Rally held in response to anti-gay graffiti at Rockland County Pride Center
Crowds rallied in response to a recent case of anti-gay graffiti at the Rockland County Pride Center in Nyack. The offensive graffiti was discovered on the building Wednesday and has since been removed. Orangetown police said they are also continuing an investigation of the incident. So far, there is no...
NYPD: Woman wanted in Brooklyn subway assault arrested in Georgia, extradited to NYC
Police say 33-year-old Rodlin Gravesande is accused of throwing some kind of chemical substance at a woman in December at the Nostrand Avenue and Winthrop Street subway station.
Yonkers teacher Margaret Fountain-Coleman announces mayoral candidacy
A Yonkers teacher announced her candidacy on Sunday for mayor. Margaret Fountain-Coleman made the announcement that she'd be running for office at the Yonkers Veterans Memorial. If elected mayor, she said she would address living costs and ensure that Yonkers is a more affordable place to live for all people.
City of Newburgh officials criticized for keeping firefighter on the payroll after failing training
City of Newburgh officials are facing criticism for keeping a council member’s grandson on the payroll for almost a year after he failed to pass training required to become a firefighter. News 12 is told that Rayquan Bryant first failed the Westchester Career Firefighter Academy last year – but...
Suffolk DA: 4 Long Islanders charged for fatal botched robbery
Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney says the two women and two male teens tried to rob a marijuana dealer in 2021.
Exclusive: Mother calls for DOE investigation after son with autism returns from school bruised
A Bronx mother is calling for an investigation from the Department of Education, saying her son who has autism came home from school with a bruise on his face.
Nassau BOCES student remembered as kind and talented athlete
Nassau BOCES student Gerrin Hagen was riding his skateboard home from school when he was struck by an SUV on Cantiague Lane in Hicksville around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Funds and support pour in for Hazlet family following fatal house fire
Officials say Jackie Montanaro and her daughter Madelyn found themselves trapped inside the burning house early Friday morning.
Family relieved sister who was missing since December was found after 3 weeks
The family's quest to find Samantha Primus ended Saturday afternoon when they got a tip that she was on the 1 train at the South Ferry station.
Officials: 6 displaced after windy weather fans Wyandanch house fire
Flames engulfed the corner house on Russell Street near New Avenue at around 7 a.m.
Suffolk police: Ridge man killed in Long Island Expressway crash
Suffolk police say Christian Aviles was driving westbound on the LIE around 4 a.m. They say the car hit the center divider east of Exit 61 in Holtsville.
Robotics competition in Floral Park aims to inspire students to seek STEM careers
Long Island students got to show off their technical skills in a robotics competition in Floral Park Sunday. FIRST Long Island and Sewanhaka High School hosted 40 teams around Nassau and Suffolk in a special robotics competition, all to promote STEM education. The mission of FIRST is to inspire young...
Last defendants in 'Junior' case all sentenced to at least 12 years
The last group of defendants charged in the death of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz were sentenced Friday after admitting their guilt in the case.
Questions swirl about Roselle mayor's use of municipal car after documents reveal $5K worth of E-ZPass violations
News 12 has received documents showing Roselle Mayor Shaw racked up nearly $5,000 worth of E-ZPass violations.
Officials: Milford man threatened to kill deputy US Marshal
A Milford man was arrested for allegedly sending threatening texts to a federal officer. According to court documents, Hamilton Clark Smith threatened to harm and kill a deputy U.S. Marshal, along with that person's family. He also reportedly called the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center and said the same thing.
1 firefighter injured in 2-alarm Bronx apartment fire
Dozens of residents woke up to their Bronx apartment building in flames Friday morning, according to fire officials.
NYPD: Teenage boy stabbed while leaving school
The 14-year-old victim was stabbed in the back as he was walking outside of M.S. 301, located on Cauldwell Avenue, where there are also other schools and playgrounds nearby.
Police: Woman critically injured in shooting at East Islip bar; suspect at large
Police say a woman was critically injured in an overnight shooting at a bar in East Islip. Authorities say it happened around 1:10 a.m. at the Outfield Pub on Carleton Avenue. Police say a man pressed a gun against another man and an altercation broke out, causing the gun to discharge.
Chick-fil-A coming to Yonkers following city's planning board approval
The restaurant will open at the corner of Central Park and Roxbury Drive. The spot used to be an HSBC bank.
Yonkers police: Woman stabbed, man injured in apparent domestic incident
Yonkers police told News 12 they anticipate criminal charges will be filed once they determine the primary aggressor.
