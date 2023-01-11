Surveillance video captures deadly quadruple shooting in Mayfair 02:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A quadruple shooting that left three men dead Monday night in Mayfair was caught on surveillance video. The Philadelphia Police Department believes the victims were targeted, but investigators stopped short of saying why.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday on Guilford Street near the Roosevelt Mall.

A security camera captured cars passing by as four men walked across the street when a shooter fires a blast of gunfire at them.

Three victims dropped to the ground as a fourth person ran for their life.

"It was bang, bang, bang, bang, bang," John Sullivan, of Mayfair, said. "I heard what I thought was either fireworks or one big long shot of bullets."

A bullet hole was found in the windshield of Sullivan's car.

Shell case markings are scattered all over the road.

Police say 50 shots were fired.

"It's horrible," Jan Sablich, of Mayfair, said. "This was such a wonderful place to live and it's really getting scary."

Security video also showed what appears to be the gunman's vehicle leaving the scene and driving over at least two victims' bodies. Another victim who ran inside a home was later pronounced dead.

"It was crazy because when I finally did look out the window, one guy was laying on the ground, but he was still moving," Antonio Wade, of Mayfair, said. "So I think someone picked him up and put him in the truck and tried to get him to the hospital."

The three men who were killed were 18, 19 and 24 years old. The fourth victim remains in critical condition.

"I don't know the people. I don't know if they're from right here," Sablich said. "It's horrible. Something's got to be done."

At this time, the victims' identities have not been released.

No arrests have been made.