Crawfordville, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

2023 District Teacher of the Year award goes to Lesley Jamison

Lesley Jamison, District Instructional Coach, is the 2023 Wakulla County Teacher of the Year. Superintendent of Wakulla County Schools Bobby Pearce announced the award in a Jan. 6 press release. Curriculum Coordinator Holly Harden, RMS Principal Joshua Sandgren and her fellow Riversprings Bears congratulated Jamison, who received balloons and flowers...
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
tallahasseemagazine.com

Slim Chickens Opens First Tallahassee Location

On Jan. 9, Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, continued the expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Florida, with its newest opening at 2441 N Monroe St in Tallahassee. College sweethearts Angelo and Kim Crowell are embarking...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

LCSO addresses rumors of violence at Godby High School

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office addressed rumors surrounding violence at Godby High School at a press conference Thursday morning. Lt. Wiley Meggs oversees youth services and the school resource division. He said rumors about possible gun violence at the school were unfounded, but the agency had stepped up its presence at Godby “just as a precaution” following several days of fighting.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Student arrested after weapon found on Leon High School grounds

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An 11th-grade student was arrested Wednesday morning after bringing a stolen gun to the Leon High School campus. According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the student was caught with a loaded 9mm, Glock 48 handgun, which was reported stolen out of Tallahassee. LCSO said the student was seen showing off the gun on social media. When school administrators found out, they searched him and found the weapon.
LEON COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Week in Wakulla

Intro to Tai Chi: Classes at Wakulla County Community Center on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m. All ability levels are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. For information, call Rich or Terri Bushman, 850-228-9214. Wakulla County Garden Club: Meets at noon to 1 p.m., second Wednesday monthly, at Wakulla...
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Raw Video: Police chasing suspect through Cascades Park

Recording of WCTV's 6 p.m. show. Flight schedules allowed to resume at TLH airport after national ground stop. An empty line at the TSA checkpoint at Tallahassee International Airport on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 as a national computer outage caused cancellations of flights, including at TIA. Flight...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

