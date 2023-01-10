Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this weekKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The worlds first color changing vehicle was just unveiled earlier this month and its features are simply mind bogglingCristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Shopper Complains Robot Staff At New Restuarant Collected An Automatic 10% TipC. HeslopLas Vegas, NV
Related
Has the recent rain helped fill Lake Mead?
Southern Nevada has been in the path of repeated rain systems for the last week. But, has the recent rain in our area affected Lake Mead's water levels?
963kklz.com
Are The Oakland A’s Coming To Las Vegas Or What?
So what about the Oakland A’s – are they coming to Las Vegas or not? That seems to be the ongoing question. Talks between the Oakland A’s and those involved in a hot Las Vegas stadium site seem to have cooled down, while talks on the other site are still happening. And discussions between casino magnate Phil Ruffin, and A’s bigwigs about the Las Vegas Festival Grounds site, have gone quiet.
addictedtovacation.com
The 11 Best Stops On Your Trip Between Las Vegas And The Hoover Dam
There are numerous things to do in the area between Las Vegas and Hoover Dam. There are many tours available for the Hoover Dam itself. You are also not too far away from Valley of Fire State Park, Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area, and the Grand Canyon Skywalk.
Salad and Go Hits the Jackpot with First Location in Las Vegas
The new store will mark the start of rapid brand expansion across the state of Nevada
963kklz.com
Assistance League Earns Three ‘Best Of Las Vegas’ Gold Awards
For more than 50 years, Assistance League of Las Vegas has been serving children in need here in Southern Nevada. With about 350 members (and counting), the Las Vegas nonprofit is a 100-percent volunteer organization. This allows every dollar they earn to go right back into helping the children in need. The organization’s specialized programs also give community members a chance to donate their time and talents, while meeting new friends and giving back.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.15 Million Triple Gated Estate Provides Outstanding Privacy with Abundant Views of The City and Mountains in Henderson, Nevada
1372 Enchanted River Drive Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 1372 Enchanted River Drive, Henderson, Nevada is a Magnificent MacDonald Highlands guard gated estate perched on one of the most exclusive lots in the Toll Brothers collection. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1372 Enchanted River Drive, please contact Todd Akes (Phone: 702-595-4422) at BHHS Nevada Properties for full support and perfect service.
Thrillist
23 Ways Las Vegas Will Look Different in 2023
What's new? What's next? Las Vegas is constantly changing, and while the new openings of 2022 were pretty cool, they almost seem tame compared to everything Sin City has in store for 2023. The word of the year is ambition. We'll see the arrival of new resorts like Durango and Fontainebleau, a nighttime Formula 1 Grand Prix along the Strip and the long-awaited debut of the MSG Sphere. Get planning now. The new year has lots of good stuff to keep you busy over the next 365 days.
Fox5 KVVU
Drive-thru salad eatery opening first location in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A drive-thru salad chain is set to open its first location in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the eatery, Salad and Go, “is bringing fresh and affordable finds” to Las Vegas by providing “convenience and nutrition in a new way.”
Universal Studios Announces Massive Expansion Coming To Las Vegas, Texas With Two Very Different Concepts
Universal Parks and Resorts are expanding and building two brand new locations.
NEW: What’s the ‘Kraken’ variant of COVID-19? And has it arrived in Clark County?
Weekly reports brought more signs that COVID-19 levels have flattened out in Clark County, with hospitalizations dropping and case levels up only slightly compared to last week. But what's all this about the "Kraken" variant?
jammin1057.com
Lake Mead Water Levels Are Rising
Lake Mead and it’s water levels have risen slightly with an influx of heavy rainfall, but will that be enough to save the rapidly drying up reservoir?. The lake, a reservoir of the Colorado River, formed by the Hoover Dam, provides water to 25 million people in California, Nevada and Arizona, but it has been facing the effects of an ongoing megadrought.
Las Vegas is a hotspot for human trafficking, here's how to spot signs
According to Nevada Child Seekers, more than 8,000 children go missing every year in Nevada. The goal is to track down the children before it's too late.
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this week
A popular restaurant chain opened its first Nevada location this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders celebrated the grand opening of its first Nevada location in Las Vegas, according to local sources.
How Staten Islander rebuilt his fortune, and himself, after blowing $1.1 million casino jackpot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – It was a lucky day all around, and would end with Staten Islander Frank DiTommaso $1.1 million richer after hitting a slot machine jackpot at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. But DiTommaso would blow through all the money in just a few years. And rebuilding...
Distill Appears to Be Renovating Decatur Boulevard Location
Permit paperwork shows plans for an interior and exterior remodel
newtolasvegas.com
Not far from Las Vegas: Nothing
On a recent car trip back to Las Vegas, I actually saw Nothing. The faded billboard sign pictured with this post, along with an abandoned falling-apart convenience store nearby, is all that’s physically left of Nothing, Arizona. Nothing is about 180 miles southeast of the New To Las Vegas...
Fox5 KVVU
CCSD boundary change proposals could affect where Las Vegas kids go to school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District is considering changing attendance boundaries for several schools throughout the Las Vegas Valley at its next meeting Jan. 17. According to the school district’s website on Thursday, there are five documents detailing the proposed changes. According to the documents,...
963kklz.com
Celebrity Mistakes, ‘Mess Ups,’ And Heinous Crimes In Las Vegas
We’ve seen the headlines before, especially when it comes to celebrities partying it up in Las Vegas. Recently, TikTok celebrity Bryce Hall made news after a kerfuffle happened between him and an XS nightclub security guard that was recorded by bystanders and ultimately uploaded online. According to TMZ, Las...
smartertravel.com
The 10 Least Fun Cities in America
Don’t want to be bored on your next vacation? Skip these ten spots (which were recently deemed the least fun destinations in the country) in favor of the most entertaining cities in the United States. Finance site WalletHub ranked the 182 most populated cities in the US to determine...
“To Kill A Mockingbird” Arrives At The Smith Center
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The curtain is officially up for “To Kill A Mockingbird” at The Smith Center. Jillian Lopez sat down with award winning actor Richard Thomas who plays Atticus Finch.
Comments / 0