Report: WWE Talent Will “100%” Walk Out If Saudi Deal Goes Through
WWE could be about to see an exodus of talent if the reports of a deal with Saudi Arabia turn out to be accurate. This week, it was reported that WWE has been purchased by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, though neither side has confirmed these reports. Speaking during...
Reason Why Becky Lynch Missed WWE RAW, The Rock Praises Lynch
Becky Lynch did not appear on this week’s WWE RAW because she is in Memphis working on NBC’s “Young Rock” series. Lynch first appeared as rocker Cyndi Lauper on the season premiere of “Young Rock” in November. She announced on Twitter that she will be returning to the set of Lauper this week.
Update On Bo Dallas Future With WWE
Bray Wyatt’s brother Bo Dallas was reported backstage at WWE Raw in Birmingham, Alabama as speculation continues over a return. With the often touted speculation that he is the man behind the Uncle Howdy mask, recent reports have suggested that the wearer of the mask does so backstage as well as in the ring.
Tony Khan Comments On Vince McMahon’s Return To WWE
The wrestling world is still reeling from the news that Vince McMahon, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios were elected back to WWE’s Board of Directors. In July 2022, McMahon announced his retirement and stepped down as WWE CEO, leading to Triple H taking over WWE creative. Vince is back to help with media rights negotiations and a potential sale of the company.
Bobby Lashley Reacts To His WWE RAW Return
Bobby Lashley is a former 2-time WWE Champion and continues to be one of the most respected stars in the company. His current stint in WWE is undoubtedly his best one yet, as WWE finally realized just how dominant Lashley could be if he is booked right. Lashley was also absent from WWE television for a while as part of his current storyline. He finally returned on RAW this week and has now reacted to his return.
New Official WWE Title For William Regal Revealed
Pwinsider has an update on William Regal’s new title in WWE since he returned to the company. Regal started his behind-the-scenes duties with WWE last week. The report notes that Vice President, Global Talent Development is Regal’s new formal position within WWE. Regal recently left AEW to join...
Two Hall Of Famers Booked For The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Special
The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary episode is scheduled for January 23 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. It’s been reported that WWE was working on plans to make this a big episode to celebrate 30 years of their flagship TV show. According to a recent report from...
Bold WWE Royal Rumble Prediction #1: Sasha Banks and Naomi Return
And I know, she did return. To wrestling. In Japan. But this was just a door opening to her WWE return during the Women’s Royal Rumble. Hear me out. “Mercedes Moné” returns to the WWE. Sasha Banks and the WWE both know that Sasha will not be...
WWE Announces Two Huge Title Matches For NXT Vengeance Day
Coming out of this week’s New Year’s Evil themed episode of NXT, WWE has announced two huge title matches for the upcoming NXT: Vengeance Day pay-per-view event. Bron Breakker retained the WWE NXT Title after defeating Grayson Waller by countout as the ropes broke during the match, causing Waller to spill to the outside. Shawn Michaels later announced that a rematch will take place at Vengeance Day inside a steel cage.
Mercedes Monè Thanks Fans For NJPW Battle In The Valley Sellout
Mercedes Monè tweeted a thank you message earlier today on the heels of the announcement that New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Battle In The Valley event next month has sold out. Taking place on Saturday, February 18 from the San Jose Civic Center, Monè will challenge KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship.
New Names Revealed for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match, Updated Line-Up
The first RAW Superstars for the WWE Royal Rumble matches have been announced. Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory all confirmed their spots in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match on this week’s RAW. They will compete in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match alongside Ricochet and WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston.
WWE Producers Revealed for This Week’s RAW and Main Event
The WWE Producers for this week’s RAW tapings from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our full RAW recap. Below are the RAW and Main Event producers for this week:. * Shane Helms produced Kevin Owens vs....
WWE NXT Announcer Departs From The Company
Sudu Shah is no longer with WWE, as the NXT Level Up commentator took to Twitter today to announce that he has departed from the company. Before signing with WWE, Shah worked for Fox 5 News in Atlanta and as a sports anchor on WMC-TV in Memphis for three years.
Update On The WWE Return Status Of Doudrop
WWE Superstar Doudrop has not appeared on WWE TV since she had a match alongside Nikki A.S.H in September on NXT. The team faced Toxic Attraction and came out with a victory. Doudrop recently responded to a fan on social media stating the reason why she has been off TV is that she has been overcoming an illness. In a new report by PWInsider, their sources state that Doudrop will return around the time of the Royal Rumble. She will be returning back to the Raw brand where she was last featured.
AEW Dynamite Ratings For 1/11/23
Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS pulled in 967,000 viewers, up from the show last week that did 864,000. They drew a 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.26. AEW Dynamite ranked #3 in the top 150 shows on cable for...
Jeff Jarrett Says He Is Proud Of Impact Wrestling’s Success Despite Rocky Relationship
On the latest “Talk is Jericho” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett opened up about his back-and-forth relationship with Impact Wrestling to reveal that he is proud of the success the company has achieved following his departure. In 2002, Jarrett and his father together founded NWA: Total...
Chris Jericho And JAS Attend LA Kings Game
AEW’s Chris Jericho made an appearance at last night’s LA Kings game at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Jericho, in town for tomorrow night’s Dynamite at the Kia Forum, attended the NHL game with members of the Jericho Appreciation Society. The Kings defeated the Edmonton...
NJPW Announces Mercedes Mone vs. KAIRI Is Sold Out At Battle In The Valley
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that next month’s Battle in the Valley event, which includes Mercedes Mone (formerly known as Sasha Banks) vs. KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship, has sold out. All the action will go down from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose,...
Final Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT (1/10/23)
Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center:. NXT Championship: Bron Breakker defends against Grayson Waller. 20-woman battle royal (winner faces Roxanne Perez at Vengeance Day) You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com....
Updated Betting Odds Released For Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill Pay-Per-View Event
The most recent odds for Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view event on Friday night in Atlanta, GA have been released. They are listed below and were provided to us by BetOnline. IMPACT World Championship Match Winner. Josh Alexander (c) -5000 (1/50) Bully Ray +1000 (10/1) IMPACT Knockouts World...
