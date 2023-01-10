Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Related
Florida State loses rotational wide receiver to NCAA Transfer Portal
The Seminoles lose a high-upside wide receiver from their rotation.
BREAKING: Florida State secures another transfer out of the SEC
Another big move in the transfer portal for the Seminoles.
FSU football: Reaction to hiring Patrick Surtain Sr. as DB coach
FSU football head coach Mike Norvell has had an amazing last few months in Tallahassee. The Noles signed a strong high school class in the Early Signing Period and have the No. 1 transfer portal class. FSU saw transfer defensive tackle Darrell Jackson enroll at FSU Monday and transfer defensive...
Citrus County Chronicle
2023 District Teacher of the Year award goes to Lesley Jamison
Lesley Jamison, District Instructional Coach, is the 2023 Wakulla County Teacher of the Year. Superintendent of Wakulla County Schools Bobby Pearce announced the award in a Jan. 6 press release. Curriculum Coordinator Holly Harden, RMS Principal Joshua Sandgren and her fellow Riversprings Bears congratulated Jamison, who received balloons and flowers...
WCTV
Slow down: Speed limits dropping from 20 mph to 15 mph in Leon County school zones
University and College presidents from across Florida will be gathering in Tallahassee Wednesday afternoon for a closed-door meeting at TCC’s Downtown Innovation Center. Leon County Schools set to improve security measures using metal detectors and patrol dogs. Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:58 PM EST. The LCS announces taking...
tallahasseemagazine.com
Slim Chickens Opens First Tallahassee Location
On Jan. 9, Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, continued the expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Florida, with its newest opening at 2441 N Monroe St in Tallahassee. College sweethearts Angelo and Kim Crowell are embarking...
WCTV
LCSO addresses rumors of violence at Godby High School
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office addressed rumors surrounding violence at Godby High School at a press conference Thursday morning. Lt. Wiley Meggs oversees youth services and the school resource division. He said rumors about possible gun violence at the school were unfounded, but the agency had stepped up its presence at Godby “just as a precaution” following several days of fighting.
WCTV
Student arrested after weapon found on Leon High School grounds
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An 11th-grade student was arrested Wednesday morning after bringing a stolen gun to the Leon High School campus. According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the student was caught with a loaded 9mm, Glock 48 handgun, which was reported stolen out of Tallahassee. LCSO said the student was seen showing off the gun on social media. When school administrators found out, they searched him and found the weapon.
WCTV
‘I left work immediately to get my baby’: Parents at Godby High School worried about student safety
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Students returned to class under increased security at Godby High School Thursday, one day after the school went into a lockdown. Officers on campus were in the double digits, and Godby principal Desmond Cole said parents could expect the same on Friday. The heightened measures come...
Citrus County Chronicle
Week in Wakulla
Intro to Tai Chi: Classes at Wakulla County Community Center on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m. All ability levels are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. For information, call Rich or Terri Bushman, 850-228-9214. Wakulla County Garden Club: Meets at noon to 1 p.m., second Wednesday monthly, at Wakulla...
WCTV
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, January 11
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the latest on the rain chances Thursday night, and the clear cool weather that will follow for the weekend. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details:
WCTV
Officials seeking video of large fight at Godby High after school placed on lockdown
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office confirms a large fight at Godby High School led to a lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Eyewitness News received a call from a parent around 2:20 p.m. sharing that Godby was on lockdown and multiple Leon County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were on campus at the time.
"Jaime's Law" Filed For Third Time In Tallahassee
The law named in honor of Parkland victim Jaime Guttenberg would require background checks on sales of ammunition.
WCTV
Raw Video: Police chasing suspect through Cascades Park
Recording of WCTV's 6 p.m. show. Flight schedules allowed to resume at TLH airport after national ground stop. An empty line at the TSA checkpoint at Tallahassee International Airport on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 as a national computer outage caused cancellations of flights, including at TIA. Flight...
WCTV
22-year-old robbery suspect arrested in Cascades Park after police chase
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 22-year-old man was arrested near Tallahassee’s Cascades Park after leading police on a chase Wednesday afternoon. 22-year-old Adeis Francis is now facing charges for robbery and hit and run, according to booking information. He is held at the Leon County Jail. The incident began...
WCTV
Man shot while walking in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one man injured. According to TPD, the victim was walking near Clay Street and Volusia Street around 10:33 p.m. when he heard a gunshot. When the victim started running, he realized he had been...
Thomasville's Nina's Creamery is open for business
Shop owners say it was scary not having a major corporation to fall back on but after just 3 days of launching their business they have already gained over 1,000 followers on Facebook.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police report several open cases of human trafficking during awareness month
Recording of WCTV's 6 p.m. show. Recording of WCTV's 4 p.m. show. Publix Chef Sergio Endara makes Bacon-Wrapped Chorizo-Stuffed Dates. Recording of WCTV's Good Morning Show. Recording of WCTV's Good Morning Show. Publix Chef Uri Lavine makes Torta della Nonna with Pine Nuts. Updated: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:56 AM...
Food distribution to take place in Thomasville as part of 2023 MLK Service Day
As part of this year's MLK Service Day, a free food distribution will be held in Thomasville on Saturday, Jan. 14, for local community members.
Leon County announces closures, service changes for MLK Day
In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16, several closures and service changes will occur.
Comments / 0