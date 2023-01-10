Read full article on original website
Human Trafficking Awareness Day: know the signs
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- Today is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day and local law enforcement wants you to know the signs and how to get help. Some signs of human trafficking are appearing malnourished, showing signs of abuse, lacking official identification documents or not allowing someone to go in public alone.
BGPD invites you to their open house
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Police Department is hiring and wants to see you next week if you’re interested. The police department is looking to get some more cadets in training this year now that they hire year round. As they wrap up their current cadet class, they’re having an open house on January 17 at 5 p.m. to allow the community to swing by and ask any questions or voice concerns about being a police officer.
UPDATE: WCSO arrests man after package theft
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Warren County man is facing charges following the theft of a package from a front porch. On Monday, Jan. 9, authorities asked the public’s help in locating a man in a surveillance video, which police say showed the man stealing a package from a home off of Memphis Junction Road.
Local artist honored during Governor’s Awards in the Arts
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One Warren County woman is being recognized for her outstanding work in sharing personal history through art. The Governor’s Awards in the Arts honors individuals and organizations who have made extraordinary and significant contributions to the arts in Kentucky. Maxine Ray is a Western...
Med Center Health at WKU Health Services opening Jan. 16
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Starting Monday, Jan. 16, Med Center Health will occupy the WKU Health Services space and begin offering services to WKU students, faculty and staff. According to a release by Med Center Health, the company began management of the WKU Health Services clinic located at 1681 Normal Drive at the beginning of the month on the Bowling Green campus of WKU.
Gatton Academy Girl takes on Washsington, D.C.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Greenwood High School senior and Gatton Academy student just won an award for top presentation at the Kentucky Academy of Science’s latest annual meeting. The KSA is to “foster scientific discovery and understanding in Kentucky” and of the ways they do so are...
Society for Science names 2 Kentucky students top scholars
SOUTH CENTRAL, Ky. – The Society of Science just released their 300 finalists from the Regeneron Science Talent Search and two young women from South Central Kentucky made the first cut. A Gatton Academy student and Glasgow High School senior are among 300 of “300 top young scientists and...
Tis the season of giving is over… & come Springtime, homeless shelters feel the impact
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green’s Leachman Buick GMC is wrapping up its Holidays for the Homeless winter clothes drive for the third year in a row. These 300+ community clothes donations will once again help supply local nonprofits and churches. Leachman Buick GMC General Manager Tyler Jaggers...
Pet of the Day: Titan
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met with a snuggly husky named Titan. He might still act like a puppy, but this guy is ten years old! Titan still has a lot of energy in him and is ready to find his forever home at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.
Throwback Thursday: Remembering the Howard Johnson’s tragedy
Twenty-seven years ago this week, the Bowling Green community was still reeling. from the aftermath of the infamous fire that burned down the Howard Johnson’s. motel on the 31-W Bypass. We were reminded of this story by Karen Foley, a City of. Bowling Green employee in Neighborhood & Community...
Warren Co. Coroner reports 100 less deaths from 2022-2021; Why?
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Coroner’s Office is glad to report a significant decrease in their numbers from 2021 to 2022. The county dropped from 1085 deaths in 2021 to 985 deaths in 2022, totaling 100 less deaths in the calendar year. Warren County Coroner Kevin...
What is the new Covid strain XBB.1.5?
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-“We have yet another variant of Covid-19,” said Norton Children’s Infectious Diseases Dr. Kris Bryant. This new variant is called XBB.1.5. It was first detected in the fall in the northeastern part of the country. “It seems to be a combination of two earlier omicron...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 2 Kentucky stores
(CNN) – Bed, Bath & Beyond is running out of options to avoid bankruptcy after disappointing holiday sales. The retailer reports it lost $393 million in the last quarter, and sales fell by a third compared to the same time last year. The company admitted in a regulatory filing...
BG pediatrician ‘kids flu numbers declining’ despite fear
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Despite Kentucky matching a record number of pediatric flu deaths this season, one local pediatrician says there’s not much cause for alarm, especially if you’ve had your flu shot. Mid-December, the state tied its record for the highest number of child influenza deaths....
WKU Professor helps design float for Rose Bowl Parade
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-If you were watching the Rose Bowl parade on TV and admired the beautiful floats, we have news for you- a WKU professor helped to design one of them!. Clinical Assistant Professor of Horticulture Roger Dennis has designed a float for the parade since 2006. He works with the Cal Poly students to create and engineer a float that is 55 feet long, 25 feet tall and 18 feet wide!
Batmobile coming to BG! NCM to exhibit Corvette legend’s creations
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Car fans and superhero fans alike will be happy to learn the iconic Batmobile is coming to Bowling Green!. The National Corvette Museum just announced that Corvette legend Carl Casper’s creations, including the Batman Returns’ Batmobile, will be a part of the 2023 lineup.
Hot Rods Announce Historic Executive Changes
Bowling Green, Kentucky– The reigning, back-to-back South Atlantic League Champion Bowling Green Hot Rods (High-A Affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) are excited to announce the promotions of Eric C. Leach to President, Kyle Wolz to General Manager, and Ashlee Wilson to Assistant General Manager, becoming the first female executive in club history.
McKnight, Allen lead Western Kentucky past UAB 80-78
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Dayvion McKnight scored 27 points and Dontaie Allen sealed the victory with a 3-pointer with 29 seconds remaining as Western Kentucky knocked off UAB 80-78 on Wednesday. McKnight shot 10 for 21 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Hilltoppers (10-6,...
