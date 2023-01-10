BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Police Department is hiring and wants to see you next week if you’re interested. The police department is looking to get some more cadets in training this year now that they hire year round. As they wrap up their current cadet class, they’re having an open house on January 17 at 5 p.m. to allow the community to swing by and ask any questions or voice concerns about being a police officer.

