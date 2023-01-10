ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 1

Related
tripsavvy.com

The Top 5 National Parks in Michigan

With its abundance of national parks, lakeshores and scenic trails, Michigan didn’t earn its tourism moniker “Pure Michigan” without merit. Blessed with forests, lakes, beaches and more, the state’s national parks provide year-round outdoor recreation, whether it’s kayaking in July or cross-country skiing in January. It’s also bordered by all but one of the Great Lakes (Lake Ontario), which means beaches galore.
MICHIGAN STATE
nomadlawyer.org

07 Best Affordable Places To Live In Michigan

Places To Live In Michigan: Michigan is always famous for its beautiful and grand lakes, industries, lighthouses, big towns, gorgeous views from the coast area and landscape. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“. But apart from this, Michigan is also a quiet affordable city to live,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan

When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Bizarre January warm-up coming to Michigan, Great Lakes Region

We often have small stretches of mild weather here in Michigan in January. The coming warm stretch will probably be thought of as bizarre by most Michiganders. We have always called a couple of days warming above 32 degrees in January the “January Thaw.” For over 30 years as a meteorologist people have asked me if I think we will have a January thaw. We usually do have a January thaw in Lower Michigan with one to three days with afternoon temperatures warming into the mid-to-upper 30s.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Bears in Michigan Dumps and How to Keep Them Out of Your Trash

It's almost like a rite of passage for anyone who goes camping in northern Michigan...you drive to the nearby dump and wait for the bears to come out. Sometimes all you get are raccoons...but the bears are there. There are chipmunks, squirrels, rats, and various birds that abound in the dump – but who cares? We wanna see the bears.
MICHIGAN STATE
gandernewsroom.com

Top 10: Deadliest Counties in Michigan for Car Crashes

MICHIGAN—Data shows that traffic fatalities rose 7.2% in 2020 to nearly 39,000 nationwide—the most deaths recorded since 2007. Qualifying this disturbing fact are several common denominators behind traffic deaths such as impaired driving, failure to use a seat belt, and excessive speed. These are the counties in Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Do Not Eat Fish: MDHHS updates guidelines for eating rainbow smelt, carp from some Michigan lakes

(FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released new guidelines Thursday regarding how much carp and rainbow smelt people should eat from certain lakes. These recommendations are based on chemical levels found in these bodies of water, including elevated levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) in smelt and elevated levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in carp. These chemicals can build up in fish and in people who eat the fish.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy