tripsavvy.com
The Top 5 National Parks in Michigan
With its abundance of national parks, lakeshores and scenic trails, Michigan didn’t earn its tourism moniker “Pure Michigan” without merit. Blessed with forests, lakes, beaches and more, the state’s national parks provide year-round outdoor recreation, whether it’s kayaking in July or cross-country skiing in January. It’s also bordered by all but one of the Great Lakes (Lake Ontario), which means beaches galore.
nomadlawyer.org
07 Best Affordable Places To Live In Michigan
Places To Live In Michigan: Michigan is always famous for its beautiful and grand lakes, industries, lighthouses, big towns, gorgeous views from the coast area and landscape. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“. But apart from this, Michigan is also a quiet affordable city to live,...
'Up North' Michigan golf courses crack Golfweek's Top 200 residential layouts in U.S.
Spring is coming and the itch to get on the golf course in warmer weather is growing for Michiganders. To help you through the winter blues, Golfweek this week released its Top 200 residential golf courses in the United States for 2023, and our great state of Pure Michigan has three courses on...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Great Lakes perch from Bergers Family Restaurant
FRANKENLUST TWP, MI — Bergers Family Restaurant, located on Westside Saginaw Road in Bay County, is known near and far for its fried perch and other Great Lakes fish dinners. Bruce Berger, fourth-generation owner, said fish dinners, especially the fried Great Lakes perch, are what Bergers customers love best.
Michigan Restaurants On The Food Network That Have Since Closed
There's just something about food that just brings everyone together. Young, old, or even middle-aged. It's something to literally sit down about and enjoy. If you're a major foodie, chances are you have the TV set on the Food Network in your home. Michigan Restaurants That Were On The Food...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like having pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
The Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Michigan In 2023
While I don't think anyone would deny the state is a gem in itself, every gem can have a visible scratch or two on it. With that being said, have you ever wondered where some of the worst places to live in Michigan were?. The Most Dangerous Places To Live...
Michigan’s first rail-bike adventures will roll this summer near Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, MI - A new kind of low-key outdoor adventure is being planned for Northern Michigan this summer. It’s designed to bring together people who like to pedal, and those who just love the scenic railroad corridors that crisscross this vacation hotspot. Wheels on Rails, the first rail-biking...
Where is the Best Affordable Place to Retire in the U.S? It’s in Michigan!
If you are thinking of retirement or close to it, you may also be thinking of where you would like to retire. You would like a great place to live with lots of things to do, scenic, friendly, and most of all affordable. The website Realtor.com put this question to...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan
When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
Bizarre January warm-up coming to Michigan, Great Lakes Region
We often have small stretches of mild weather here in Michigan in January. The coming warm stretch will probably be thought of as bizarre by most Michiganders. We have always called a couple of days warming above 32 degrees in January the “January Thaw.” For over 30 years as a meteorologist people have asked me if I think we will have a January thaw. We usually do have a January thaw in Lower Michigan with one to three days with afternoon temperatures warming into the mid-to-upper 30s.
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounter
A Michigan witness at Detroit reported watching a “dark shadow” crossing a nearby parking lot and then an unusual evening encounter at 11:24 a.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Keep an Eye on Your Pets, It’s Coyote Breeding Season in Michigan
If you've been hearing or seeing coyotes a bit more than usual in your area, it's because it's their breeding season in Michigan. Regardless if you live in the country or the city, coyotes are everywhere right now. The main thing that you need to be concerned with is your...
'I'm shocked that he survived'; Michigan man exceeds expectations in his recovery after motorcycle accident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is back at work after a devastating motorcycle crash less than a year ago. In Michigan, motorcycle-involved crashes are up about 20 percent in 2021 from the year before. Fatalities have increased about nine percent as well. Sean Campbell only has...
Bears in Michigan Dumps and How to Keep Them Out of Your Trash
It's almost like a rite of passage for anyone who goes camping in northern Michigan...you drive to the nearby dump and wait for the bears to come out. Sometimes all you get are raccoons...but the bears are there. There are chipmunks, squirrels, rats, and various birds that abound in the dump – but who cares? We wanna see the bears.
Where did the usual ice on the Great Lakes go?
Over the last 50 years, winter temperatures have warmed by as much as 4.4 degrees in Lansing and nearly 4.7 degrees in Grand Rapids.
WILX-TV
More than 5 million Mega Million tickets purchased in Michigan for Friday’s drawing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While some may consider Friday the 13th an unlucky day, someone could become extremely wealthy after Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. The drawing is worth $1.35 billion - the fourth-largest lottery price in U.S. history. The cash option is $724.6 million. More than 5.5 million Mega...
gandernewsroom.com
Top 10: Deadliest Counties in Michigan for Car Crashes
MICHIGAN—Data shows that traffic fatalities rose 7.2% in 2020 to nearly 39,000 nationwide—the most deaths recorded since 2007. Qualifying this disturbing fact are several common denominators behind traffic deaths such as impaired driving, failure to use a seat belt, and excessive speed. These are the counties in Michigan...
fox2detroit.com
Do Not Eat Fish: MDHHS updates guidelines for eating rainbow smelt, carp from some Michigan lakes
(FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released new guidelines Thursday regarding how much carp and rainbow smelt people should eat from certain lakes. These recommendations are based on chemical levels found in these bodies of water, including elevated levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) in smelt and elevated levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in carp. These chemicals can build up in fish and in people who eat the fish.
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this week
A local restaurant serving up some "unconventional" menu combinations recently opened a new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. If you ever dreamed of putting Cool Ranch Dorritos on a cheeseburger, you must give Taystee's Burgers a try.
