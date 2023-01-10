ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

wnky.com

Human Trafficking Awareness Day: know the signs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- Today is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day and local law enforcement wants you to know the signs and how to get help. Some signs of human trafficking are appearing malnourished, showing signs of abuse, lacking official identification documents or not allowing someone to go in public alone.
wnky.com

BGPD invites you to their open house

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Police Department is hiring and wants to see you next week if you’re interested. The police department is looking to get some more cadets in training this year now that they hire year round. As they wrap up their current cadet class, they’re having an open house on January 17 at 5 p.m. to allow the community to swing by and ask any questions or voice concerns about being a police officer.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

UPDATE: WCSO arrests man after package theft

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Warren County man is facing charges following the theft of a package from a front porch. On Monday, Jan. 9, authorities asked the public’s help in locating a man in a surveillance video, which police say showed the man stealing a package from a home off of Memphis Junction Road.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Local artist honored during Governor’s Awards in the Arts

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One Warren County woman is being recognized for her outstanding work in sharing personal history through art. The Governor’s Awards in the Arts honors individuals and organizations who have made extraordinary and significant contributions to the arts in Kentucky. Maxine Ray is a Western...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Med Center Health at WKU Health Services opening Jan. 16

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Starting Monday, Jan. 16, Med Center Health will occupy the WKU Health Services space and begin offering services to WKU students, faculty and staff. According to a release by Med Center Health, the company began management of the WKU Health Services clinic located at 1681 Normal Drive at the beginning of the month on the Bowling Green campus of WKU.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Gatton Academy Girl takes on Washsington, D.C.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Greenwood High School senior and Gatton Academy student just won an award for top presentation at the Kentucky Academy of Science’s latest annual meeting. The KSA is to “foster scientific discovery and understanding in Kentucky” and of the ways they do so are...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Society for Science names 2 Kentucky students top scholars

SOUTH CENTRAL, Ky. – The Society of Science just released their 300 finalists from the Regeneron Science Talent Search and two young women from South Central Kentucky made the first cut. A Gatton Academy student and Glasgow High School senior are among 300 of “300 top young scientists and...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

Pet of the Day: Titan

For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met with a snuggly husky named Titan. He might still act like a puppy, but this guy is ten years old! Titan still has a lot of energy in him and is ready to find his forever home at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Throwback Thursday: Remembering the Howard Johnson’s tragedy

Twenty-seven years ago this week, the Bowling Green community was still reeling. from the aftermath of the infamous fire that burned down the Howard Johnson’s. motel on the 31-W Bypass. We were reminded of this story by Karen Foley, a City of. Bowling Green employee in Neighborhood & Community...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

What is the new Covid strain XBB.1.5?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-“We have yet another variant of Covid-19,” said Norton Children’s Infectious Diseases Dr. Kris Bryant. This new variant is called XBB.1.5. It was first detected in the fall in the northeastern part of the country. “It seems to be a combination of two earlier omicron...
wnky.com

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 2 Kentucky stores

(CNN) – Bed, Bath & Beyond is running out of options to avoid bankruptcy after disappointing holiday sales. The retailer reports it lost $393 million in the last quarter, and sales fell by a third compared to the same time last year. The company admitted in a regulatory filing...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

BG pediatrician ‘kids flu numbers declining’ despite fear

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Despite Kentucky matching a record number of pediatric flu deaths this season, one local pediatrician says there’s not much cause for alarm, especially if you’ve had your flu shot. Mid-December, the state tied its record for the highest number of child influenza deaths....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

WKU Professor helps design float for Rose Bowl Parade

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-If you were watching the Rose Bowl parade on TV and admired the beautiful floats, we have news for you- a WKU professor helped to design one of them!. Clinical Assistant Professor of Horticulture Roger Dennis has designed a float for the parade since 2006. He works with the Cal Poly students to create and engineer a float that is 55 feet long, 25 feet tall and 18 feet wide!
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Hot Rods Announce Historic Executive Changes

Bowling Green, Kentucky– The reigning, back-to-back South Atlantic League Champion Bowling Green Hot Rods (High-A Affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) are excited to announce the promotions of Eric C. Leach to President, Kyle Wolz to General Manager, and Ashlee Wilson to Assistant General Manager, becoming the first female executive in club history.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

McKnight, Allen lead Western Kentucky past UAB 80-78

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Dayvion McKnight scored 27 points and Dontaie Allen sealed the victory with a 3-pointer with 29 seconds remaining as Western Kentucky knocked off UAB 80-78 on Wednesday. McKnight shot 10 for 21 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Hilltoppers (10-6,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

