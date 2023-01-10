TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An 11th-grade student was arrested Wednesday morning after bringing a stolen gun to the Leon High School campus. According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the student was caught with a loaded 9mm, Glock 48 handgun, which was reported stolen out of Tallahassee. LCSO said the student was seen showing off the gun on social media. When school administrators found out, they searched him and found the weapon.

LEON COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO