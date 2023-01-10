Aaron Lewis ‘2023 American Patriot Acoustic Tour’ Making a Stop at the Cajundome Convention Center on March 8th

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
That Time the UL Pride of Acadiana Marching Band Introduced Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the Cajundome
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - February 18, 2013 was one of the coolest nights in the history of the Cajundome!. An arena that has seen so many exciting Ragin' Cajuns and Top 28 High School basketball games - as well as other sporting events - was rockin' that night as WWE Raw was in town and so was Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson! He had just won the WWE Championship the night before against another all-time great WWE performer John Cena and he was ready to celebrate with the Cajun community in Lafayette.
St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Rayne, La. is Called the ‘Wrong Way Cemetery’—Why?
At first glance, you probably don't notice anything unusual about St. Joseph's Cemetery in Rayne, Louisiana but there is something strange about this Louisiana cemetery that makes it one of a kind. To symbolize the beginning and end of life, most cemeteries in the United States face East-West aligning with...
Old Dat Dog Building Getting New Tenant + New Discount Store Opening Soon in Lafayette
It's a seemingly never-ending cycle keeping up with the changes in the Lafayette business landscape. But we have information on two new tenants coming to the Hub City. First, we'll start downtown with the former Dat Dog building on the corner of Jefferson St and E Cypress St. The business...
Register for Hospice of Acadiana’s 5k Memorial Run and 1 Mile Walk
Registration is now open for Hit The Road with Hospice of Acadiana 5K Memorial Run & 1 Mile Walk. The Hit the Road with Hospice of Acadiana 5K Memorial Run & 1 Mile Walk will take place on March 25, 2023. The race will start at Hospice of Acadiana at...
Superior Grill Just Posted the Update That Lafayette Residents Have Been Waiting For
Ever since Superior Grill announced they would be opening a location in Lafayette, residents have been anticipating their opening. It has been a little over a year since we learned that Superior Grill would be opening on the property that the old Randol's Restaurant called home for decades. There was...
Lafayette TikTok Star Food Critic Waffler69, Real Name Taylor LeJeune, Dies at Age 33
Lafayette TikTok food critic waffler69, whose real name was Taylor LeJeune, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 11) at age 33 according to his brother Clayton. waffler69 passed away from a presumed heart attack. waffler was known for eating many different types of food items that ranged from Dollar Tree steaks to '90s Batman promotional candy and oftentimes, unique local cuisine.
2023 Scott Mardi Gras Parade Route Undergoes Major Changes
The City of Scott puts on one of the best and biggest Mardi Gras parades in all of Acadiana, but if you're planning to attend this year, you should be aware of a major change. The organizers of the parade have announced that the parade route will undergo some significant changes in 2023. For one, it's basically changing directions entirely. (More on that in a bit.)
Another Lafayette Location of a Popular Restaurant Opens Soon
One of the most enjoyable things about Lafayette is the food and the music. It seems like we just can't get enough of either of these two things. There is some good news today as a local restaurant says they will be expanding. The Lafayette eatery has announced their plans...
Louisiana Mega Millions Winners – Points of Purchase Confirmed
The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game has once again produced big-money winners in the state of Louisiana. Earlier drawings this month have produced winners in Eunice, New Orleans, Slidell, and other municipalities, large and small across The Bayou State. And while the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion dollars (estimated)...
La Espuela Cantina & Grill Opening New Location in Lafayette
There is another Mexican restaurant coming to Lafayette. La Espuela Cantina & Grill will be opening in the former Picante and Sombrero location at 3255 NW Evangeline Thruway. The name of this restaurant may sound familiar because this family-owned business started out in St. Martinville. The newest expansion to North...
Louisiana DOTD Announces Repair Plan for I-10 Overpass in Lafayette
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced its plans to repair the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 in Lafayette. On January 3, 2023, the overpass was damaged when it was struck by a truck hauling an escalator. Multiple lanes on both interstates were forced to close as a result.
Fentanyl Claims 2 Lives, Hospitalizes 2 in Duson
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's been a tough start to 2023 in the town of Duson. The city recorded the first homicide in Lafayette Parish on Tuesday when the body of Megan Goins was found shot to death on Stagecoach Lane. A suspect has been arrested in her homicide.
Baton Rouge Police Can Give Drivers $250 Voucher to Fix Car Lights Instead of Tickets
If you're in the Baton Rouge area and you get stopped by a cop because you have a burned-out tail light, there's a good chance you'll get some help versus getting a ticket. There's a new program starting soon there called Lights On! and it's designed to help drivers. Basically, it allows police officers to give out vouchers to drivers to help pay for repairs if they have a broken tail light or burned-out turn signal.
Tragedy in Lafayette Parish as a Rayne Man Dies in a Crash
A tragedy unfolded early Sunday morning as a crash resulted in a Rayne man's death. Louisiana State Police Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says the crash happened at around 1:30 this morning on Riceland Road near Ridge Road as the victim was thrown from a utility vehicle. Gossen says the man,...
4 Arrested After Deputies Intercept Package Containing Meth Bound for St. Martin Parish Jail
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - Four people have been arrested after two women took a care package to two men in St. Martinville. The problem? The care package was methamphetamine and other narcotics, and the men are inmates. Bridget Victoriano, 60, of Henderson, and Joelee Myers, 29, of Cecilia...
Two People Safely Evacuated After Kitchen Fire in Scott Apartment
SCOTT, La. (KPEL News) - A two-story four-plex had to be evacuated after one of the apartments in the building caught fire on Wednesday morning. According to the Scott Fire Department, around 9:30 a.m., responders were called out on a commercial fire at Marigny Circle in Scott. First arrivals noticed smoke coming from the building and investigated. What they found was a heavy fire in the kitchen/living room area of the apartment of a downstairs unit.
Lafayette Police Officer Assists Young Lady After Bike is Stolen
We love stories that end like this. A young lady recently had her bike stolen in Lafayette, and when a Lafayette Police Officer heard her story, she knew she had to do something for her. Officer Morgan Colla of LPD recently responded to a call in reference to a stolen...
Woman Found Dead in Duson
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A woman is dead and detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are trying to figure out who killed her. Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called out to the 200 block of Stagecoach Lane in Duson. Authorities were told there was an...
Vehicle Crashes into Back Patio of a Home in Broussard
Authorities are on the scene of an accident in Broussard and eyewitnesses tell us that a vehicle has allegedly crashed into the back of a home. A photo sent to us by a listener backs up numerous reports we received around 8 a.m. Thursday morning (Jan. 12) about a crash involving a vehicle that reportedly came to a halt on the back patio of a Broussard home.
Washington Man Dies Following Dump Truck Crash Under Interstate 10 Overpass
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - At the beginning of 2023, an 18-wheeler hauling an excavator caused Interstate 10 at its overpass over Interstate 49 to be shut down as it damaged the overpass. Louisiana DOTD officials have announced a repair plan to fix it. Fortunately, the driver wasn't killed or...
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1