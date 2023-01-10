Read full article on original website
Flood Watch issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-13 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Frazier Mountain Communities; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; South End of the Lower Sierra; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side Mountains South of 198; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central California, including the following areas, Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow -Lost Hills - I5, Caruthers -San Joaquin -Selma, Coalinga -Avenal, Delano- Wasco-Shafter, Frazier Mountain Communities, Fresno-Clovis, Fresno-Tulare Foothills, Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Grapevine, Hanford -Corcoran -Lemoore, Kern River Valley, Los Banos -Dos Palos, Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa- Madera Lower Sierra, Merced -Madera -Mendota, Planada -Le Grand -Snelling, San Joaquin River Canyon, Sequoia NP, South End San Joaquin Valley, South End Sierra Foothills, South End of the Lower Sierra, Southeast San Joaquin Valley, Tehachapi, Visalia -Porterville -Reedley, West Side Mountains South of 198, West Side Mountains north of 198, West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties, and Yosemite Valley. * From Saturday morning through Sunday morning * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.
Flood Watch issued for Grapevine, Kern River Valley, San Joaquin River Canyon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Grapevine; Kern River Valley; San Joaquin River Canyon; Sequoia NP; Tehachapi; Yosemite Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central California, including the following areas, Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow -Lost Hills - I5, Caruthers -San Joaquin -Selma, Coalinga -Avenal, Delano- Wasco-Shafter, Frazier Mountain Communities, Fresno-Clovis, Fresno-Tulare Foothills, Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Grapevine, Hanford -Corcoran -Lemoore, Kern River Valley, Los Banos -Dos Palos, Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa- Madera Lower Sierra, Merced -Madera -Mendota, Planada -Le Grand -Snelling, San Joaquin River Canyon, Sequoia NP, South End San Joaquin Valley, South End Sierra Foothills, South End of the Lower Sierra, Southeast San Joaquin Valley, Tehachapi, Visalia -Porterville -Reedley, West Side Mountains South of 198, West Side Mountains north of 198, West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties, and Yosemite Valley. * From Saturday morning through Sunday morning * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.
