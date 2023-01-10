ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

963kklz.com

Are The Oakland A’s Coming To Las Vegas Or What?

So what about the Oakland A’s – are they coming to Las Vegas or not? That seems to be the ongoing question. Talks between the Oakland A’s and those involved in a hot Las Vegas stadium site seem to have cooled down, while talks on the other site are still happening. And discussions between casino magnate Phil Ruffin, and A’s bigwigs about the Las Vegas Festival Grounds site, have gone quiet.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Assistance League Earns Three ‘Best Of Las Vegas’ Gold Awards

For more than 50 years, Assistance League of Las Vegas has been serving children in need here in Southern Nevada. With about 350 members (and counting), the Las Vegas nonprofit is a 100-percent volunteer organization. This allows every dollar they earn to go right back into helping the children in need. The organization’s specialized programs also give community members a chance to donate their time and talents, while meeting new friends and giving back.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

This $2.15 Million Triple Gated Estate Provides Outstanding Privacy with Abundant Views of The City and Mountains in Henderson, Nevada

1372 Enchanted River Drive Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 1372 Enchanted River Drive, Henderson, Nevada is a Magnificent MacDonald Highlands guard gated estate perched on one of the most exclusive lots in the Toll Brothers collection. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1372 Enchanted River Drive, please contact Todd Akes (Phone: 702-595-4422) at BHHS Nevada Properties for full support and perfect service.
HENDERSON, NV
Thrillist

23 Ways Las Vegas Will Look Different in 2023

What's new? What's next? Las Vegas is constantly changing, and while the new openings of 2022 were pretty cool, they almost seem tame compared to everything Sin City has in store for 2023. The word of the year is ambition. We'll see the arrival of new resorts like Durango and Fontainebleau, a nighttime Formula 1 Grand Prix along the Strip and the long-awaited debut of the MSG Sphere. Get planning now. The new year has lots of good stuff to keep you busy over the next 365 days.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Drive-thru salad eatery opening first location in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A drive-thru salad chain is set to open its first location in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the eatery, Salad and Go, “is bringing fresh and affordable finds” to Las Vegas by providing “convenience and nutrition in a new way.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Lake Mead Water Levels Are Rising

Lake Mead and it’s water levels have risen slightly with an influx of heavy rainfall, but will that be enough to save the rapidly drying up reservoir?. The lake, a reservoir of the Colorado River, formed by the Hoover Dam, provides water to 25 million people in California, Nevada and Arizona, but it has been facing the effects of an ongoing megadrought.
LAS VEGAS, NV
newtolasvegas.com

Not far from Las Vegas: Nothing

On a recent car trip back to Las Vegas, I actually saw Nothing. The faded billboard sign pictured with this post, along with an abandoned falling-apart convenience store nearby, is all that’s physically left of Nothing, Arizona. Nothing is about 180 miles southeast of the New To Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

CCSD boundary change proposals could affect where Las Vegas kids go to school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District is considering changing attendance boundaries for several schools throughout the Las Vegas Valley at its next meeting Jan. 17. According to the school district’s website on Thursday, there are five documents detailing the proposed changes. According to the documents,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Celebrity Mistakes, ‘Mess Ups,’ And Heinous Crimes In Las Vegas

We’ve seen the headlines before, especially when it comes to celebrities partying it up in Las Vegas. Recently, TikTok celebrity Bryce Hall made news after a kerfuffle happened between him and an XS nightclub security guard that was recorded by bystanders and ultimately uploaded online. According to TMZ, Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
smartertravel.com

The 10 Least Fun Cities in America

Don’t want to be bored on your next vacation? Skip these ten spots (which were recently deemed the least fun destinations in the country) in favor of the most entertaining cities in the United States. Finance site WalletHub ranked the 182 most populated cities in the US to determine...
LAS VEGAS, NV

