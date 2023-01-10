ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Rally held in response to anti-gay graffiti at Rockland County Pride Center

Crowds rallied in response to a recent case of anti-gay graffiti at the Rockland County Pride Center in Nyack. The offensive graffiti was discovered on the building Wednesday and has since been removed. Orangetown police said they are also continuing an investigation of the incident. So far, there is no...
NYACK, NY
News 12

Yonkers teacher Margaret Fountain-Coleman announces mayoral candidacy

A Yonkers teacher announced her candidacy on Sunday for mayor. Margaret Fountain-Coleman made the announcement that she'd be running for office at the Yonkers Veterans Memorial. If elected mayor, she said she would address living costs and ensure that Yonkers is a more affordable place to live for all people.
YONKERS, NY
News 12

Officials: Milford man threatened to kill deputy US Marshal

A Milford man was arrested for allegedly sending threatening texts to a federal officer. According to court documents, Hamilton Clark Smith threatened to harm and kill a deputy U.S. Marshal, along with that person's family. He also reportedly called the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center and said the same thing.
MILFORD, CT

