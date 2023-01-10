Read full article on original website
6,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Sold At Walmart Have Been Recalled
When companies issue recalls on food products, it can make consumers collectively hold their breath. You might wonder if the recall will affect you in some way. When it involves items like chicken, perhaps bacteria like Salmonella or listeria spring to mind. After all, just last year, listeria infections were linked to the recall of nearly 9 million pounds of frozen Tyson chicken (via Today). But that is not the problem here.
Walmart chicken products recalled in 28 states
Mountain View Packaging recalled 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée products that were sold to Walmart stores nationwide.
