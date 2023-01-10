Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KETV.com
Student with gun inside an Omaha high school taken into custody
OMAHA, Neb. — A student with a gun inside an Omaha high school was taken into custody after a pursuit on Thursday afternoon. Around 12:15 p.m., a school resource officer at Omaha North High School suspected a student in the school was in possession of a gun, according to authorities.
klkntv.com
‘It is the most cruel thing:’ Mom of Nebraska City student details abuse allegations
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The mother of a special-needs student at Nebraska City High School is speaking out about allegations of abuse. So far, one teacher has been charged with felony child abuse of the student, and two paraprofessionals are charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Jennifer Egri, the mother...
fox42kptm.com
UPDATE: Two minors cited and a minor and an adult booked for school threat incident
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — UPDATE 2:25 PM: Two minors have been cited for disorderly conduct, and one minor and one adult have been booked for terroristic threats in the incident, according to a press release from OPD. 11-year-old cited for disorderly conduct. 12-year-old cited for disorderly conduct. 15-year-old male...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha student charged with gun possession at high school
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska high school student was arrested on suspicion of possessing a gun on school grounds after staff broke up a fight Thursday, police and school officials said. The 17-year-old boy fled after the altercation and was chased by a police officer assigned to Omaha...
iheart.com
Nebraska Prison Employee Arrested
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an employee faces criminal charges. Corrections says the Nebraska State Patrol arrested 57-year old Kelly Surrounded at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. The department says Surrounded is accused of providing use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person, violating state statute. Surrounded...
News Channel Nebraska
Correctional employee arrested in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said 57-year-old Kelly Surrounded reportedly gave a state-issued phone to an inmate. He was arrested on Wednesday by NSP. Officials said Surrounded was a...
News Channel Nebraska
Three juveniles arrested in connection to alleged threats made on social media
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have been investigating alleged threats made on Instagram to schools in the Omaha area, and have arrested three teens in connection to the alleged threats. As of Thursday morning around 6:30 a.m., the Omaha Police Department said they had arrested three juveniles for terroristic threats and...
Community Corrections Center-Lincoln staff member arrested
A press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced the arrest of a staff member.
Armed Omaha North High School student arrested after altercation
A 17-year-old male student was arrested following an altercation at Omaha North High School on Thursday just after noon.
WOWT
Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member was arrested today by the State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, provided use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person. Nebraska state law classifies the conveyance of...
kmaland.com
KMAland superintendent charged with OWI
(Creston) -- The superintendent of the Sidney, South Page and East Mills School Districts faces OWI charges following an arrest over the weekend. According to a Creston Police report published in the Creston News Advertiser, 58-year-old Timothy Hood of Creston was arrested early Sunday morning at the Union County Law Enforcement Center on a charge of OWI, first offense. Police say officers stopped a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado on Highway 34 shortly after 11:30 Saturday evening after it was observed making a right turn from the left turn lane. Contact was made with Hood, whom authorities allege had the odor of alcoholic beverages on his breath, with bloodshot, watery eyes and impaired balance. Hood also allegedly made statements about consuming alcohol that evening. Hood reportedly consented to the HGN test, which he failed, and refused all other field sobriety testing.
KETV.com
Omaha Police: Four people arrested for making school threat
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said Thursday four people have been arrested related to a school threat posted on Instagram referencing the date Jan. 25. The four are facing charges of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. An 18-year-old woman, identified as Itzel Bravo was taken into custody for terroristic...
klkntv.com
New specialty license plate will help fund History Nebraska’s educational programs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – History Nebraska has released a new specialty license plate that will help fund its educational programs. The plate was released on Thursday and features a design similar to the Good Life highway signs seen across the state. “The Good Life signs we see on the...
doniphanherald.com
Creighton Prep student remembered as charismatic, smart and funny
OMAHA — The 15-year-old Omaha boy who drowned earlier this month while on a family vacation is being remembered as charming, charismatic, smart and funny. Will Visty, who was a freshman at Omaha Creighton Prep, died Jan. 5 in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. That evening, his mother Mandy Visty said, Will was swimming with two of his siblings in the shallow pool of the rental home where the family was staying. He had been challenging himself to swim laps without coming up for air, but he ended up passing out.
klkntv.com
Meet Raleigh and Makayla, shorthair kittens at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time to meet two new pets up for adoption at the Capital Humane Society. Executive Director Matt Madcharo stopped by the Channel 8 studio with two adoptable kittens. Raleigh and Makayla are domestic shorthairs, around 5 months old,...
News Channel Nebraska
Parking spot disagreement leads to standoff in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A standoff occurred in Lincoln after a man reportedly pulled out a handgun on a woman during a disagreement about a parking spot. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to to the 900 block of Washington St. around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a reported threats complaint.
ourchanginglives.com
Life In The Past Lane – Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall
Imagine being at a dig site, when suddenly you uncover volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. As you carefully dig through the layers, you discover the remains of elephants, rhinos, and horses that roamed the lands long ago. The excitement must have seized their hearts as they made these amazing discoveries. Now fast-forward to today, and we have the opportunity to see many of these artifacts with a visit to the Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. Located in the heart of Lincoln, this museum offers visitors a chance to see life in the past lane.
Family owners say Nettie's was looted immediately following fire
Two days before Christmas, Bellevue restaurant Nettie’s was destroyed in a fire. Michelle Lyons says that, since the fire, most of the community has been supportive.
WOWT
Nebraska woman gets charged $49k for a $14 lunch bill
A Bellevue family is still displaced one month after an alleged drunk driver plowed into their home. Omaha sports figure and jeweler team to benefit women. An Omaha athlete is using her jewelry line to support women in the metro. Plans to revitalize North Omaha Airport taking off. Updated: 16...
News Channel Nebraska
Falls City man to pay medical expenses after beer garden assault
FALLS CITY – District Judge Julie Smith sentenced 32-year-old Noah Hall to two years probation for a May 20 assault saying it is the best way to ensure he pays restitution for victim’s medical expenses. An arrest affidavit says police responded to a Chase Street residence and found...
Comments / 0