearing on FanDuel's "Up & Adams" show with Kay Adams, the former All-Pro tight end said ...
Predicting the winner of EVERY NFL Wild Card Weekend matchup
The 2022 NFL Playoffs begin this weekend and if you are a fan of football, you will be in heaven as there will be six NFL Wild Card Weekend games played. The action starts on Saturday afternoon with the Seattle Seahawks taking on the San Francisco 49ers and concludes on Monday night with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. Here are my picks for each and every NFL Wild Card Weekend game this weekend.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti
Justin Herbert is the star quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers who’s set to make his first playoff appearance in the 2022 season. He was selected as the sixth overall pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He immediately set multiple rookie NFL records in his first year en […] The post Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti appeared first on ClutchPoints.
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Predicts the Results of NFL Wild Card Weekend
Watch Colin Cowherd make his predictions for the upcoming Wild Card Weekend going into an NFL playoffs where Tom Brady and the Bucs are lurking as an enigmatic division champion, the Bills are looking to finally climb Mount Kansas City, the Cowboys are trying to make it back to their first conference championship game since 1996, the Jaguars and Giants are trying to prove themselves as legitimate contenders not only this season but in the future, Lamar Jackson is looking to finally prove himself as a $50 million per year player [if he hasn’t already], and the 49ers and Bengals will shoot for their familiar perches as conference champions.
Everyone Mentioned The Same Name For Alabama Defensive Coordinator Opening
With Pete Golding leaving Alabama to become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of some who will step in and take the role. For Alabama fans and people who know college football, there's one perfect candidate for the job: Former Tennessee head coach ...
Sean Payton 'Appears To Be The Front-Runner' For 1 Head Coaching Job
Thus far, three teams have scheduled interviews with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton for their head coaching vacancies. One of them is the Denver Broncos, who will reportedly interview Payton on Tuesday. NFL writer Mark Maske of the Washington Post thinks the one-time Super ...
NBC Sports
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been limited in practice for several weeks due to a toe injury, but hasn’t missed any playing time because of it. Just as Jacksonville did for the de-facto AFC South championship game against the Titans last week, the Jaguars have listed Lawrence as questionable for Saturday night’s playoff matchup against the Chargers.
Look: Bad Weather Forecasted For NFL Playoff Game
This Saturday's playoff game between the 49ers and Seahawks could be seriously impacted by the weather. The current forecast for the 49ers-Seahawks game calls for heavy rain and strong winds. AccuWeather currently predicts a 98 percent chance of rain during Saturday's game. The wind ...
atozsports.com
Broncos: Fans get coaching news they likely didn’t want to hear
Denver Broncos fans didn’t get the news they wanted on Thursday. In fact. it’s pretty much the opposite. They got the coaching news they didn’t want to see, and no, the Broncos didn’t hire someone that fans didn’t want. In fact, another team may hire...
Look: Sean Payton's Opinion On Kyler Murray Is Going Viral
For a while now, the Arizona Cardinals have been considered the favorite to lure longtime former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton out of retirement. So it comes as no surprise that, after the Cardinals requested and received permission to interview Payton on Wednesday, the NFL world is ...
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Big Announcement
The Jacksonville Jaguars will welcome back a familiar face for Saturday night's AFC Wild Card game. Former Jaguars standout defensive tackle John Henderson will lead the "DUUUUVAL" chant before Jacksonville takes on the Los Angeles Chargers. If you're not familiar with Henderson, he was ...
Report: Sean Payton's Feelings On Kyler Murray Revealed
Over the past few days, three NFL teams have requested permission to interview former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. The Denver Broncos were the first, followed by the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans today. According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Payton was ...
Broncos Insider Names 'Dark Horse' For Head Coaching Vacancy
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh has been the hottest name in relation to the Denver Broncos coaching vacancy, but there's at least one dark horse name to watch for according to insider Benjamin Allbright. On Twitter Wednesday, Allbright shared a screenshot of a text conversation he had with a source who ...
NBC Sports
NFL picks against the spread for every Wild Card Weekend game
Pick: 49ers -9.5 The 49ers ended the season on a 10-game win streak. They are the hottest team in the league and haven't missed a beat with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle in the regular season, outscoring its division rival 48-20. The Seahawks lost three of their last five regular season games and scored just 17.8 points per matchup over that span. They also went 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.
NFL Referees Have Reportedly Received Notable Instruction
With the NFL playoffs set to begin this Saturday, officials have received special instructions for the Wild Card round. According to Football Zebras, officials have been told to watch for foreign objects being used to assist field goals and extra point attempts. These "foreign objects" ...
Troy Aikman Reveals 1 Aspect Of The NFL That's 'Eroding'
Troy Aikman put the NFL product on blast before the postseason commences. Speaking to Jimmy Traina on the SI Media Podcast, the ESPN broadcaster said the league bases too many decisions on increasing revenue rather than improving the game. In the process, the game "begins to erode." "I think it's ...
Comments / 0